MiX Telematics : Publication of U.S. GAAP earnings announcement for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and declaration of dividend

MiX TELEMATICS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1995/013858/06)

JSE share code: MIX ISIN: ZAE000125316

NYSE share code: MIXT

LEI Code: 529900S6HHR7CK7BU646 ("MiX Telematics" or "the Company")

PUBLICATION OF U.S. GAAP EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2023 AND DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDEND

Shareholders are advised that the Company's first quarter of fiscal year 2023 results were filed on Form 8-K on July 28, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are available on the Company's website, at https://investor.mixtelematics.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

Shareholders are further advised that the board of directors have declared a dividend of 4 South African cents, in respect of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 which ended on June 30, 2022.

The salient dates in respect of the cash dividend are as follows:

Last day to trade cum dividend Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Securities trade ex dividend Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Record date Friday, August 19, 2022 Payment date Monday, August 22, 2022

Share certificates may not be dematerialized or rematerialized between Wednesday, August 17, 2022 and Friday, August 19, 2022, both days inclusive.

Shareholders are advised of the following additional information:

the dividend has been declared out of income reserves;

the local dividends tax rate is 20%;

the gross local dividend amounts to 4 South African cents per ordinary share;

the net local dividend amount is 3.2 South African cents per ordinary share for shareholders liable to pay dividends tax;

the issued ordinary share capital of MiX Telematics is 606,230,910 ordinary shares of no par value; and

the Company's tax reference number is 9155/661/84/7.

July 28, 2022