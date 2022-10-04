Advanced search
    9302   JP3891200002

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9302)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:25 2022-10-05 am EDT
3210.00 JPY   +2.07%
10/04Mitsui Soko : Notice of Release of Simplified Calculation Tool for CO2 Emissions from International and Domestic Transportation
PU
10/04Mitsui Soko : Obtained Third-Party Validation for Calculation of CO2 Emissions
PU
09/29MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
MITSUI SOKO : Obtained Third-Party Validation for Calculation of CO2 Emissions

10/04/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Value beyond Logistics

Mitsui-Soko Group

[Press Release Materials]

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Obtained Third-Party Validation for Calculation of CO2 Emissions

From DNV Business Assurance Japan, a third-party assessment agency

The MITSUI-SOKO Group is pleased to announce that we have received validation based on ISO 14064-3*1 from a third-party assessment agency (DNV Business Assurance Japan K.K.) for our calculation method of CO2 emissions, one of the options provided by MITSUI-SOKO SustainaLink*2, a logistics sustainability support service.

This validated calculation method visualizes the amount of CO2 emissions generated through customers' logistics operations and covers global transportation, including those of Japan. The calculation results are based on international guidelines and other regulations.

The Group continues to support our customers in achieving supply chain sustainability with our solutions tailored to their specific issues, such as making suggestions to reduce emissions by streamlining logistics, in addition to visualizing the amount of CO2 emissions from their distribution activities.

Our Validation Opinion received this time is attached on next page

End

*1: ISO 14064-3: Specification with guidance established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) that sets forth rules for validation and verification of greenhouse gas (GHG) statements.

*2: MITSUI-SOKO SustainaLink is a service provided by the MITSUI-SOKO Group to help customers realize supply chain sustainability through logistics. We support our customers in building sustainable logistics systems by visualizing and improving logistics risks from the perspective of the environment, labor force, and disasters (BCP: business continuity planning).

Click hereto access the MITSUI-SOKO SustainaLink dedicated website.

For inquiries regarding this matter:

Contact

Service details

Strategic Sales Division (Ohno, Takahashi)

sustainalink@mitsui-soko.co.jp

Press inquiries

ESG Team, Strategic Planning Division (Noguchi)

kouhou@mitsui-soko.co.jp

Public Relations Team, Strategic Planning Division (Suzuki)

VALIDATION OPINION

Project ID:

Validation date:

PRJN-340455-2022-AST-JPN

26 April 2022

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

DNV Business Assurance Japan K.K. (DNV) was commissioned by MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (Company) to provide a limited assurance third-party validation of the Company's SustainaLink CO2 emissions calculation service (Calculation Service) in accordance with DNV's procedures based upon the requirements of ISO 14064-3:2019.

The purpose of this validation by DNV is to provide an independent opinion as to whether the calculation methods and procedures for the Calculation Service are properly designed in accordance with the following widely recognized guidelines in Japan and internationally.

  • Basic Guidelines on Accounting for Greenhouse Gas Emissions Throughout the Supply Chain, Ver.2.3 (Ministry of the Environment, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan, 2017)
  • Joint Guidelines on the Method for Calculating CO2 Emissions by the Logistics Sector Ver.3.1Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Japan, 2016
  • Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework for Logistics Emissions Accounting and Reporting Version 2.0Smart Freight Centre, 2019
  • GUIDE FOR GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS ACCOUNTING FOR LOGISTIC SITES Version: 1.0 Fraunhofer, 2019

The scope of the validation covers the operational procedures for calculating CO2 emissions and the CO2 calculation tool related to the Calculation Service. DNV performed the following procedures in this validation using a risk-based approach.

  • Document review of relevant materials
  • Interviews with key persons at the head office
  • Review of calculation methods and procedures including the application of emission factors
  • Review of calculation tools by recalculation

In our opinion, based on the procedures performed by Company and the evidence obtained by Company, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the Calculation Service is not fairly stated, in all material respects, in accordance with the calculating and reporting standards adopted by Company.

Place and date: Kobe, Japan, 26 April 2022

DNV BUSINESS ASSURANCE JAPAN K.K.

Tsuyoshi Katori

Koichiro Tanabe

Naoki Maeda

Approved Verifier

Approved Verifier, Technical Reviewer

Managing Director

This Validation Opinion is based on the information made available to us and the engagement conditions detailed above. Hence, DNV cannot guarantee the accuracy or correctness of the information. DNV cannot be held liable by any party relaying or acting upon this Validation Opinion.

DNV Business Assurance Japan K.K. Sannomiya Chuo Bldg.9th Floor, 4-2-20,Goko-dori,Chuo-ku, Kobe 651-0087

Scope of calculation methods in validation 1. Transport Calculations

Transport Mode

Domestic

Truck,Trailer

Air

Container

Rail

Inland

Ro-Ro Vessel

Vessel

Waterway

Fuel Method

International

Truck,Trailer

Air

Container

Rail

Inland

Ro-Ro Vessel

Vessel

Waterway

Fuel

Consumption

Domestic

Truck,Trailer

Method

Improved

Tonne-

Domestic

Truck,Trailer

kilometer

Method

Conventional

Container

Inland

Tonne-

Domestic

Truck,Trailer

Air

Rail

Ro-Ro Vessel

kilometer

Vessel

Waterway

Method

Tonne-

Container

Inland

kilometer

International

Truck,Trailer

Air

Rail

Ro-Ro Vessel

Vessel

Waterway

Method

２．Logistics Site Calculations

DomesticCO2 emissions from storage, packaging, cargo handling, distribution processing, etc. at logistics sites such as distribution centers, warehouses, factory handling sites, store handling sites, in Japan.

InternationalCO2 emissions from cargo handling and storage at logistics site bases outside Japan

３．CO2 Emission Factors

DomesticEmission factors database for calculating greenhouse gas emissions of the organization throughout the supply chain Ver.3.1Ministry of the Environment, Japan, 2021

CO2 emissions in the transportation sectorMinistry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Japan, 2021

InternationalGlobal Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework for Logistics Emissions Accounting and Reporting Version 2.0Smart Freight Centre, 2019

Emission Factors from Cross-Sector ToolsGHG Protocol, 2017

This Validation Opinion is based on the information made available to us and the engagement conditions detailed above. Hence, DNV cannot guarantee the accuracy or correctness of the information. DNV cannot be held liable by any party relaying or acting upon this Validation Opinion.

DNV Business Assurance Japan K.K. Sannomiya Chuo Bldg.9th Floor, 4-2-20,Goko-dori,Chuo-ku, Kobe 651-0087

Disclaimer

Mitsui Soko Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 03:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
