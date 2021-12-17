Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. MiX Telematics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIX   ZAE000125316

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED

(MIX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MiX Telematics : Current Report (Form 8-K)

12/17/2021 | 10:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
mixt-20211217

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 17, 2021

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)
Republic of South Africa 001-36027 Not Applicable
(State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer
of Incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)
750 Park of Commerce Blvd
Suite 100 Boca Raton
Florida 33487 +1 (887) 585-1088
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) Registrant's telephone number, including area code
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
American Depositary Shares, each representing 25 Ordinary Shares, no par value MIXT New York Stock Exchange
Ordinary Shares, no par value New York Stock Exchange (for listing purposes only)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐





1


Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

This report contains a copy of the submission to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange by MiX Telematics Limited (the "Company") announcing dealings in securities by directors of the Company and by directors of major subsidiaries of the Company. The submission is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information contained in this Item 7.01, including the information contained in the presentation furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being "furnished" and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing


Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit
No. Description of Exhibit

99.1 Submission to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange - MiX - Dealings in securities by directors of MiX Telematics and directors major subsidiaries of MiX Telematics.
2

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED

By: /s/ John Granara
Name: John Granara
Title: Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Date: December 17, 2021

3

Exhibit 99.1


MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1995/013858/06)
JSE share code: MIX ISIN: ZAE000125316
NYSE share code: MIXT
("MiX Telematics" or "the Company")


DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS OF MIX TELEMATICS AND BY DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES OF MIX TELEMATICS: SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to the award and off-market acceptance of share appreciation rights ("SARs") under the MiX Telematics Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), the vesting of which will occur on an annual basis in four equal tranches commencing on December 9, 2023 and will be subject to the performance condition of the achievement of 10% compounded annual growth in the MiX Telematics share price. The total value of each award will be determined, for the number of SARs exercised, by calculating the difference between the award price per SAR and the closing share price on the day before the exercise date.

Name of director: John Granara
Acceptance date: December 12, 2021
Class of securities: SARs in respect of ordinary shares
Number of securities: SARs awarded in respect of 700 000 ordinary shares
Award price per SAR: R7.38
Nature of transaction: Award of SARs under the LTIP
Nature and extent of directors' interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received: Yes

Name of director: Stefan Joselowitz
Acceptance date: December 15, 2021
Class of securities: SARs in respect of ordinary shares
Number of securities: SARs awarded in respect of 800 000 ordinary shares
Award price per SAR: R7.38
Nature of transaction: Award of SARs under the LTIP
Nature and extent of directors' interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received: Yes




Name of director: Charles Tasker
Acceptance date: December 13, 2021
Class of securities: SARs in respect of ordinary shares
Number of securities: SARs awarded in respect of 800 000 ordinary shares
Award price per SAR: R7.38
Nature of transaction: Award of SARs under the LTIP
Nature and extent of directors' interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received: Yes

Name of director: Catherine Lewis
Name of subsidiary company:
MiX Telematics International Proprietary Limited
Acceptance date: December 14, 2021
Class of securities: SARs in respect of ordinary shares
Number of securities: SARs awarded in respect of 700 000 ordinary shares
Award price per SAR: R7.38
Nature of transaction: Award of SARs under the LTIP
Nature and extent of directors' interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received: Yes



Name of director: Gert Pretorius
Name of subsidiary companies:
MiX Telematics Africa Proprietary Limited and MiX Telematics Investments Proprietary Limited
Acceptance date: December 14, 2021
Class of securities: SARs in respect of ordinary shares
Number of securities: SARs awarded in respect of 700 000 ordinary shares
Award price per SAR: R7.38
Nature of transaction: Award of SARs under the LTIP
Nature and extent of directors' interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received: Yes

Name of director: Rory McWilliams
Name of subsidiary companies:
MiX Telematics International Proprietary Limited
Acceptance date: December 14, 2021
Class of securities: SARs in respect of ordinary shares
Number of securities: SARs awarded in respect of 200 000 ordinary shares
Award price per SAR: R7.38
Nature of transaction: Award of SARs under the LTIP
Nature and extent of directors' interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received: Yes

2


Name of director: Paul Dell
Name of subsidiary companies:
MiX Telematics Investments Proprietary Limited
Acceptance date: December 15, 2021
Class of securities: SARs in respect of ordinary shares
Number of securities: SARs awarded in respect of 500 000 ordinary shares
Award price per SAR: R7.38
Nature of transaction: Award of SARs under the LTIP
Nature and extent of directors' interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received: Yes

Name of director: Kgomotso Bokaba
Name of subsidiary companies:
MiX Telematics International Proprietary Limited
Acceptance date: December 15, 2021
Class of securities: SARs in respect of ordinary shares
Number of securities: SARs awarded in respect of 225 000 ordinary shares
Award price per SAR: R7.38
Nature of transaction: Award of SARs under the LTIP
Nature and extent of directors' interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received: Yes

Name of director: Daniel Reichenberg
Name of subsidiary companies:
MiX Telematics Africa Proprietary Limited
Acceptance date: December 13, 2021
Class of securities: SARs in respect of ordinary shares
Number of securities: SARs awarded in respect of 225 000 ordinary shares
Award price per SAR: R7.38
Nature of transaction: Award of SARs under the LTIP
Nature and extent of directors' interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received: Yes

December 17, 2021

Sponsor
Java Capital

3

Disclaimer

MiX Telematics Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 15:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
10:09aMIX TELEMATICS : Current Report (Form 8-K)
PU
10:03aMIX TELEMATICS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
12/10MIX TELEMATICS LTD : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
AQ
12/10MiX Telematics Limited Appoints Charmel Flemming as Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
12/06MiX Telematics Board Increases Stock Buyback Capacity
MT
12/06MIX TELEMATICS LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/06MiX Telematics Announces Increased Stock Repurchase Program
BU
12/03MiX Telematics Limited announces an Increase in Equity Buyback.
CI
11/30MiX Telematics to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
BU
11/24MiX Telematics Selected by UK-Based Monks Contractors
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 182 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2022 154 M 9,68 M 9,68 M
Net cash 2022 629 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 035 M 253 M 254 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 989
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MiX Telematics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan Brian Joselowitz President, CEO & Executive Director
John R. Granara Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Robin A. Frew Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Lewis Executive Vice President-Technology
Charles William Rex Tasker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED4.29%253
ZSCALER, INC.47.84%41 359
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED255.81%1 784
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-2.98%1 070
HANGZHOU HOPECHART IOT TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD12.58%680
BROADLEAF CO., LTD.-29.03%375