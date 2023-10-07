The Miura-1 rocket, named after a breed of fighting bull, is as tall as a three-story building and has a 100-kg (220-pound) cargo capacity.
Airspace, areas of the sea and roads were closed around the high-security launch site ahead of the launch.
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3038.00 JPY
|-0.30%
|+0.93%
|-0.07%
|09:07am
|Spanish start-up launches private reusable rocket
|RE
|02:20am
|Spain's PLD Space launches private reusable rocket in milestone for Europe
|RE
STORY: The startup's test nighttime launch from Huelva came after two previous attempts were scrubbed.
The Miura-1 rocket, named after a breed of fighting bull, is as tall as a three-story building and has a 100-kg (220-pound) cargo capacity.
Airspace, areas of the sea and roads were closed around the high-security launch site ahead of the launch.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|3038.00 JPY
|-0.30%
|+0.93%
|2 252 M $
|Spanish start-up launches private reusable rocket
|RE
|Spain's PLD Space launches private reusable rocket in milestone for Europe
|RE
|SPANISH STARTUP PLD SPACE LAUNCHES MIURA-1 ROCKET FROM SOUTHWEST…
|RE
|Spain's PLD Space counts down to test rocket launch from Europe
|RE
|Tranche Update on Miura Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 4, 2022.
|CI
|Miura Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on November 4, 2022, has closed with 2,994,800 shares, representing 2.67% for ¥9,999.85 million.
|CI
|Tranche Update on Miura Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 4, 2022.
|CI
|MIURA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
|FA
|WISeKey Unit, Spain's PLD Space Team Up to Launch Internet-of-Things Communication Satellites
|MT
|Miura Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Tokyo cafe revives Japan's insect eating past
|RE
|Tokyo cafe revives Japan's insect eating past
|RE
|Silkworm sashimi, cricket curry on menu as bugs make a comeback in Japan
|RE
|Tranche Update on Miura Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 4, 2022.
|CI
|Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch -webcast
|RE
|Spain's PLD Space calls off test rocket launch citing high altitude winds
|RE
|Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch test on May 31
|RE
|Modern Electron, Inc. announced that it has received funding from Miura Co., Ltd.
|CI
|Miura Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|For Japan's ageing soccer players, 80 is the new 50
|RE
|Miura Co., Ltd. acquired an unknown stake in Tortoise Engineering Co.,Ltd..
|CI
|Tranche Update on Miura Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 4, 2022.
|CI
|MIURA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
|FA
|Modern Electron, Inc. announced that it has received $32.799998 million in funding from a group of investors
|CI
|Modern Electron, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $32.799998 million in funding from a group of investors
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-0.07%
|2 252 M $
|+20.06%
|63 050 M $
|+34.61%
|50 340 M $
|+17.45%
|26 564 M $
|+21.38%
|25 647 M $
|-1.18%
|25 048 M $
|+6.00%
|22 866 M $
|-17.73%
|21 908 M $
|+2.57%
|19 427 M $
|-15.61%
|17 219 M $