MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1995/013858/06)

JSE share code: MIX ISIN: ZAE000125316 NYSE share code: MIXT

("MiX Telematics")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY OF MIX TELEMATICS

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on March 11, 2022 wherein shareholders were advised that Paul Dell had exercised 200 000 share appreciation rights under the MiX Telematics Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan and that the intention was to sell the 119 452 shares issued to him in respect of these.

Shareholders are accordingly advised that Paul Dell has now sold all 119 452 shares issued to him, which includes the trades detailed below:

Name of director:

Name of subsidiary company: Transaction date:

Class of securities: Number of securities:Paul Dell

MiX Telematics Investments Proprietary Limited March 25, 2022

Ordinary shares 40 000

Highest traded price per security on the market on the day: ZAR7.30

Price per security: ZAR7.18750

Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day: ZAR7.00

Total value:

Nature of transaction:

Nature and extent of director's interest: Clearance to deal received:

ZAR287 500.00 On-market sale Direct beneficial Yes

Name of director:

Name of subsidiary company: Transaction date:

Class of securities: Number of securities: Price per security: Total value:

Nature of transaction:

Nature and extent of director's interest: Clearance to deal received:

Paul Dell

MiX Telematics Investments Proprietary Limited March 28, 2022

Ordinary shares 79 124 ZAR7.15 ZAR565 736.60 On-market sale Direct beneficial Yes

March 30, 2022

JSE sponsor