MITSUI SOKO : signs the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC)

Value beyond Logistics Tuesday, April 4, 2023

MITSUI-SOKO Group

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS signs

the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC)

Aiming to realize a sustainable society through logistics

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Hirobumi Koga) signed the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and was registered as a participating company as of April 3, 2023. We are also pleased to announce that we have joined the Global Compact Network Japan, which consists of Japanese companies and organizations that signed the UNGC. The MITSUI-SOKO Group, including its consolidated subsidiaries, endorses the Ten Principles of the UNGC in the four areas of Human Rights, Labour, Environment, and Anti-Corruption*, and will continue its efforts to implement these principles with the commitment of the Group CEO himself.

The UNGC is a voluntary initiative for each company and organization to act as a good member of society and achieve sustainable growth through responsible and creative leadership.

The MITSUI-SOKO Group is committed to solving social issues through logistics with our Purpose: Empower society, encourage progress. As a signatory to the UNGC, the world's largest sustainability initiative, we will continue to fulfill this social mission while evolving ourselves with the times.

*The Ten Principles of the UNGC

Human Rights

Principle 1: Businesses should support and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights; and

Principle 2: make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses.

Labour

Principle 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining;

Principle 4: the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labour;

Principle 5: the effective abolition of child labour; and

Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and occupation.

Environment

Principle 7: Businesses should support a precautionary approach to environmental challenges;

Principle 8: undertake initiatives to promote greater environmental responsibility; and

Principle 9: encourage the development and diffusion of environmentally friendly technologies.

Anti-Corruption

Principle 10: Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms, including extortion and bribery.

For inquiries regarding this matter:

MITSUI-SOKO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Strategic Planning Division, ESG Team

TEL: +81-3-6400-8018