MiX Telematics : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 3, 2022





MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.





This report contains a copy of the submission to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange by MiX Telematics Limited (the "Company") announcing dealings in securities by a director of major subsidiaries of the Company. The submission is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.





99.1 Submission to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange - MiX - Dealings in securities by a director of major subsidiaries of MiX Telematics.

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED





By: /s/ John Granara

Name: John Granara

Title: Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





Date: January 3, 2022





MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1995/013858/06)

JSE share code: MIX ISIN: ZAE000125316

NYSE share code: MIXT

(" MiX Telematics " )









DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES OF MIX TELEMATICS





Shareholders are further referred to the announcement released on 21 December 2021 wherein shareholders were advised that Gert Pretorius had exercised 500 000 share appreciation rights (" SARs ") under the MiX Telematics Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan (" LTIP ") and that the intention was to sell the 285 910 shares issued to him in respect of these. Shareholders are accordingly advised that Gert Pretorius has now sold all 285 910 shares, as detailed below. Gert Pretorius' total shareholding remains 823 127 ordinary shares.





Name of director: Gert Pretorius Name of subsidiary company: Director of MiX Telematics Africa Proprietary Limited, MiX Telematics Investments Proprietary Limited and MiX Telematics International Proprietary Limited Transaction date: 29 December 2021 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 285 910 Price per security: R7.75 Total value: R2 215 802.50 Nature of transaction: On-market sale Nature and extent of director's interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes





3 January 2022





mixt-20220103