MiX Telematics : Annual Financial Statements 2022

Statement of Directors' Responsibility

for the year ended March 31, 2022

The directors are responsible for the preparation, integrity and fair presentation of the Annual Financial Statements of MiX Telematics Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the Group"). The Annual Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") interpretations applicable to companies reporting under IFRS, SAICA Financial Reporting guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee, Financial Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council, the JSE Listings Requirements, the King IV Report on Corporate Governance and in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 71 of 2008, as amended ("the Companies Act"), and include amounts based on judgements and estimates made by management.

The directors consider that, having applied IFRS in preparing the financial statements, they have used the most appropriate accounting policies, consistently applied and supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates, and that all IFRS that they consider applicable have been followed. The directors are satisfied that the information contained in the financial statements fairly presents the results of the operations and cash flows for the year, and the financial position of the Group and Company at year-end, in accordance with IFRS and the Companies Act.

The directors are also responsible for the system of internal control. This is designed to provide reasonable, but not absolute, assurance as to the reliability of the Annual Financial Statements, and to adequately safeguard, verify and maintain accountability of assets, as well as to prevent and detect material misstatement and loss. Management identified several deficiencies in the design and operating effectiveness of business process level controls in the areas of management review of income tax, consignment stock and capitalization of internally generated software costs at the Company's Africa segment as a result of the lack of senior financial resources to appropriately supervise and execute control activities. These deficiencies aggregated with other business process level control deficiencies could result in material misstatement in the financial statements and therefore constitute a significant deficiency.

Due to the significant deficiency in internal control over financial reporting described above, management concluded that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of March 31, 2022. Notwithstanding the existence of the significant deficiency, Management believes that the Annual Financial Statements in this Annual Report present, in all material