    MIX   ZAE000125316

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED

(MIX)
MiX Telematics : Intercape renews contract with MiX Telematics

10/11/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
Intercape has been a customer of MiX Telematics since 2015, and the contract extension illustrates that MiX has proven its commitment as a long-term, strategic partner to Intercape through adding value to their operations and providing a world-class service.

The fleet management solutions utilised include the premium MiX Fleet Manager software and hardware, MiX Journey Management, and the Insight Analyser BI platform, in addition to the MiX Track and React Bureau Service and the recently introduced MiX Vision AI camera solution. All working synergistically to provide Intercape with tracking, data and fleet management for a safer, sustainable and efficient fleet.

The safety of both drivers and passengers are integral to Intercape, which is why MiX Vision AI video capabilities are vital in detecting and alerting drivers and managers to unsafe or risky driving behaviour that impacts road safety. Driver monitoring events include fatigue, phone use, distraction, smoking and seat-belt use. ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) events include forward collision and lane departure warnings. In addition, in-cab, audible alerts warn drivers in real-time so that immediate corrective action can be taken. Reducing driver distraction and fatigue are key to improving driver, passenger, and road safety.

Intercape utilises the video footage and rich vehicle telemetry data provided by the MiX platform as a coaching tool to continuously upskill their drivers, as this directly correlates to enhanced passenger safety and comfort. They believe that in order to provide optimal customer service and to be the best transport provider possible, they require the most advanced technology and telematics that provide maximum fleet insights & real-time safety interventions.

"We are thankful to Intercape for entrusting MiX Telematics with the safety of their fleet and passengers over the years. This is a partnership where we work together to develop a customised solution to suit their unique needs," says Gert Pretorius, EVP and Managing Director for MiX Telematics Africa.

Regarding the relationship with MiX, Stephan Hamman, Chief Operating Officer for Intercape, states, "As a fast-thinking, innovative company, Intercape values the state-of-the-art information technology solutions that MiX Telematics brings to the table. This enables us to proactively manage our drivers and routes in real-time, so that we can deliver a safe, dependable transport service to our customers."

Disclaimer

MiX Telematics Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 16:21:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 076 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2022 177 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net cash 2022 780 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 280 M 286 M 285 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 989
Free-Float 62,0%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,75 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Stefan Brian Joselowitz President, CEO & Executive Director
John R. Granara Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Robin A. Frew Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Lewis Executive Vice President-Technology
Charles William Rex Tasker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED10.71%287
ZSCALER, INC.33.52%36 995
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED143.84%1 256
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-17.21%764
HANGZHOU HOPECHART IOT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-14.71%506
BROADLEAF CO., LTD.-17.30%431