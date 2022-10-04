Advanced search
10/04Mitsui Soko : Notice of Release of Simplified Calculation Tool for CO2 Emissions from International and Domestic Transportation
PU
10/04Mitsui Soko : Obtained Third-Party Validation for Calculation of CO2 Emissions
PU
09/29MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
MITSUI SOKO : Notice of Release of Simplified Calculation Tool for CO2 Emissions from International and Domestic Transportation

10/04/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
Value beyond Logistics

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Mitsui-Soko Group

[Press Release Materials]

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Notice of Release of Simplified Calculation Tool for CO2 Emissions from

International and Domestic Transportation

CO2 emissions can be instantly monitored on our group's website

The MITSUI-SOKO Group is pleased to announce the release of the simplified calculation tool for CO2 emissions from domestic and international transportation (hereinafter, the "Calculator") on June 1, 2022.

As part of our SustainaLink*1 service launched last year to support customers in achieving supply chain sustainability through logistics, this Calculator is provided free of charge on our group website as a tool for customers to easily calculate their CO2 emissions from their logistical operations.

By simply entering three pieces of information regarding transportation (weight, means of transportation, and origin/destination), customers can immediately determine the amount of CO2 emissions and compare the calculation results for each mode. We hope that this Calculator, which is available for customers who use both domestic and international transportation, will help them work towards decarbonized business management.

Simplified Calculation Tool for CO2 Emissions https://www.mitsui-soko.com/sustainalink/emissions_calculator/

(Landing page of the SustainaLink Emissions Calculator)

1

Value beyond Logistics

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Mitsui-Soko Group

Furthermore, we will provide personalized services to customers who want to calculate CO2 emissions using a large amount of transportation data and practical solutions to reduce their CO2 emissions*2.

Under the Purpose-Empower society, encourage progress-the Group is committed to moving the world in a better direction and creating a spiritually affluent and sustainable society.

*1: SustainaLinkis a service that leverages the Group's extensive logistics expertise to provide a broad menu of options that address risks related to the environment, labor force, and disasters. We help our customers build sustainable logistics systems by visualizing and improving logistics risks according to the specific challenges they face.

*2: Calculation of CO2 emissions for individual services is based on the relevant laws and regulations as well as international standards. We have obtained third-partyvalidationfor this calculation method.

For inquiries regarding this matter:

Contact

Service details

Strategic Sales Division (Ohno, Takahashi)

sustainalink@mitsui-soko.co.jp

Press inquiries

ESG Team, Strategic Planning Division (Noguchi)

kouhou@mitsui-soko.co.jp

Public Relations Team, Strategic Planning Division (Suzuki)

2

Disclaimer

Mitsui Soko Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 03:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
