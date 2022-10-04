MITSUI SOKO : Notice of Release of Simplified Calculation Tool for CO2 Emissions from International and Domestic Transportation

Value beyond Logistics Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Mitsui-Soko Group

[Press Release Materials]

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Notice of Release of Simplified Calculation Tool for CO2 Emissions from

International and Domestic Transportation

CO2 emissions can be instantly monitored on our group's website

The MITSUI-SOKO Group is pleased to announce the release of the simplified calculation tool for CO2 emissions from domestic and international transportation (hereinafter, the "Calculator") on June 1, 2022.

As part of our SustainaLink*1 service launched last year to support customers in achieving supply chain sustainability through logistics, this Calculator is provided free of charge on our group website as a tool for customers to easily calculate their CO2 emissions from their logistical operations.

By simply entering three pieces of information regarding transportation (weight, means of transportation, and origin/destination), customers can immediately determine the amount of CO2 emissions and compare the calculation results for each mode. We hope that this Calculator, which is available for customers who use both domestic and international transportation, will help them work towards decarbonized business management.

Simplified Calculation Tool for CO2 Emissions https://www.mitsui-soko.com/sustainalink/emissions_calculator/

(Landing page of the SustainaLink Emissions Calculator)