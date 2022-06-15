MiX Telematics : Annual Financial Statements 2022

GROUP AND COMPANY ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31
www.mixtelematics.co.za
Financial Reports
Contents
Statement of Directors' Responsibility
1
Certificate of the Company Secretary
2
Directors' Report
3
Report of the Audit and Risk Committee
6
Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Responsibility Statement
10
Independent Auditor's Report
11
Consolidated statements of Financial Position
15
Consolidated income statements
16
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income
17
Consolidated statements of changes in equity
18
Consolidated statements of cash flows
19
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
20
Company Financial Statements
89
Analysis of ordinary shareholders
111
MiX Telematics Limited | Group and Company Annual Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2022
Statement of Directors' Responsibility
for the year ended March 31, 2022
The directors are responsible for the preparation, integrity and fair presentation of the Annual Financial Statements of MiX Telematics Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the Group"). The Annual Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") interpretations applicable to companies reporting under IFRS, SAICA Financial Reporting guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee, Financial Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council, the JSE Listings Requirements, the King IV Report on Corporate Governance and in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 71 of 2008, as amended ("the Companies Act"), and include amounts based on judgements and estimates made by management.
The directors consider that, having applied IFRS in preparing the financial statements, they have used the most appropriate accounting policies, consistently applied and supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates, and that all IFRS that they consider applicable have been followed. The directors are satisfied that the information contained in the financial statements fairly presents the results of the operations and cash flows for the year, and the financial position of the Group and Company at year-end, in accordance with IFRS and the Companies Act.
The directors are also responsible for the system of internal control. This is designed to provide reasonable, but not absolute, assurance as to the reliability of the Annual Financial Statements, and to adequately safeguard, verify and maintain accountability of assets, as well as to prevent and detect material misstatement and loss. Management identified several deficiencies in the design and operating effectiveness of business process level controls in the areas of management review of income tax, consignment stock and capitalization of internally generated software costs at the Company's Africa segment as a result of the lack of senior financial resources to appropriately supervise and execute control activities. These deficiencies aggregated with other business process level control deficiencies could result in material misstatement in the financial statements and therefore constitute a significant deficiency.
Due to the significant deficiency in internal control over financial reporting described above, management concluded that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of March 31, 2022. Notwithstanding the existence of the significant deficiency, Management believes that the Annual Financial Statements in this Annual Report present, in all material
respects, the Company's financial condition as reported, in conformity with IFRS.
The Annual Financial Statements are prepared on a going concern basis. Nothing has come to the attention of the Board of Directors to indicate that the Company or the Group will not remain a going concern for the foreseeable future. The Board of Directors believe that the Company and the Group will remain a going concern for the foreseeable future, based on forecasts, available cash resources and existing borrowing facilities. These financial statements support the viability of the Group and the Company.
The Group's external auditors are Deloitte & Touche and their unmodified report is presented on pages 11 to 14. The external auditors were given unrestricted access to all financial records and related data, including minutes of all meetings of shareholders, the Board of Directors and committees of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors believe that all representations made to the independent external auditors during their audit are valid and appropriate.
The Annual Financial Statements set out on pages 1 to 10 and 15 to 112 were approved by the Board of Directors on June 14, 2022 and are signed on its behalf by:
R Frew
S Joselowitz
Chairperson of the Board
Chief Executive Officer
J Granara
Chief Financial Officer
Midrand
June 14, 2022
1
MiX Telematics Limited | Group and Company Annual Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2022
Certificate of the Company Secretary
for the year ended March 31, 2022
In terms of the Companies Act No. 71 of 2008, as amended, ("the Companies Act"), we certify that, to the best of our knowledge and belief, the Company has lodged with the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, all such returns as are required of a public company in terms of section 88 of the Companies Act and that all such returns are true, correct and up to date.
Statucor Proprietary Limited
Company Secretary
June 14, 2022
2
MiX Telematics Limited | Group and Company Annual Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2022
Directors' Report
for the year ended March 31, 2022
Nature of business
MiX Telematics Limited ("MiX Telematics" or "the Company" or "the Group") is a company listed under the "MIX" share code in the Business Support Services sector on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE"). The Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and traded under the symbol MIXT. The Group's activities focus on fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a- Service. The Company's registered address is Matrix Corner, Howick Close, Waterfall Park, Bekker Road, Midrand, South Africa, 1686.
Accounting practices
The Annual Financial Statements of the Group and Company for the year ended March 31, 2022, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") interpretations applicable to companies reporting under IFRS, SAICA Financial Reporting guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee, Financial Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council, the requirements of the Companies Act No. 71 of 2008 and the JSE Listings Requirements.
Review of results
The results of the Group and the Company have been set out in the attached financial statements, as set out on pages 1 to 10 and 15 to 112.
Changes to share capital
During the 2022 fiscal year, 5,618,052 (2021: 4,644,623) ordinary shares of no par value were issued as a result of share appreciation rights exercised during the year.
During fiscal year 2022 the Company repurchased 6,020,085 shares as part of the share repurchase program detailed below (2021: Nil shares were repurchased).
At year-end, the authorized share capital amounted to 1 billion ordinary shares of no par value and 100 million preference shares with no par value. The number of issued ordinary shares of no par value amounted to 605,176,483 at March 31, 2022 (2021: 605,578,516).
MiX Investments holds 53,816,750 (2021: 53,816,750) of the Company's ordinary shares of no par value, which were acquired under an approved general share repurchase program. During fiscal 2016, 40,000,000 shares were purchased and during fiscal 2020 13,816,750 additional shares were purchased. These shares were held as treasury shares by the Group at the end of the current and prior financial years.
There were no changes in the Company's authorized number of ordinary shares during the year under review (2021: none) nor were there any changes to the Company's authorized number of preference shares during the year under review. No preference shares were issued during the year (2021: none).
Share repurchase program
On May 23, 2017, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program of up to R270 million under which the Company may repurchase its ordinary shares, including ADSs. On December 3, 2021, the Board of Directors approved an increase to the share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase ordinary shares, including ADSs. Post this increase, and after giving effect to shares already purchased under the program as at December 2, 2021, the Company could repurchase additional shares with a cumulative value of R160 million. The total value of the whole share repurchase program post the December 3, 2021 increase is R396.5 million. Subsequent to the approved increase in the share repurchase program shares with a value of R44.7 million were repurchased. At March, 31 2022, additional shares to the value of R115.3 million may still be repurchased.
The Company may repurchase its shares from time to time at its discretion through open market transactions and block trades, based on ongoing assessments of the capital needs of the Company, the market price of its securities and general market conditions. This share repurchase program may be discontinued at any time by the Board of Directors, and the Company has no obligation to repurchase any amount of its securities under the program. The share repurchase program will be funded out of existing cash resources.
During fiscal year 2022 the Company repurchased 6,020,085 shares (2021: Nil shares were repurchased). These shares were subsequently de-listed and now form part of the authorized unissued share capital of the Company. The authority to repurchase shares will expire at the upcoming annual general meeting.
Acquisitions and disposals
The Group did not enter into any acquisitions nor dispose of any businesses during the 2022 and 2021 fiscal years.
Dividends
Dividend payments are currently considered on a quarter-by-quarter basis. Dividends declared during the current and prior fiscal years are set out in note 31 of the consolidated Annual Financial Statements.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.