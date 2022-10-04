MITSUI SOKO : Obtained Third-Party Validation for Calculation of CO2 Emissions
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
Obtained Third-Party Validation for Calculation of CO2 Emissions
From DNV Business Assurance Japan, a third-party assessment agency
The MITSUI-SOKO Group is pleased to announce that we have received validation based on ISO 14064-3*1 from a third-party assessment agency (DNV Business Assurance Japan K.K.) for our calculation method of CO2 emissions, one of the options provided by MITSUI-SOKO SustainaLink*2, a logistics sustainability support service.
This validated calculation method visualizes the amount of CO2 emissions generated through customers' logistics operations and covers global transportation, including those of Japan. The calculation results are based on international guidelines and other regulations.
The Group continues to support our customers in achieving supply chain sustainability with our solutions tailored to their specific issues, such as making suggestions to reduce emissions by streamlining logistics, in addition to visualizing the amount of CO2 emissions from their distribution activities.
*1: ISO 14064-3: Specification with guidance established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) that sets forth rules for validation and verification of greenhouse gas (GHG) statements.
*2: MITSUI-SOKO SustainaLink is a service provided by the MITSUI-SOKO Group to help customers realize supply chain sustainability through logistics. We support our customers in building sustainable logistics systems by visualizing and improving logistics risks from the perspective of the environment, labor force, and disasters (BCP: business continuity planning).
VALIDATION OPINION
Project ID:
Validation date:
PRJN-340455-2022-AST-JPN
26 April 2022
MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
DNV Business Assurance Japan K.K. (DNV) was commissioned by MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (Company) to provide a limited assurance third-party validation of the Company's SustainaLink CO2 emissions calculation service (Calculation Service) in accordance with DNV's procedures based upon the requirements of ISO 14064-3:2019.
The purpose of this validation by DNV is to provide an independent opinion as to whether the calculation methods and procedures for the Calculation Service are properly designed in accordance with the following widely recognized guidelines in Japan and internationally.
Basic Guidelines on Accounting for Greenhouse Gas Emissions Throughout the Supply Chain, Ver.2.3 (Ministry of the Environment, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan, 2017)
Joint Guidelines on the Method for Calculating CO2 Emissions by the Logistics Sector Ver.3.1（Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Japan, 2016）
Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework for Logistics Emissions Accounting and Reporting Version 2.0（Smart Freight Centre, 2019）
GUIDE FOR GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS ACCOUNTING FOR LOGISTIC SITES Version: 1.0（Fraunhofer, 2019）
The scope of the validation covers the operational procedures for calculating CO2 emissions and the CO2 calculation tool related to the Calculation Service. DNV performed the following procedures in this validation using a risk-based approach.
Document review of relevant materials
Interviews with key persons at the head office
Review of calculation methods and procedures including the application of emission factors
Review of calculation tools by recalculation
In our opinion, based on the procedures performed by Company and the evidence obtained by Company, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the Calculation Service is not fairly stated, in all material respects, in accordance with the calculating and reporting standards adopted by Company.
Place and date: Kobe, Japan, 26 April 2022
DNV BUSINESS ASSURANCE JAPAN K.K.
Tsuyoshi Katori
Koichiro Tanabe
Naoki Maeda
Approved Verifier
Approved Verifier, Technical Reviewer
Managing Director
Scope of calculation methods in validation 1. Transport Calculations
Transport Mode
Domestic
Truck,Trailer
Air
Container
Rail
Inland
Ro-Ro Vessel
Vessel
Waterway
Fuel Method
International
Truck,Trailer
Air
Container
Rail
Inland
Ro-Ro Vessel
Vessel
Waterway
Fuel
Consumption
Domestic
Truck,Trailer
―
―
―
―
―
Method
Improved
Tonne-
Domestic
Truck,Trailer
―
―
―
―
―
kilometer
Method
Conventional
Container
Inland
Tonne-
Domestic
Truck,Trailer
Air
Rail
Ro-Ro Vessel
kilometer
Vessel
Waterway
Method
Tonne-
Container
Inland
kilometer
International
Truck,Trailer
Air
Rail
Ro-Ro Vessel
Vessel
Waterway
Method
２．Logistics Site Calculations
Domestic︓CO2 emissions from storage, packaging, cargo handling, distribution processing, etc. at logistics sites such as distribution centers, warehouses, factory handling sites, store handling sites, in Japan.
International︓CO2 emissions from cargo handling and storage at logistics site bases outside Japan
３．CO2 Emission Factors
Domestic︓Emission factors database for calculating greenhouse gas emissions of the organization throughout the supply chain Ver.3.1（Ministry of the Environment, Japan, 2021）
CO2 emissions in the transportation sector（Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Japan, 2021）
International︓Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework for Logistics Emissions Accounting and Reporting Version 2.0（Smart Freight Centre, 2019）
Emission Factors from Cross-Sector Tools（GHG Protocol, 2017）
