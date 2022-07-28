Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. MiX Telematics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIX   ZAE000125316

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED

(MIX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
5.150 ZAR   +3.62%
06:36aMIX TELEMATICS : Publication of U.S. GAAP earnings announcement for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and declaration of dividend
PU
06:26aMIX TELEMATICS : Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 U.S. GAAP Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
06:11aMIX TELEMATICS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MiX Telematics : Publication of U.S. GAAP earnings announcement for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and declaration of dividend

07/28/2022 | 06:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MiX TELEMATICS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1995/013858/06)

JSE share code: MIX ISIN: ZAE000125316

NYSE share code: MIXT

LEI Code: 529900S6HHR7CK7BU646 ("MiX Telematics" or "the Company")

PUBLICATION OF U.S. GAAP EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2023 AND DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDEND

Shareholders are advised that the Company's first quarter of fiscal year 2023 results were filed on Form 8-K on July 28, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are available on the Company's website, at https://investor.mixtelematics.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

Shareholders are further advised that the board of directors have declared a dividend of 4 South African cents, in respect of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 which ended on June 30, 2022.

The salient dates in respect of the cash dividend are as follows:

Last day to trade cum dividend

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Securities trade ex dividend

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Record date

Friday, August 19,

2022

Payment date

Monday, August 22,

2022

Share certificates may not be dematerialized or rematerialized between Wednesday, August 17, 2022 and Friday, August 19, 2022, both days inclusive.

Shareholders are advised of the following additional information:

  • the dividend has been declared out of income reserves;
  • the local dividends tax rate is 20%;
  • the gross local dividend amounts to 4 South African cents per ordinary share;
  • the net local dividend amount is 3.2 South African cents per ordinary share for shareholders liable to pay dividends tax;
  • the issued ordinary share capital of MiX Telematics is 606,230,910 ordinary shares of no par value; and
  • the Company's tax reference number is 9155/661/84/7.

July 28, 2022

JSE sponsor

Disclaimer

MiX Telematics Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 10:35:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
06:36aMIX TELEMATICS : Publication of U.S. GAAP earnings announcement for the first quarter of f..
PU
06:26aMIX TELEMATICS : Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 U.S. GAAP Financial Results - Form..
PU
06:11aMIX TELEMATICS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
06:10aEarnings Flash (MIXT) MIX TELEMATICS Reports Q1 EPS $0.08
MT
06:10aEarnings Flash (MIXT) MIX TELEMATICS Reports Q1 Revenue $35.1M
MT
06:06aMiX Telematics Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 U.S. GAAP Financial Results
BU
07/15MIX TELEMATICS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
07/15MiX Telematics Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call and Web..
BU
07/07MIX TELEMATICS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
07/06MIX TELEMATICS LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fina..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 309 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2023 141 M 8,39 M 8,39 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 841 M 169 M 169 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 040
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MiX Telematics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,15
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Brian Joselowitz President, CEO & Executive Director
Paul Dell Chief Financial Officer
Robin A. Frew Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Lewis Executive Vice President-Technology
Charles William Rex Tasker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED-37.58%169
ZSCALER, INC.-53.72%21 096
MONDAY.COM LTD.-67.55%4 517
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-13.99%1 775
WALKME LTD.-53.49%772
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-36.98%642