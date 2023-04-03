Mivne Real Estate K D : Immidiate Report

Mivne Real Estate (K.D) Ltd. ("The company") Report of the Board of Directors on the State of Corporate Affairs As of December 31th, 2022 This is an English translation of the Hebrew consolidated Interim financial statements, that was published on March 21, 2023 (reference no.: 2023-01-029304) (hereafter: "the Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

4 Mivne Report of the Board of Directors on the State of the Corporation's Affairs Annual report as of December 31, 2022

December 31 2022 Periodic Report | Board of Directors' Report on the State of Company Affairs Overview 14,582 31.12.22 1,126 Total Investment Property (Millions of NIS) Of This, Real Estate Under Construction (Millions of NIS) Projects under 7 development 158 31.12.22 1,285 199-213 Projects Under Construction and In Development Scope (Thousands of m²) Estimated Cost Balance (Millions of NIS) Expected NOI at Project Completion* (Millions of NIS) For details see table under "concentrated data on projects in stages of construction, planning and development" below. Data from the 760 Consolidated 1-12.22 54411.1% Statements 6,049* 2.13% 1,400 NOI (Millions of NIS) Same Properties NOI in Israel Increase compared to corresponding period last year FFO (Millions of NIS) Increase of 18.2% compared to the corresponding period last year Unrestricted Assets (Millions of NIS) Constituting 41% of total real estate CPI-linked weighted debt interest Cash and credit frameworks as of the publication date of the Statements (Millions of NIS) 94.5% Occupancy Rate in Israel Increase of 1.5% compared to December 31 2021 * As of the report issue date, total unpledged assets amounted to NIS 7.3 billion. 2

December 31 2022 Periodic Report | Board of Directors' Report on the State of Company Affairs Report of the Board of Directors on the State of Corporate Affairs For the Period Ending December 31 2022 The Board of Directors of Mivne Real Estate (K.D) is honored to submit the Financial Statements of the Company and its subsidiaries ("the Company") for the year ending December 31 2022 ("The Reported Period"): Business Environment Description of the Company and its Business Environment1 The Company is active in the field of cash-generating real estate and deals, by itself and through its investees, in varied real estate activity centering on Israel. For further details see Section 1.2 of the Report on Corporate Business. The Company (including associates) owns some 1,949,000 m² of cash-generating space, of which 1,651,000 m² is in Israel. The Company has land reserves and unused rights to the amount of 764,000 m² The strong growth trend in the Israeli economy, which started in the first half of 2021 with removal of the restrictions imposed due to the Corona Virus pandemic, which saw a surplus in the Government of Israel budget and higher employment rates, was reversed in the second quarter of 2022 due, inter alia, to several economic and geo-political events, both global and local, including the following: renewed Corona Virus outbreak in China and stoppage of part of the economic activity in that country, the outbreak of war in the Ukraine, the fall of the Israeli Government which once again placed the country in an election period." These factors, as well as higher energy and transportation prices, had a decisive effect on global price levels, resulting in sharply higher inflation: 6.5% in the USA, 10.5% in the UK, 9.2% in the EU and 5.3% in Israel. The Bank of Israel inflation forecast for 2023 is 3.0% and for 2024: 2.0%. In response to higher prices and interest rate increase by central banks in Europe and in the USA, as from April 2022 the Bank of Israel moved to raise interest rates in Israel, in several steps, from a near-zero level (which lasted for almost 7 years) to its current level of 4.25%. In 2022, the Consumer Price Index increased by 5.3%. The Company has loans and debentures linked to the Consumer Price Index and which bear interest linked to the CPI. Therefore, the increase in CPI has led to an increase in the Company's financing costs. On the other hand, the Company's cash-generating property in Israel, the current value of which is 11.9 billion NIS, is rented in CPI-linked rental agreements, and the Company sees this as long-term inflationary protection. As a result, the increase in CPI has led to an increase in the Company's revenues from building rentals and to an increase in the fair value of its properties. For further details see the "Summary of Primary Data" and the "Summary of Business Expenses" table in this report. 1 Information sources in this section - Macro-economic Forecast of Bank of Israel Research Division, January 2023. 3