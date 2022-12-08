Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Mittal Life Style Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MITTAL   INE997Y01019

MITTAL LIFE STYLE LIMITED

(MITTAL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:53 2022-12-08 am EST
13.80 INR   +4.94%
01:03aMittal Life Style : Book Closure
PU
11/09Mittal Life Style Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
08/03Mittal Life Style Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mittal Life Style : Book Closure

12/08/2022 | 01:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MITTAL LIFE STYLE LIMITED

Unit No. 8/9, Ravi Kiran, New Link Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai, MH 400053

Tel:- 022 26741787 / 26741792. Website:-www.mittallifestyle.in

Email:- info@mittallifestyle.in / cmd@mittallifestyle.in

CIN : L18101MH2005PLC155786

December 05, 2022

To,

The Listing Manager,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE),

Exchange Plaza, 05th Floor,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400051.

Symbol: MITTAL

Series: EQ

Subject: Intimation of Book closure and cut-off date pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the register of members and the share transfer book of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 24th December, 2022 to Friday, 30th December, 2022 (Both days inclusive), for the purpose of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

The cut-off date to ascertain the eligibility of members for remote e-voting and e-voting at the EGM is 23rd December, 2022.

Kindly take the same on your record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Mittal Life Style Limited

Ankitsingh Rajpoot

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Mittal Life Style Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 06:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITTAL LIFE STYLE LIMITED
01:03aMittal Life Style : Book Closure
PU
11/09Mittal Life Style Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
08/03Mittal Life Style Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
06/09Mittal Life Style : Related Party Transaction
PU
05/25Mittal Life Style Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 20..
CI
05/25Mittal Life Style Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
02/11Mittal Life Style Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2021Mittal Life Style Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
2021Mittal Life Style Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
2021Mittal Life Style Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 518 M 6,29 M 6,29 M
Net income 2022 1,79 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net cash 2022 64,9 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
P/E ratio 2022 119x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 196 M 2,39 M 2,39 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart MITTAL LIFE STYLE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mittal Life Style Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITTAL LIFE STYLE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITTAL LIFE STYLE LIMITED-44.78%2
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-19.32%2 252
TRIDENT LIMITED-31.96%2 237
TEIJIN LIMITED-8.90%1 814
COATS GROUP PLC0.72%1 362
ZHEJIANG TAIHUA NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD-29.25%1 276