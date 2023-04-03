Mivne Real Estate K D : Immidiate Report

This is an English translation of the Hebrew consolidated Interim financial statements, that was published on March 21, 2023 (reference no.: 2023-01-029304) (hereafter: "the Hebrew Version").
This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.
4
Mivne
Report of the Board
of Directors on the State
of the Corporation's Affairs
Annual report as of December 31, 2022
December 31 2022 Periodic Report | Board of Directors' Report on the State of Company Affairs
Overview 14,582
31.12.22 1,126
Total Investment Property
(Millions of NIS)
Of This, Real Estate Under
Construction
(Millions of NIS)
Projects under
7
development
158
31.12.22
1,285
199-213
Projects Under Construction and In Development
Scope
(Thousands of m²)
Estimated Cost Balance
(Millions of NIS)
Expected NOI at Project
Completion*
(Millions of NIS)
For details see table under "concentrated data on projects in stages of construction, planning and development" below.
Data from the
760
Consolidated
1-12.22
54411.1%
Statements
6,049*
2.13%
1,400
NOI
(Millions of NIS)
Same Properties NOI in Israel
Increase compared to corresponding period last year
FFO
(Millions of NIS)
Increase of 18.2% compared to the corresponding period last year
Unrestricted Assets (Millions of NIS) Constituting 41% of total real estate
CPI-linked weighted debt interest
Cash and credit frameworks as of the publication date of the Statements
(Millions of NIS)
94.5%
Occupancy Rate in Israel
Increase of 1.5% compared to
December 31 2021
* As of the report issue date, total unpledged assets amounted to NIS 7.3 billion.
2
December 31 2022 Periodic Report | Board of Directors' Report on the State of Company Affairs
Report of the Board of Directors on the State of Corporate Affairs
For the Period Ending December 31 2022
The Board of Directors of Mivne Real Estate (K.D) is honored to submit the Financial Statements of the Company and its subsidiaries ("the Company") for the year ending December 31 2022 ("The Reported Period"):
Business Environment
Description of the Company and its Business Environment1
The Company is active in the field of cash-generating real estate and deals, by itself and through its investees, in varied real estate activity centering on Israel. For further details see Section 1.2 of the Report on Corporate Business. The Company (including associates) owns some 1,949,000 m² of cash-generating space, of which 1,651,000 m² is in Israel. The Company has land reserves and unused rights to the amount of 764,000 m²
The strong growth trend in the Israeli economy, which started in the first half of 2021 with removal of the restrictions imposed due to the Corona Virus pandemic, which saw a surplus in the Government of Israel budget and higher employment rates, was reversed in the second quarter of 2022 due, inter alia, to several economic and geo-political events, both global and local, including the following: renewed Corona Virus outbreak in China and stoppage of part of the economic activity in that country, the outbreak of war in the Ukraine, the fall of the Israeli Government which once again placed the country in an election period." These factors, as well as higher energy and transportation prices, had a decisive effect on global price levels, resulting in sharply higher inflation: 6.5% in the USA, 10.5% in the UK, 9.2% in the EU and 5.3% in Israel.
The Bank of Israel inflation forecast for 2023 is 3.0% and for 2024: 2.0%.
In response to higher prices and interest rate increase by central banks in Europe and in the USA, as from April 2022 the Bank of Israel moved to raise interest rates in Israel, in several steps, from a near-zero level (which lasted for almost 7 years) to its current level of 4.25%.
In 2022, the Consumer Price Index increased by 5.3%. The Company has loans and debentures linked to the Consumer Price Index and which bear interest linked to the CPI. Therefore, the increase in CPI has led to an increase in the Company's financing costs. On the other hand, the Company's cash-generating property in Israel, the current value of which is 11.9 billion NIS, is rented in CPI-linked rental agreements, and the Company sees this as long-term inflationary protection. As a result, the increase in CPI has led to an increase in the Company's revenues from building rentals and to an increase in the fair value of its properties. For further details see the "Summary of Primary Data" and the "Summary of Business Expenses" table in this report.
1 Information sources in this section - Macro-economic Forecast of Bank of Israel Research Division, January 2023.
3
December 31 2022 Periodic Report | Board of Directors' Report on the State of Company Affairs
The Company determines the fair value of its properties by, inter alia, determining the discount rates used to discount future cash flow from such properties. The Company has exposure to changes in these discount rates, which are affected, inter alia, by the risk-free interest rate in the market. Note, in this regard, that the spread between the weighted discount rate and the weighted cost of debt, vs. the negligible current financing cost of the Company remains high, even by comparison to previous periods.
In January 2023, the Government started promoting an extensive judicial reform. The proposed reform drew wide-spread criticism across segments, and was divisive to the point where senior economists and experts in economic, legal and social fields warn of the impact to stability of the Israeli market and economy. According to these experts, the proposed reform and the dispute arising from it may result in lowered credit rating of the State of Israel, may impact the capacity of the Israeli economy to raise financing and withdrawal of funds and investments out of Israel, which would result in higher borrowing costs in the Israeli economy and would impact the economic activity, and in particular in the high-tech sector.
The Company cannot estimate the future impact, if any, of all of the above factors, on the real estate industry in Israel in general, and on the Company's activity in particular. The Company estimates that its financial robustness, diversification and the state of its assets, along with its cash balances and current cash flows it generates, would allow it to further meet its current and expected obligations, including financial covenants set forth in financing agreements and Deeds of Trust for Company bonds.
The estimates and forecasts presented in this section above constitute forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law, 1968
Achievement of 2022 forecast
As of December 31, 2022, the Company equity amounted to NIS 8,026 million, with net income in 2022 amounting to NIS 1,285 million.
Furthermore, the Company exceeded its published forecasts for the year, with NOI of NIS 760 million (compared to forecast of NIS 715-740 million) and with FFO of NIS 544 million (compared to forecast of NIS 470-500 million).
The Company Board of Directors wishes to thank Company management and staff for their contribution towards achieving and exceeding these targets.
Conclusion of the CEO's term in office
Further to immediate reports by the Company dated February 22, 2023 and March 7, 2023 (reference no. 2023-01-019593 and 2023-01-024795, respectively, included herein by way of reference) with regard to negotiations with Company CEO Mr. David Zvida and the management company controlled thereby (hereinafter jointly: "the CEO") regarding termination of the services agreement with the management company and conclusion of the CEO's term in office, the Company hereby announces that on March 19, 2023, the Company and the CEO signed a definite separation agreement. The CEO shall conclude their term in office with the Company, including with subsidiaries and affiliates, as from March 22, 2023 and shall conclude their notice period on December 20, 2023. The separation agreement governs the contracting terms with the CEO during and after the notice period .The Company intends to issue soon a notice convening a General Meeting of Company shareholders, which would list highlights of the separation agreement and would submit for approval all those terms that are subject to approval by the General Meeting by law. This termination is by mutual
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
IBC – Industrial Buildings Corporation Limited published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 04:48:06 UTC.