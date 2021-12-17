MiX Telematics : Current Report (Form 8-K)





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 17, 2021





MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED

Republic of South Africa

750 Park of Commerce Blvd Suite 100 Boca Raton Florida 33487





Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered American Depositary Shares, each representing 25 Ordinary Shares, no par value MIXT New York Stock Exchange





Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.





This report contains a copy of the submission to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange by MiX Telematics Limited (the "Company") announcing dealings in securities by directors of the Company and by directors of major subsidiaries of the Company. The submission is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.





The information contained in this Item 7.01, including the information contained in the presentation furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being "furnished" and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing









99.1 Submission to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange - MiX - Dealings in securities by directors of MiX Telematics and directors major subsidiaries of MiX Telematics.

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED





By: /s/ John Granara

Name: John Granara

Title: Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





Date: December 17, 2021





MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1995/013858/06)

JSE share code: MIX ISIN: ZAE000125316

NYSE share code: MIXT

(" MiX Telematics " or " the Company ")









DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS OF MIX TELEMATICS AND BY DIRECTORS OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES OF MIX TELEMATICS: SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS





Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to the award and off-market acceptance of share appreciation rights (" SARs ") under the MiX Telematics Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan (" LTIP "), the vesting of which will occur on an annual basis in four equal tranches commencing on December 9, 2023 and will be subject to the performance condition of the achievement of 10% compounded annual growth in the MiX Telematics share price. The total value of each award will be determined, for the number of SARs exercised, by calculating the difference between the award price per SAR and the closing share price on the day before the exercise date.





Name of director: John Granara Acceptance date: December 12, 2021 Class of securities: SARs in respect of ordinary shares Number of securities: SARs awarded in respect of 700 000 ordinary shares Award price per SAR: R7.38 Nature of transaction: Award of SARs under the LTIP Nature and extent of directors' interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes





Name of director: Stefan Joselowitz Acceptance date: December 15, 2021 Class of securities: SARs in respect of ordinary shares Number of securities: SARs awarded in respect of 800 000 ordinary shares Award price per SAR: R7.38 Nature of transaction: Award of SARs under the LTIP Nature and extent of directors' interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes















Name of director: Charles Tasker Acceptance date: December 13, 2021 Class of securities: SARs in respect of ordinary shares Number of securities: SARs awarded in respect of 800 000 ordinary shares Award price per SAR: R7.38 Nature of transaction: Award of SARs under the LTIP Nature and extent of directors' interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes





Name of director: Catherine Lewis Name of subsidiary company: MiX Telematics International Proprietary Limited Acceptance date: December 14, 2021 Class of securities: SARs in respect of ordinary shares Number of securities: SARs awarded in respect of 700 000 ordinary shares Award price per SAR: R7.38 Nature of transaction: Award of SARs under the LTIP Nature and extent of directors' interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes













Name of director: Gert Pretorius Name of subsidiary companies: MiX Telematics Africa Proprietary Limited and MiX Telematics Investments Proprietary Limited Acceptance date: December 14, 2021 Class of securities: SARs in respect of ordinary shares Number of securities: SARs awarded in respect of 700 000 ordinary shares Award price per SAR: R7.38 Nature of transaction: Award of SARs under the LTIP Nature and extent of directors' interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes





Name of director: Rory McWilliams Name of subsidiary companies: MiX Telematics International Proprietary Limited Acceptance date: December 14, 2021 Class of securities: SARs in respect of ordinary shares Number of securities: SARs awarded in respect of 200 000 ordinary shares Award price per SAR: R7.38 Nature of transaction: Award of SARs under the LTIP Nature and extent of directors' interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes





Name of director: Paul Dell Name of subsidiary companies: MiX Telematics Investments Proprietary Limited Acceptance date: December 15, 2021 Class of securities: SARs in respect of ordinary shares Number of securities: SARs awarded in respect of 500 000 ordinary shares Award price per SAR: R7.38 Nature of transaction: Award of SARs under the LTIP Nature and extent of directors' interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes





Name of director: Kgomotso Bokaba Name of subsidiary companies: MiX Telematics International Proprietary Limited Acceptance date: December 15, 2021 Class of securities: SARs in respect of ordinary shares Number of securities: SARs awarded in respect of 225 000 ordinary shares Award price per SAR: R7.38 Nature of transaction: Award of SARs under the LTIP Nature and extent of directors' interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes





Name of director: Daniel Reichenberg Name of subsidiary companies: MiX Telematics Africa Proprietary Limited Acceptance date: December 13, 2021 Class of securities: SARs in respect of ordinary shares Number of securities: SARs awarded in respect of 225 000 ordinary shares Award price per SAR: R7.38 Nature of transaction: Award of SARs under the LTIP Nature and extent of directors' interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes





December 17, 2021





mixt-20211217