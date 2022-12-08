Mittal Life Style : Book Closure

MITTAL LIFE STYLE LIMITED

Unit No. 8/9, Ravi Kiran, New Link Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai, MH 400053

Tel:- 022 26741787 / 26741792. Website:-www.mittallifestyle.in

Email:- info@mittallifestyle.in / cmd@mittallifestyle.in

CIN : L18101MH2005PLC155786

December 05, 2022

To,

The Listing Manager,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE),

Exchange Plaza, 05th Floor,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400051.

Symbol: MITTAL

Series: EQ

Subject: Intimation of Book closure and cut-off date pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the register of members and the share transfer book of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 24th December, 2022 to Friday, 30th December, 2022 (Both days inclusive), for the purpose of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

The cut-off date to ascertain the eligibility of members for remote e-voting and e-voting at the EGM is 23rd December, 2022.

Kindly take the same on your record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Mittal Life Style Limited

Ankitsingh Rajpoot

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer