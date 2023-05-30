Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Miura Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6005   JP3880800002

MIURA CO., LTD.

(6005)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-30 am EDT
3720.00 JPY   -1.06%
09:35aSpain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch test on May 31
RE
05/17Modern Electron, Inc. announced that it has received funding from Miura Co., Ltd.
CI
05/12Miura Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch test on May 31

05/30/2023 | 09:35am EDT
Presentation of Spanish space rocket

MADRID, May 30 (Reuters) - Spanish company PLD Space said it plans its first test of a suborbital reusable rocket on Wednesday, as it seeks to put small satellites into space and capture a slice of a potential trillion-dollar market.

If successful, the launch from a military aerospace research centre in Huelva, in southern Spain, will be the first in Western Europe by a private company.

Plans by companies around the world to deploy thousands of internet-beaming satellites in the next few years have spawned a wave of new rocket companies targeting what some analysts expect will be a trillion-dollar space market by 2030.

Europe's efforts to develop capabilities to send small satellites into space are in focus after a failed rocket launch by Virgin Orbit from Cornwall in the UK in January this year. The company subsequently went bust and closed after a $36.4 million asset sale.

PLD Space would be taking the lead if its microlauncher "Miura 1" - named after a renowned breed of Spanish fighting bulls - is a success. The rocket is as tall as a three-storey building, has a 100-kg (220-lb) cargo capacity and can also be used to carry out zero-gravity experiments.

The company will gather as much data as possible to build "Miura 5", an orbital rocket which is now being developed.

"Miura 1" is expected to be launched at 0630 a.m. local time (0430 GMT) in a test flight that will last around six minutes, the company said.

The aim is for the rocket to reach an altitude of 80 kilometres (50 miles) at its peak, where the payload will be subjected to zero gravity.

Miura will remain there for two or three minutes before starting its descent at 2,800 kilometres per hour. The speed will be reduced thanks to a system on the rocket and the gradual deployment of two parachutes.

The rocket is due to land in the Atlantic, 60 kilometres off the coast of Huelva and will be recovered by a ship. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, additional reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Inti Landauro and Sharon Singleton)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MIURA CO., LTD. -1.06% 3720 Delayed Quote.23.68%
ROCKET COMPANIES, INC. 1.99% 7.92 Delayed Quote.11.29%
VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC. -6.25% 0.012 Delayed Quote.-99.31%
All news about MIURA CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2023 153 B 1 091 M 1 091 M
Net income 2023 15 437 M 110 M 110 M
Net cash 2023 60 036 M 428 M 428 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,4x
Yield 2023 1,09%
Capitalization 415 B 2 960 M 2 960 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,32x
EV / Sales 2024 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 6 070
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart MIURA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Miura Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIURA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3 760,00 JPY
Average target price 3 878,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daisuke Miyauchi Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Toshihide Harada Director & General Manager-Finance
Yuji Takahashi Chairman
Takashi Morimatsu Director & Chief Technical Officer
Tadashi Shimosaka Executive Officer & Manager-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIURA CO., LTD.23.68%2 992
ATLAS COPCO AB28.76%68 049
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION14.39%42 707
FANUC CORPORATION19.99%32 321
FORTIVE CORPORATION5.56%23 978
INGERSOLL RAND INC.12.71%23 822
