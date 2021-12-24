Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Miura Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6005   JP3880800002

MIURA CO., LTD.

(6005)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bus or train? World's first 'dual-mode vehicle' to begin operating in Japan

12/24/2021 | 09:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
'Dual-Mode Vehicle (DMV)' bus

TOKYO (Reuters) - It's a bus, it's a train, it's a DMV! The world's first dual-mode vehicle, equally at home on road and rail, is set to make its public debut on Saturday in the town of Kaiyo in Japan's Tokushima prefecture.

The DMV looks like a minibus and runs on normal rubber tyres on the road. But when it arrives at an interchange, steel wheels descend from the vehicle's underbelly onto the rail track, effectively turning it into a train carriage.

The train wheels lift the front tyres off the track while the rear wheels stay down to propel the DMV onto the railway.

The CEO of Asa Coast Railway company, which operates the DMVs, said the vehicles could help small towns like Kaiyo with an ageing and shrinking population, where local transport companies struggle to make a profit.

"This (DMV) can reach the locals (as a bus), and carry them onto the railway as well," CEO Shigeki Miura told Reuters on Friday. "Especially in rural areas with an ageing population, we expect it to be a very good form of public transport."

The DMV can carry up to 21 passengers and runs at a speed of 60km/h (37 mph) on rail tracks and can go as fast as around 100km/h (62 mph) on public roads, Asa Coast Railway said.

Powered by diesel fuel, the small fleet of vehicles, which come in different colours, will run along part of the coast of Shikoku island in southern Japan, connecting several small towns and offering passengers attractive seaside scenery.

Miura said he hoped the project would encourage railway fans from around Japan to visit.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MIURA CO., LTD.
11/17Japanese shares end lower on weaker yen, rising cost worries
RE
11/16Japanese shares fall on worries over rising costs, yen's weakness
RE
09/29MIURA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/22Daio Paper to Merge Five Consolidated Subsidiaries
MT
06/22Japan's Nikkei rises on consumer boost; transport stocks cap gains
RE
06/17Miura Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive ¥1.700002275 billion in funding fr..
CI
06/16Japan's Nikkei ends lower on chip declines, Topix ticks up on Toyota
RE
06/15Nikkei inches down as chip shares track U.S. peers; Toyota lifts Topix
RE
06/10Japanese shares edge down as tech stocks weigh
RE
05/30Japanese shares retreat from 3-week high; drugmakers limit losses
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 145 B 1 266 M 1 266 M
Net income 2022 14 523 M 127 M 127 M
Net cash 2022 103 B 902 M 902 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,0x
Yield 2022 0,98%
Capitalization 447 B 3 910 M 3 908 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 6 047
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart MIURA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Miura Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIURA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3 990,00 JPY
Average target price 5 454,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daisuke Miyauchi Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Toshihide Harada Director & General Manager-Finance
Yuji Takahashi Chairman
Takashi Morimatsu Director & Chief Technical Officer
Tadashi Shimosaka Executive Officer & Manager-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIURA CO., LTD.-30.73%3 935
ATLAS COPCO AB47.85%79 230
FANUC CORPORATION-5.19%40 331
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION14.49%40 083
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED38.61%36 054
SANDVIK AB25.14%34 701