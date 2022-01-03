Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. MiX Telematics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIX   ZAE000125316

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED

(MIX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MiX Telematics : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

01/03/2022 | 06:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
mixt-20220103

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 3, 2022

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)
Republic of South Africa 001-36027 Not Applicable
(State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer
of Incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)
750 Park of Commerce Blvd
Suite 100 Boca Raton
Florida 33487 +1 (887) 585-1088
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) Registrant's telephone number, including area code
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
American Depositary Shares, each representing 25 Ordinary Shares, no par value MIXT New York Stock Exchange
Ordinary Shares, no par value New York Stock Exchange (for listing purposes only)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐





1


Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

This report contains a copy of the submission to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange by MiX Telematics Limited (the "Company") announcing dealings in securities by a director of major subsidiaries of the Company. The submission is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information contained in this Item 7.01, including the information contained in the presentation furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being "furnished" and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing


Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit
No. Description of Exhibit

99.1 Submission to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange - MiX - Dealings in securities by a director of major subsidiaries of MiX Telematics.
2

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED

By: /s/ John Granara
Name: John Granara
Title: Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Date: January 3, 2022

3


Exhibit 99.1


MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1995/013858/06)
JSE share code: MIX ISIN: ZAE000125316
NYSE share code: MIXT
("MiX Telematics")


DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES OF MIX TELEMATICS

Shareholders are further referred to the announcement released on 21 December 2021 wherein shareholders were advised that Gert Pretorius had exercised 500 000 share appreciation rights ("SARs") under the MiX Telematics Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and that the intention was to sell the 285 910 shares issued to him in respect of these. Shareholders are accordingly advised that Gert Pretorius has now sold all 285 910 shares, as detailed below. Gert Pretorius' total shareholding remains 823 127 ordinary shares.

Name of director:
Gert Pretorius
Name of subsidiary company:
Director of MiX Telematics Africa Proprietary Limited,
MiX Telematics Investments Proprietary Limited and
MiX Telematics International Proprietary Limited
Transaction date: 29 December 2021
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Number of securities: 285 910
Price per security: R7.75
Total value:
R2 215 802.50
Nature of transaction:
On-market sale
Nature and extent of director's interest:
Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received:
Yes

3 January 2022

JSE sponsor
Java Capital


Disclaimer

MiX Telematics Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 11:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
06:19aMIX TELEMATICS : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
06:07aMIX TELEMATICS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
2021MIX TELEMATICS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
2021MIX TELEMATICS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
2021MIX TELEMATICS : Current Report (Form 8-K)
PU
2021MIX TELEMATICS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
2021MIX TELEMATICS LTD : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
AQ
2021MiX Telematics Limited Appoints Charmel Flemming as Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
2021MiX Telematics Board Increases Stock Buyback Capacity
MT
2021MIX TELEMATICS LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 182 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2022 154 M 9,70 M 9,70 M
Net cash 2022 629 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 560 M 286 M 288 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 989
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MiX Telematics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan Brian Joselowitz President, CEO & Executive Director
John R. Granara Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Robin A. Frew Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Lewis Executive Vice President-Technology
Charles William Rex Tasker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED0.00%286
ZSCALER, INC.0.00%45 012
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED0.00%2 213
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%1 084
HANGZHOU HOPECHART IOT TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD0.00%634
BROADLEAF CO., LTD.0.00%333