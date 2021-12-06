Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. MiX Telematics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIX   ZAE000125316

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED

(MIX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MiX Telematics Announces Increased Stock Repurchase Program

12/06/2021 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider of connected fleet management solutions, announced the approval of an increased share repurchase program. Shareholders are advised that the MiX Telematics board of directors (the “Board”) has approved, on December 3, 2021, an increase to the share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase ordinary shares, including American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”). Post this increase, and after giving effect to shares already purchased under the program, the Company may repurchase additional shares with a cumulative value of R160 million.

A summary of the general repurchase of shares approved by the Board on May 23, 2017 and the above increase is set out below:

 

Total value

(R’000)

 

 

Share repurchase program approved on May 23, 2017

270 000

Less: Shares repurchased to date

(236 485)

Maximum value of shares that may be repurchased under the original program

33 515

Share repurchase program increase approved on December 3, 2021

126 485

Maximum value of shares that may be repurchased in the future under the increased program

160 000

The total value of the whole share repurchase program post the December 3, 2021 increase is R396.5 million.

Shareholders are advised that the total number of shares previously repurchased by MiX Telematics since the share repurchase program was announced on May 23, 2017 has been disclosed in the Company’s annual financial statements and applicable SEC filings. These repurchases were pursuant to the terms and conditions of a special resolution passed at the annual general meeting held on 14 September 2016 and thereafter renewed annually in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The Company may repurchase its shares from time to time in its discretion through open market transactions and block trades, based on ongoing assessments of the capital needs of the Company, the market price of its securities and general market conditions. This share repurchase program may be discontinued at any time by the Board and the Company has no obligation to repurchase any specified amount of its shares under the program. The repurchase program will be funded out of existing cash resources.

The share repurchase program will extend from December 3, 2021 unless and until discontinued by the Board or the date when the R160 million limit is exhausted. Any repurchases effected under the share repurchase program will be in accordance with the general authority granted by special resolution of the Company’s shareholders passed at the Company’s annual general meeting held on September 9, 2021.

Share repurchases may be made by the Company from time to time in open market transactions at prevailing market prices and in accordance with the Company’s insider trading policy. With respect to repurchases of ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange, the Company will effect such transactions in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In accordance with JSE Listings Requirements, repurchases effected on the JSE will be at a price not greater than 10% above the volume weighted average trading price of the Company’s shares on the JSE over the five business days immediately preceding any particular repurchase. All repurchases will be undertaken without any prior arrangement between the Company and the counter-party.

The Board, having considered the effect of the share repurchase program and having made due and careful enquiry as to the working capital requirements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the twelve months following the date of implementation of the share repurchase program, confirm that the solvency and liquidity tests required by the South African Companies Act 71 of 2008 have been complied with.

December 6, 2021

About MiX Telematics Limited

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset solutions delivered as SaaS to over three-quarters of a million subscribers in over 120 countries. The Company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Romania and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and MiX Telematics American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
01:32pMIX TELEMATICS LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:31pMiX Telematics Announces Increased Stock Repurchase Program
BU
11/30MiX Telematics to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
BU
11/24MiX Telematics Selected by UK-Based Monks Contractors
MT
11/24Monks Contractors Chooses MiX Telematics Limited as New Telematics Partner
CI
11/24MIX TELEMATICS : UK-based waste management stalwart changes to MiX Telematics
PU
11/17MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/11Industry-leading US infrastructure provider partners with MiX Telematics
CI
11/09THE HGV DRIVER SHORTAGE IN THE UNITE : what caused it, and how can telematics technology h..
PU
11/05MIX TELEMATICS LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 182 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2022 154 M 9,65 M 9,65 M
Net cash 2022 629 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 162 M 259 M 262 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 989
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MiX Telematics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan Brian Joselowitz President, CEO & Executive Director
John R. Granara Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Robin A. Frew Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Lewis Executive Vice President-Technology
Charles William Rex Tasker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED7.57%259
ZSCALER, INC.59.34%43 473
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED243.80%1 780
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.96%1 082
HANGZHOU HOPECHART IOT TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD22.28%753
BROADLEAF CO., LTD.-29.77%379