    MIX   ZAE000125316

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED

(MIX)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-10
6.330 ZAR   -6.91%
06:06aMiX Telematics Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
04/22MIX TELEMATICS : Martin Oliver Transport teams up with MiX Telematics to drive down road risk
PU
04/08MiX Telematics Signs Partnership Deal With CANGO Mobility
MT
MiX Telematics Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

05/12/2022 | 06:06am EDT
MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT and JSE: MIX), a leading global Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider of connected fleet management solutions, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results for the period ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

MiX Telematics management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) and 2:00 p.m. (South African Time) on Thursday, May 26, 2022 to discuss the Company’s financial results and current business outlook.

  • The live webcast of the call will be available at the “Investor Information” page of the Company’s website, http://investor.mixtelematics.com.
  • To access the call, dial 1-877-451-6152 (within the United States) or 0-800-983-831 (within South Africa) or 1-201-389-0879 (outside of the United States). The conference ID is 13729702.
  • A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 1-844-512-2921 (within the United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (within South Africa or outside of the United States). The replay conference ID is 13729702.
  • A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.mixtelematics.com.

About MiX Telematics Limited
MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to over 815,000 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Romania and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.


Financials
Sales 2022 2 188 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2022 108 M 6,74 M 6,74 M
Net cash 2022 507 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 497 M 218 M 218 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 989
Free-Float 56,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan Brian Joselowitz President, CEO & Executive Director
John R. Granara Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Robin A. Frew Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Lewis Executive Vice President-Technology
Charles William Rex Tasker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
