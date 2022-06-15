Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. MiX Telematics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIX   ZAE000125316

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED

(MIX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
6.170 ZAR   -0.48%
01:13aMIX TELEMATICS : Annual Financial Statements 2022
PU
06/14MIX TELEMATICS LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06/14INSIDER BUY : Mix Telematics
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MiX Telematics : Annual Financial Statements 2022

06/15/2022 | 01:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GROUP AND COMPANY ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31

www.mixtelematics.co.za

Financial Reports

Contents

Statement of Directors' Responsibility

1

Certificate of the Company Secretary

2

Directors' Report

3

Report of the Audit and Risk Committee

6

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Responsibility Statement

10

Independent Auditor's Report

11

Consolidated statements of Financial Position

15

Consolidated income statements

16

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income

17

Consolidated statements of changes in equity

18

Consolidated statements of cash flows

19

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

20

Company Financial Statements

89

Analysis of ordinary shareholders

111

MiX Telematics Limited | Group and Company Annual Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2022

Statement of Directors' Responsibility

for the year ended March 31, 2022

The directors are responsible for the preparation, integrity and fair presentation of the Annual Financial Statements of MiX Telematics Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the Group"). The Annual Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") interpretations applicable to companies reporting under IFRS, SAICA Financial Reporting guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee, Financial Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council, the JSE Listings Requirements, the King IV Report on Corporate Governance and in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 71 of 2008, as amended ("the Companies Act"), and include amounts based on judgements and estimates made by management.

The directors consider that, having applied IFRS in preparing the financial statements, they have used the most appropriate accounting policies, consistently applied and supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates, and that all IFRS that they consider applicable have been followed. The directors are satisfied that the information contained in the financial statements fairly presents the results of the operations and cash flows for the year, and the financial position of the Group and Company at year-end, in accordance with IFRS and the Companies Act.

The directors are also responsible for the system of internal control. This is designed to provide reasonable, but not absolute, assurance as to the reliability of the Annual Financial Statements, and to adequately safeguard, verify and maintain accountability of assets, as well as to prevent and detect material misstatement and loss. Management identified several deficiencies in the design and operating effectiveness of business process level controls in the areas of management review of income tax, consignment stock and capitalization of internally generated software costs at the Company's Africa segment as a result of the lack of senior financial resources to appropriately supervise and execute control activities. These deficiencies aggregated with other business process level control deficiencies could result in material misstatement in the financial statements and therefore constitute a significant deficiency.

Due to the significant deficiency in internal control over financial reporting described above, management concluded that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of March 31, 2022. Notwithstanding the existence of the significant deficiency, Management believes that the Annual Financial Statements in this Annual Report present, in all material

respects, the Company's financial condition as reported, in conformity with IFRS.

The Annual Financial Statements are prepared on a going concern basis. Nothing has come to the attention of the Board of Directors to indicate that the Company or the Group will not remain a going concern for the foreseeable future. The Board of Directors believe that the Company and the Group will remain a going concern for the foreseeable future, based on forecasts, available cash resources and existing borrowing facilities. These financial statements support the viability of the Group and the Company.

The Group's external auditors are Deloitte & Touche and their unmodified report is presented on pages 11 to 14. The external auditors were given unrestricted access to all financial records and related data, including minutes of all meetings of shareholders, the Board of Directors and committees of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors believe that all representations made to the independent external auditors during their audit are valid and appropriate.

The Annual Financial Statements set out on pages 1 to 10 and 15 to 112 were approved by the Board of Directors on June 14, 2022 and are signed on its behalf by:

R Frew

S Joselowitz

Chairperson of the Board

Chief Executive Officer

J Granara

Chief Financial Officer

Midrand

June 14, 2022

1

MiX Telematics Limited | Group and Company Annual Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2022

Certificate of the Company Secretary

for the year ended March 31, 2022

In terms of the Companies Act No. 71 of 2008, as amended, ("the Companies Act"), we certify that, to the best of our knowledge and belief, the Company has lodged with the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, all such returns as are required of a public company in terms of section 88 of the Companies Act and that all such returns are true, correct and up to date.

Statucor Proprietary Limited

Company Secretary

June 14, 2022

2

MiX Telematics Limited | Group and Company Annual Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2022

Directors' Report

for the year ended March 31, 2022

Nature of business

MiX Telematics Limited ("MiX Telematics" or "the Company" or "the Group") is a company listed under the "MIX" share code in the Business Support Services sector on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE"). The Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and traded under the symbol MIXT. The Group's activities focus on fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a- Service. The Company's registered address is Matrix Corner, Howick Close, Waterfall Park, Bekker Road, Midrand, South Africa, 1686.

Accounting practices

The Annual Financial Statements of the Group and Company for the year ended March 31, 2022, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") interpretations applicable to companies reporting under IFRS, SAICA Financial Reporting guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee, Financial Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council, the requirements of the Companies Act No. 71 of 2008 and the JSE Listings Requirements.

Review of results

The results of the Group and the Company have been set out in the attached financial statements, as set out on pages 1 to 10 and 15 to 112.

Changes to share capital

During the 2022 fiscal year, 5,618,052 (2021: 4,644,623) ordinary shares of no par value were issued as a result of share appreciation rights exercised during the year.

During fiscal year 2022 the Company repurchased 6,020,085 shares as part of the share repurchase program detailed below (2021: Nil shares were repurchased).

At year-end, the authorized share capital amounted to 1 billion ordinary shares of no par value and 100 million preference shares with no par value. The number of issued ordinary shares of no par value amounted to 605,176,483 at March 31, 2022 (2021: 605,578,516).

MiX Investments holds 53,816,750 (2021: 53,816,750) of the Company's ordinary shares of no par value, which were acquired under an approved general share repurchase program. During fiscal 2016, 40,000,000 shares were purchased and during fiscal 2020 13,816,750 additional shares were purchased. These shares were held as treasury shares by the Group at the end of the current and prior financial years.

There were no changes in the Company's authorized number of ordinary shares during the year under review (2021: none) nor were there any changes to the Company's authorized number of preference shares during the year under review. No preference shares were issued during the year (2021: none).

Share repurchase program

On May 23, 2017, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program of up to R270 million under which the Company may repurchase its ordinary shares, including ADSs. On December 3, 2021, the Board of Directors approved an increase to the share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase ordinary shares, including ADSs. Post this increase, and after giving effect to shares already purchased under the program as at December 2, 2021, the Company could repurchase additional shares with a cumulative value of R160 million. The total value of the whole share repurchase program post the December 3, 2021 increase is R396.5 million. Subsequent to the approved increase in the share repurchase program shares with a value of R44.7 million were repurchased. At March, 31 2022, additional shares to the value of R115.3 million may still be repurchased.

The Company may repurchase its shares from time to time at its discretion through open market transactions and block trades, based on ongoing assessments of the capital needs of the Company, the market price of its securities and general market conditions. This share repurchase program may be discontinued at any time by the Board of Directors, and the Company has no obligation to repurchase any amount of its securities under the program. The share repurchase program will be funded out of existing cash resources.

During fiscal year 2022 the Company repurchased 6,020,085 shares (2021: Nil shares were repurchased). These shares were subsequently de-listed and now form part of the authorized unissued share capital of the Company. The authority to repurchase shares will expire at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Acquisitions and disposals

The Group did not enter into any acquisitions nor dispose of any businesses during the 2022 and 2021 fiscal years.

Dividends

Dividend payments are currently considered on a quarter-by-quarter basis. Dividends declared during the current and prior fiscal years are set out in note 31 of the consolidated Annual Financial Statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MiX Telematics Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 05:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
01:13aMIX TELEMATICS : Annual Financial Statements 2022
PU
06/14MIX TELEMATICS LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
06/14INSIDER BUY : Mix Telematics
MT
06/14MIX TELEMATICS : Dealings in securities by directors of MiX Telematics and by directors of..
PU
06/14MIX TELEMATICS : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director of MiX Telematics
PU
06/14MIX TELEMATICS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
06/14MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/10DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS : retention shares
PU
06/10MIX TELEMATICS : Current Report (Form 8-K)
PU
06/10MIX TELEMATICS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 192 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2022 107 M 6,64 M 6,64 M
Net cash 2022 507 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 404 M 212 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 989
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MiX Telematics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,17
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Brian Joselowitz President, CEO & Executive Director
John R. Granara Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Robin A. Frew Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Lewis Executive Vice President-Technology
Charles William Rex Tasker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED-25.21%212
ZSCALER, INC.-55.77%20 000
MONDAY.COM LTD.-69.18%4 173
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-23.26%1 678
WALKME LTD.-53.23%734
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.05%678