MITSUI SOKO : Obtained Third-Party Validation for Calculation of CO2 Emissions

Obtained Third-Party Validation for Calculation of CO2 Emissions

From DNV Business Assurance Japan, a third-party assessment agency

The MITSUI-SOKO Group is pleased to announce that we have received validation based on ISO 14064-3*1 from a third-party assessment agency (DNV Business Assurance Japan K.K.) for our calculation method of CO2 emissions, one of the options provided by MITSUI-SOKO SustainaLink*2, a logistics sustainability support service.

This validated calculation method visualizes the amount of CO2 emissions generated through customers' logistics operations and covers global transportation, including those of Japan. The calculation results are based on international guidelines and other regulations.

The Group continues to support our customers in achieving supply chain sustainability with our solutions tailored to their specific issues, such as making suggestions to reduce emissions by streamlining logistics, in addition to visualizing the amount of CO2 emissions from their distribution activities.

*1: ISO 14064-3: Specification with guidance established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) that sets forth rules for validation and verification of greenhouse gas (GHG) statements.

*2: MITSUI-SOKO SustainaLink is a service provided by the MITSUI-SOKO Group to help customers realize supply chain sustainability through logistics. We support our customers in building sustainable logistics systems by visualizing and improving logistics risks from the perspective of the environment, labor force, and disasters (BCP: business continuity planning).

