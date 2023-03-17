Mittel, for 60% sale in Sapphire Group extended deadline to March 31

(Alliance News) - Mittel Spa announced Thursday that the deadline for the fulfillment of the condition precedent of March 15, 2023 by which Sarafin Spa has committed to enter into a binding investment agreement with a leading institutional investor - has been extended to March 31.

The purpose of the agreement is, inter alia, to provide financial support for the transaction involving the sale by Mittel to Sarafin of 60 percent of the share capital of Gruppo Zaffiro Srl and the transfer by Mittel to Sarafin of all receivables owed by Mittel, under shareholder loan agreements, to Gruppo Zaffiro.

Within the new deadline, the institutional investor will convene its corporate bodies to resolve on the authorization to finalize the investment in Gruppo Zaffiro, on the assumption of the positive final outcome of the due diligence activities, which, at present, are proceeding smoothly, and of the timely definition of the contractual agreements with Sarafin.

If the condition precedent is met within the new deadline, the prospective transaction is expected to be finalized no later than June 30, 2023.

Mittel's stock closed Thursday down 0.4 percent at EUR1.24 per share.

