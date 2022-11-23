Mivne Real Estate (K D) : Report of the board of directors and Financial Statements, Q3 2022

The Board of Directors of Mivne Real Estate (C.D.) is honored to submit the Financial Statements of the Company and its subsidiaries ("the Company") for the period ending September 30 2022 ("The Reported Period").

This report must be read in conjunction with the 2021 Periodic report published on March 20 2022 (reference no.: 2022-01-031300) (hereinafter: "the 2021 Periodic Report"), presented here by way of referral.

Business Environment

Description of the Company and its Business Environment1

The Company is active in the field of cash- generating real estate and deals, by itself and through its investees, in varied real estate activity centering on Israel. For further details see Section

1.2 of the Report on the Corporation's Business in the 2021 Periodic Report. The Company (including associates) owns some 1,933,000 m² of cash-generating space, of which 1,604,000 m² is in Israel. The Company has land reserves and unused rights to the amount of 741,000 m²

Since 2009, inflation in Israel has been decreasing, and in 2014 to 2020 inflation rates were particularly low and move almost each year within a 1% range. Since 2021 inflation rates have risen in Israel and the world. In 2021 the Israeli Consumer Price Index increased by a rate of 2.8% and the CPI increase in September 2022 reflected a yearly growth of 4.6% in the past twelve months.

The price increases are part of a global trend, 8.2% in the U.S., 10.1% in the UK and 10.7% in the EU.

In response to the price increase and the continued increases in interest rates of central banks in Europe and the United States, starting from April 2022 the Bank of Israel decide to increase the interest rate and it increased by a number of pulses from a negligible rate (where it had been for 7 years) to its current level, which amounts to 2.75%, and in accordance with the forecasts of the Bank of Israel Research Division, the monetary interest rate is expected to amount to 3.5% on average in the third quarter of 2023. The Bank of Israel explained this decision based on the fact that the Israeli economy has been recording strong economic activity, accompanied by a tight labor market with an increase in the inflationary environment.

1 Sources of information in this section - Bank of Israel report on the subject of monetary policy for the first half of 2022.