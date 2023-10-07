MIURA CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing of boilers. The Company has five business segments. The Domestic Equipment Sale segment is engaged in the manufacture, processing, coating, assembly and sale of miniature through-flow boilers, as well as the manufacture and sale of related equipment. The Domestic Maintenance segment is engaged in the maintenance business in domestic market. The Domestic Laundry segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of commercial washing machines and dryer equipment in Domestic market. The Overseas Equipment Sale segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of miniature through-flow boilers and related equipment. The Company is also engaged in the management, inspection, maintenance of properties, life insurance and life insurance agency business.