MiX Telematics Limited (“MiX Telematics” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MIXT, JSE: MIX), a leading global Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider of connected fleet management solutions, today announced financial results, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended September 30, 2023.
Management Commentary
“We delivered another strong quarter with record subscriber growth, increased profitability and solid free cash flow,” said MiX Group CEO Stefan Joselowitz. “With the macro-environment remaining uncertain and volatility persisting across many of our markets, our model continues to be resilient, and our balance sheet remains a strategic asset. Our subscriber base is now well over the one million mark and adjusted EBITDA has increased in line with our profitability objectives. We are making steady and sustainable progress towards achieving a Rule of 40 performance in the medium-term.”
Joselowitz continued, “On the 10th of October, we announced a transformative business combination with Powerfleet (Nasdaq: PWFL). This merger will result in one of the largest global providers of connected vehicle SaaS solutions and I firmly believe that this is the ideal path forward for our organization and shareholders. Post close, we anticipate the direct Nasdaq listing will provide us with significantly increased market exposure and an expanded investor base. The combination is expected to unlock further shareholder value through its meaningfully increased scale, enhanced R&D activities, and leveraging our combined best-in-class SaaS solutions to further capitalize on the significant global market opportunity.”
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
Subscription Revenue: Subscription revenue increased to $32.4 million, compared to $30.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. The Field Service Management (“FSM”) business acquired on September 2, 2022 contributed $1.9 million to the subscription revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to $0.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Subscription revenue increased by 10.4% on a constant currency basis, year over year, of which 2.9% is attributable to the FSM business acquisition. During the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company’s subscriber base increased by a net 47,400 subscribers, mainly due to the Africa segment. Subscription revenue represented 85.9% of total revenue during the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.
The majority of the Company’s total revenue and subscription revenue are derived from currencies other than the U.S. Dollar. Accordingly, the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar against these currencies (in particular against the South African Rand), has negatively impacted the Company’s revenue and subscription revenue reported in U.S. Dollars. Compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, the South African Rand weakened by 10% against the U.S. Dollar. The Rand/U.S. Dollar exchange rate averaged R18.65 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 compared to an average of R17.01 during the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. The impact of translating foreign currencies to U.S. Dollars at the average exchange rates during the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 led to a 4.7% decrease in reported U.S. Dollar subscription revenue.
Total Revenue: Total revenue increased to $37.8 million, compared to $35.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. During the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, total revenue increased by 11.5% on a constant currency basis, year over year. Hardware and other revenue increased to $5.3 million, an increase of 16.7%, compared to $4.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. On a constant currency basis, hardware and other revenue increased by 18.9%.
The impact of translating foreign currencies to U.S. Dollars at the average exchange rates during the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 led to a 4.4% decrease in reported U.S. Dollar total revenue.
Gross Margin: Gross profit was $23.3 million, compared to $22.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Gross profit margin decreased 110 basis points to 61.6%, compared to 62.7% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. The subscription revenue margin during the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was 65.4%, compared to 67.9% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 and declined primarily due to higher in-vehicle device depreciation charged to the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income during the current quarter.
Income From Operations: Income from operations was $2.5 million, compared to $1.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Operating income margin increased 240 basis points to 6.6%, compared to 4.2% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Operating expenses of $20.8 million increased by $0.2 million, or 0.8%, compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Operating expenses in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 included $0.8 million in strategic costs related to the proposed Powerfleet Transaction (as defined below). See the “Recent Developments” section below for more information about the Powerfleet Transaction.
Net Income and Earnings Per Share: Net income was $0.2 million, compared to the net loss of $1.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. During the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, net income included a net foreign exchange loss of $0.1 million before tax and a $0.1 million charge from the income tax effect of net foreign exchange losses (which includes a $0.2 million deferred tax charge on a U.S. Dollar intercompany loan between MiX Telematics and MiX Telematics Investments Proprietary Limited (“MiX Investments”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, offset by a $0.1 million deferred tax credit on other foreign exchange losses). During the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, net loss included a net foreign exchange gain of $0.7 million before tax and a $2.0 million charge from the income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains (which includes a $1.8 million deferred tax charge on a U.S. Dollar intercompany loan between MiX Telematics and MiX Investments and a $0.2 million deferred tax charge on other foreign exchange gains).
Earnings per diluted ordinary share was positive 0.04 U.S. cents, compared to negative 0.2 U.S. cents in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, the calculation was based on diluted weighted average ordinary shares in issue of 554.0 million compared to 552.2 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares in issue during the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. On a ratio of 25 ordinary shares to one American Depositary Share (“ADS”), earnings per diluted ADS were positive 1.1 U.S. cents compared to negative 5 U.S. cents in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $8.5 million, compared to $6.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP measure, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased 550 basis points to 22.5%, compared to 17.0% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share: Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.9 million, compared to $0.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Adjusted net income per diluted ordinary share was 0.2 U.S. cents, compared to 0.1 U.S. cents in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. At a ratio of 25 ordinary shares to one ADS, the adjusted net income per diluted ADS was 4 U.S. cents compared to 3 U.S. cents in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate: The Company’s effective tax rate was 90.2%, compared to 161.5% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Adjusted effective tax rate, a non-GAAP measure which excludes the impact of net foreign exchange gains and losses, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs, strategic costs, non-recurring transitional service agreement costs and contingent consideration remeasurement, net of tax, is the tax rate used in determining adjusted net income. Adjusted effective tax rate was 71.3% compared to 63.4% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow: At September 30, 2023, the Company had $29.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $29.9 million at March 31, 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased to $8.5 million compared to $2.3 million net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. The Company invested $6.4 million in capital expenditures (including investments in in-vehicle devices of $4.5 million), leading to free cash flow of $2.1 million, a non-GAAP measure, in the quarter. The Company incurred negative free cash flow of $5.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 when the Company invested $7.4 million in capital expenditures (including investments in in-vehicle devices of $5.8 million).
Net cash used in investing activities for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $6.6 million, compared to $11.1 million net cash used in investing activities for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which included $3.7 million paid by MiX Telematics North America for the acquisition of the FSM business.
Net cash from financing activities amounted to $0.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to $4.9 million net cash from financing activities during the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. The cash from financing activities during the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 mainly consisted of short-term debt facilities utilized of $2.3 million, offset by dividends paid of $1.3 million. The cash from financing activities during the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 consisted of short-term debt facilities utilized of $6.3 million, offset by dividends paid of $1.3 million and ordinary shares repurchased of $0.1 million.
During the quarter, the South African Rand weakened against the U.S. Dollar from R18.73 at June 30, 2023 to R18.90 at September 30, 2023 and as a result, cash decreased by $0.4 million due to foreign exchange losses.
Quarterly Dividend
The last recent dividend payment of 4.50000 South African cents (0.2 U.S. cents) per ordinary share and 1.12500 South African Rand (6 U.S. cents) per ADS was paid on September 7, 2023 to ADS holders on record on August 25, 2023. A dividend of 4.50000 South African cents per ordinary share and 1.12500 South African Rand per ADS will be paid on December 14, 2023 to ADS holders on record as of the close of business on December 1, 2023.
The details with respect to the dividends declared for holders of our ADSs are as follows:
Ex dividend on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Record date
Friday, December 1, 2023
Approximate date of currency conversion
Monday, December 4, 2023
Approximate dividend payment date
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Share Repurchases
No shares were repurchased during the three months ended September 30, 2023.
Recent Developments
As previously disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K on October 10, 2023, the Company, entered into an Implementation Agreement (the “Agreement”), by and among the Company, PowerFleet, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Powerfleet”), and Main Street 2000 Proprietary Limited, a private company incorporated in the Republic of South Africa and a wholly owned subsidiary of Powerfleet (“Powerfleet Sub”), pursuant to which, subject to the terms and conditions thereof, Powerfleet Sub will acquire all of the issued ordinary shares of the Company, including the ordinary shares represented by the Company’s ADSs, through the implementation of a scheme of arrangement (the “Scheme”) in accordance with Sections 114 and 115 of the South African Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, in exchange for shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of Powerfleet (the “Powerfleet Common Stock”). As a result of the transactions, including the Scheme, contemplated by the Agreement (the “Powerfleet Transaction”), the Company will become an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Powerfleet.
The implementation of the Scheme will result in the delisting of the Company’s ordinary shares from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (the “JSE”) and the delisting of the Company’s ADSs from the New York Stock Exchange. The Powerfleet Common Stock will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market and will additionally be listed on the JSE by way of a secondary inward listing.
The Powerfleet Transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar year 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions including, but not limited to, approval from the Company’s shareholders and approval from Powerfleet’s stockholders.
The Company will also be hosting a joint investor and analyst day with the Powerfleet team on Thursday, November 16, 2023 in New York City. For those who would like to attend the event in-person, please contact MiX’s investor relations team at MIXT@gateway-grp.com. A live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of each company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event concludes.
Conference Call Information
MiX Telematics management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) and 3:00 p.m. (South African Time) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 to discuss the Company’s financial results and current business outlook.
- The live webcast of the call will be available at the “Investor Information” page of the Company’s website, http://investor.mixtelematics.com.
- To access the call, dial 1-877-300-8521 (within the United States) or 0-800-999-739 (within South Africa) or 1-412-317-6026 (outside of the United States). The conference ID is 10183846.
- A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 1-844-512-2921 (within the United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (within South Africa or outside of the United States). The replay conference ID is 10183846.
- A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.mixtelematics.com.
About MiX Telematics Limited
MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset solutions delivered as SaaS to over 1,089,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The Company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Romania and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet value-added resellers worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and MiX Telematics American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “seeks”, “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved.
Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control including, without limitation:
- our ability to attract, sell to and retain customers;
- our ability to improve our growth strategies successfully, including our ability to increase sales to existing customers;
- our ability to adapt to rapid technological change in our industry and the use of artificial intelligence;
- competition from industry consolidation and new entrants into the industry;
- loss of key personnel or our failure to attract, train and retain other highly qualified personnel;
- the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the Powerfleet Transaction in the anticipated timeframe or at all including, but not limited to, the ability to obtain approval of the shareholders of the Company and stockholders of Powerfleet, the ability to obtain financing, and the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals;
- the ability to integrate businesses and realize the anticipated benefits of the Powerfleet Transaction;
- the introduction of new solutions and international expansion;
- the impact of the global component shortage and supply chain disruptions;
- our dependence on key suppliers and vendors to manufacture our hardware;
- our dependence on our network of dealers and distributors to sell our solutions;
- our ability to navigate and adapt in adverse global economic and market conditions;
- the impact of climate change and increased focus on environmental, social and governance matters;
- businesses may not continue to adopt fleet management solutions;
- our future business and system development, results of operations and financial condition;
- expected changes in our profitability and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of our revenue;
- changes in the practices of insurance companies;
- the impact of laws and regulations relating to the Internet and data privacy;
- our ability to ensure compliance with export laws, customs and import regulations, economic sanctions and Export Administration Regulations;
- our ability to protect our intellectual property and proprietary technologies and address any infringement claims;
- our ability to defend ourselves from litigation or administrative proceedings relating to labor, regulatory, tax or similar issues;
- significant disruption in service on, or security breaches of, our websites or computer systems;
- our dependence on third-party technology;
- fluctuations in the value of the South African Rand;
- our reliance on electricity generated and supplied by Eskom (the South African Power Utility) and the impact of intermittent electricity supply in South Africa;
- economic, social, political, labor and other conditions and developments in South Africa and globally;
- our ability to issue securities and access the capital markets in the future; and
- other factors discussed in the Company’s and Powerfleet’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which include their Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and in the joint proxy statement/prospectus on Form S-4 to be filed in connection with the Powerfleet Transaction.
For more information, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statements disclosure contained in the Company’s and Powerfleet’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and in other filings. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release and expressly disclaim any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying tables include references to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow and constant currency, which are non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses these measures, please see Annexure A titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics”. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP is provided in Annexure A.
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
29,876
$
29,460
Restricted cash
781
755
Accounts receivables, net
24,194
24,389
Inventory, net
4,936
4,438
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
9,950
9,114
Total current assets
69,737
68,156
Property, plant and equipment, net
36,779
38,844
Goodwill
39,258
37,939
Intangible assets, net
21,895
21,005
Deferred tax assets
2,090
1,284
Other assets
6,804
8,972
Total assets
$
176,563
$
176,200
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
15,253
$
16,935
Accounts payables
6,120
6,694
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
21,486
23,283
Contingent consideration
3,569
1,076
Deferred revenue
5,295
6,792
Income taxes payable
298
609
Total current liabilities
52,021
55,389
Deferred tax liabilities
12,357
12,924
Long-term accrued expenses and other liabilities
3,368
3,281
Total liabilities
67,746
71,594
Stockholders’ equity:
MiX Telematics Limited stockholders’ equity
Preference shares: 100 million shares authorized but not issued
—
—
Ordinary shares: 608.8 million and 607.8 million no-par value shares issued as of March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively
64,001
63,455
Less treasury stock at cost: 53.8 million shares as of March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023
(17,315
)
(17,315
)
Retained earnings
79,024
78,203
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,399
)
(16,808
)
Additional paid-in capital
(3,499
)
(2,934
)
Total MiX Telematics Limited stockholders’ equity
108,812
104,601
Non-controlling interest
5
5
Total stockholders’ equity
108,817
104,606
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
176,563
$
176,200
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2023
2022
2023
Revenue
Subscription
$
30,700
$
32,437
$
61,663
$
64,648
Hardware and other
4,562
5,325
8,658
9,465
Total revenue
35,262
37,762
70,321
74,113
Cost of revenue
Subscription
9,852
11,218
19,905
21,431
Hardware and other
3,308
3,268
6,581
6,293
Total cost of revenue
13,160
14,486
26,486
27,724
Gross profit
22,102
23,276
43,835
46,389
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing
4,053
3,469
8,385
6,975
Administration and other
16,572
17,330
31,547
32,545
Total operating expenses
20,625
20,799
39,932
39,520
Income from operations
1,477
2,477
3,903
6,869
Other income/(expense)
708
409
1,607
(300
)
Interest income
138
198
888
467
Interest expense
361
539
624
1,041
Income before income tax expense
1,962
2,545
5,774
5,995
Income tax expense
3,168
2,296
6,302
4,138
Net (loss)/income
(1,206
)
249
(528
)
1,857
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
—
—
—
—
Net (loss)/income attributable to MiX Telematics Limited
$
(1,206
)
$
249
$
(528
)
$
1,857
Net (loss)/income per ordinary share
Basic
$
(0.002
)
$
0.0004
$
(0.001
)
$
0.003
Diluted
$
(0.002
)
$
0.0004
$
(0.001
)
$
0.003
Net (loss)/income per American Depositary Share
Basic
$
(0.05
)
$
0.01
$
(0.02
)
$
0.08
Diluted
$
(0.05
)
$
0.01
$
(0.02
)
$
0.08
Ordinary shares
Weighted average
552,210
554,021
551,792
554,119
Diluted weighted average
552,210
554,021
551,792
554,430
American Depositary Shares
Weighted average
22,088
22,161
22,072
22,165
Diluted weighted average
22,088
22,161
22,072
22,177
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended September 30,
2022
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash generated from operations
$
2,005
$
14,930
Interest received
471
449
Interest paid
(355
)
(786
)
Income tax paid
(539
)
(1,155
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,582
13,438
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment – in-vehicle devices
(10,642
)
(7,972
)
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment – other
(554
)
(479
)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
73
26
Acquisition of intangible assets
(2,864
)
(2,917
)
Cash paid for business combination
(3,739
)
—
Deferred consideration paid
—
(267
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(17,726
)
(11,609
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash paid for ordinary shares repurchased
(107
)
(546
)
Cash paid on dividends to MiX Telematics Limited stockholders
(2,708
)
(2,673
)
Movement in short-term debt
7,380
2,332
Net cash from/(used in) financing activities
4,565
(887
)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(11,579
)
942
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period
34,719
30,657
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(2,727
)
(1,384
)
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
$
20,413
$
30,215
Segment Information
Our operating segments are based on the geographical location of our Regional Sales Offices (“RSOs”) and also include our Central Services Organization (“CSO”). CSO is our central services organization that wholesales our products and services to our RSOs who, in turn, interface with our end-customers, distributors and dealers. CSO is also responsible for the development of our hardware and software platforms and provides common marketing, product management, technical and distribution support to each of our other operating segments.
Each RSO’s results reflect the external revenue earned, as well as its performance before the remaining CSO and corporate costs allocations. Segment performance is measured and evaluated by the chief operating decision maker (“CODM”) using Segment Adjusted EBITDA, which is a measure that uses income before income tax expense excluding the contingent consideration remeasurement, non-recurring transitional service agreement costs, strategic costs, acquisition-related costs, interest expense, interest income, net foreign exchange gains/losses, net profit on sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring costs, stock-based compensation costs, depreciation, amortization, onerous contract costs, operating lease costs and corporate and consolidation entries. Product development costs are capitalized and amortized and this amortization is excluded from Segment Adjusted EBITDA.
The segment information provided to the CODM is as follows (in thousands and unaudited):
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Subscription
Revenue
Hardware and
Other Revenue
Total Revenue
Segment Adjusted
EBITDA
Regional Sales Offices
Africa
$
18,073
$
1,413
$
19,486
$
7,528
Europe
3,019
510
3,529
1,099
Americas
4,281
473
4,754
945
Middle East and Australasia
3,983
1,889
5,872
2,149
Brazil
1,314
277
1,591
408
Total Regional Sales Offices
30,670
4,562
35,232
12,129
Central Services Organization
30
—
30
(2,692
)
Total Segment Results
$
30,700
$
4,562
$
35,262
$
9,437
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
Subscription
Revenue
Hardware and
Other Revenue
Total Revenue
Segment Adjusted
EBITDA
Regional Sales Offices
Africa
$
18,823
$
1,330
$
20,153
$
8,631
Europe
3,078
652
3,730
1,388
Americas
4,614
440
5,054
549
Middle East and Australasia
4,243
2,316
6,559
2,948
Brazil
1,675
583
2,258
877
Total Regional Sales Offices
32,433
5,321
37,754
14,393
Central Services Organization
4
4
8
(2,355
)
Total Segment Results
$
32,437
$
5,325
$
37,762
$
12,038
Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
Subscription
Revenue
Hardware and
Other Revenue
Total Revenue
Segment Adjusted
EBITDA
Regional Sales Offices
Africa
$
37,134
$
3,085
$
40,219
$
15,465
Europe
6,164
999
7,163
2,335
Americas
7,693
1,163
8,856
1,118
Middle East and Australasia
8,082
2,774
10,856
3,987
Brazil
2,549
637
3,186
843
Total Regional Sales Offices
61,622
8,658
70,280
23,748
Central Services Organization
41
—
41
(5,459
)
Total Segment Results
$
61,663
$
8,658
$
70,321
$
18,289
Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
Subscription
Revenue
Hardware and
Other Revenue
Total Revenue
Segment Adjusted
EBITDA
Regional Sales Offices
Africa
$
37,198
$
2,485
$
39,683
$
17,147
Europe
6,170
1,009
7,179
2,526
Americas
9,441
725
10,166
1,082
Middle East and Australasia
8,396
4,123
12,519
5,536
Brazil
3,432
1,119
4,551
1,847
Total Regional Sales Offices
64,637
9,461
74,098
28,138
Central Services Organization
11
4
15
(4,817
)
Total Segment Results
$
64,648
$
9,465
$
74,113
$
23,321
The following table (unaudited and shown in thousands) reconciles total Segment Adjusted EBITDA to income before income tax expense for the periods shown:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Six Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2023
2022
2023
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
9,437
$
12,038
$
18,289
$
23,321
Corporate and consolidation entries
(2,778
)
(2,933
)
(4,952
)
(4,912
)
Operating lease costs (1)
(301
)
(291
)
(635
)
(603
)
Product development costs (2)
(349
)
(351
)
(692
)
(683
)
Onerous contract costs
—
39
—
39
Depreciation and amortization
(3,450
)
(4,758
)
(7,196
)
(8,770
)
Stock-based compensation costs
(243
)
(325
)
(51
)
(565
)
Restructuring costs
—
(7
)
—
(30
)
Net profit on sale of property, plant and equipment
—
—
33
4
Net foreign exchange gains/(losses)
653
(123
)
1,498
(853
)
Interest income
138
198
888
467
Interest expense
(361
)
(539
)
(624
)
(1,041
)
Acquisition-related costs
(784
)
—
(784
)
—
Strategic costs (3)
—
(796
)
—
(796
)
Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs (4)
—
(121
)
—
(121
)
Contingent consideration remeasurement
—
514
—
538
Income before income tax expense
$
1,962
$
2,545
$
5,774
$
5,995
|Description of reconciling items:
|1.
For the purposes of calculating Segment Adjusted EBITDA, operating lease expenses are excluded from the Segment Adjusted EBITDA. Therefore, in order to reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDA to income before income tax expense, the total lease expense in respect of operating leases needs to be deducted.
|2.
For segment reporting purposes, product development costs, which do not meet the capitalization requirements under ASC 730 Research and Development or under ASC 985 Software, are capitalized and amortized. The amortization is excluded from Segment Adjusted EBITDA. In order to reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDA to income before income tax expense, product development costs capitalized for segment reporting purposes need to be deducted.
|3.
Strategic costs relate to costs incurred in relation to the Powerfleet Transaction discussed in the “Recent Developments” section above.
|4.
Certain non-recurring costs related to the extension of the transitional service agreement in respect of the FSM business acquired from Trimble in September 2022 will be incurred on a temporary basis from September 2023 to December 2023 and have been excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
Annexure A: Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics
We use certain measures to assess the financial performance of the business. Certain of these measures are termed “non-GAAP measures” because they exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, or are calculated using financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow and constant currency information.
An explanation of the relevance of each of the non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and a discussion of their limitations is set out below. We do not regard these non-GAAP measures as a substitute for, or superior to, the equivalent measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP or those calculated using financial measures that are calculated in accordance with GAAP.
In addition to providing the non-GAAP financial measures mentioned above, we disclose ARR to give investors supplementary indicators of the value of our current recurring revenue contracts. ARR represents the estimated annualized value of recurring revenue for subscription contracts that have commenced revenue recognition as of the measurement date.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are two of the profit measures reviewed by the CODM. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income before income taxes, interest expense, interest income, net foreign exchange gains/losses, depreciation of property, plant and equipment including capitalized customer in-vehicle devices, amortization of intangible assets including capitalized internal-use software development costs and intangible assets identified as part of a business combination, stock-based compensation costs, net profit on sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs, strategic costs, non-recurring transitional service agreement costs and the contingent consideration remeasurement. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.
We have included adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin in this press release because they are key measures that the Company’s management and Board of Directors use to understand and evaluate its core operating performance and trends; to prepare and approve its annual budget; and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core business. Accordingly, the Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results.
A reconciliation of net income (the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown is presented below (in thousands and unaudited):
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Six Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2023
2022
2023
Net (loss)/income
$
(1,206
)
$
249
$
(528
)
$
1,857
Plus: Income tax expense
3,168
2,296
6,302
4,138
Plus: Interest expense
361
539
624
1,041
Less: Interest income
(138
)
(198
)
(888
)
(467
)
(Less)/plus: Net foreign exchange (gains)/losses
(653
)
123
(1,498
)
853
Plus: Depreciation (1)
2,171
3,201
4,797
5,768
Plus: Amortization (2)
1,279
1,557
2,399
3,002
Plus: Stock-based compensation costs
243
325
51
565
Less: Net profit on sale of property, plant and equipment
—
—
(33
)
(4
)
Plus: Restructuring costs
—
7
—
30
Plus: Acquisition-related costs
784
—
784
—
Plus: Strategic costs (3)
—
796
—
796
Plus: Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs (4)
—
121
—
121
Less: Contingent consideration remeasurement
—
(514
)
—
(538
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
6,009
$
8,502
$
12,010
$
17,162
Adjusted EBITDA margin
17.0
%
22.5
%
17.1
%
23.2
%
|1.
Includes depreciation of owned assets (including in-vehicle devices).
|2.
Includes amortization of intangible assets (including capitalized internal-use software development costs and intangible assets identified as part of a business combination).
|3.
Strategic costs relate to costs incurred in relation to the Powerfleet Transaction discussed in the “Recent Developments” section above.
|4.
Certain non-recurring costs related to the extension of the transitional service agreement in respect of the FSM business acquired from Trimble in September 2022 will be incurred on a temporary basis from September 2023 to December 2023 and have been excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
Our use of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered as performance measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.
Some of these limitations are:
- although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to the Company;
- other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure; and
- certain of the adjustments (such as restructuring costs, impairment of long-lived assets and others) made in calculating adjusted EBITDA are those that management believes are not representative of our underlying operations and, therefore, are subjective in nature.
Because of these limitations, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin should be considered alongside other financial performance measures, including income from operations, net income and our other results.
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted net income is defined as net loss/income excluding net foreign exchange gains/losses, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs, strategic costs, non-recurring transitional service agreement costs and contingent consideration remeasurement, net of tax.
We have included adjusted net income in this press release because it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business by excluding net foreign exchange gains/losses, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs, strategic costs, non-recurring transitional service agreement costs and contingent consideration remeasurement, net of tax and associated tax consequences, from earnings. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted net income provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.
The following table (in thousands, except per share data, and unaudited) reconciles net income to adjusted net income for the periods shown:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Six Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2023
2022
2023
Net (loss)/income
$
(1,206
)
$
249
$
(528
)
$
1,857
Net foreign exchange (gains)/losses
(653
)
123
(1,498
)
853
Income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains/(losses)
2,023
109
4,059
534
Restructuring costs
—
7
—
30
Income tax effect of restructuring costs
—
(2
)
—
(7
)
Acquisition-related costs
784
—
784
—
Income tax effect of acquisition-related costs
(182
)
—
(182
)
—
Strategic costs (1)
—
796
—
796
Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs (2)
—
121
—
121
Contingent consideration remeasurement
—
(514
)
—
(538
)
Income tax effect of contingent consideration remeasurement
—
(5
)
—
—
Adjusted net income
$
766
$
884
$
2,635
$
3,646
|1.
Strategic costs relate to costs incurred in relation to the Powerfleet Transaction discussed in the “Recent Developments” section above.
|2.
Certain non-recurring costs related to the extension of the transitional service agreement in respect of the FSM business acquired from Trimble in September 2022 will be incurred on a temporary basis from September 2023 to December 2023 and have been excluded from Adjusted net income.
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
Adjusted net income per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares or ADSs in issue during the period.
We have included adjusted net income per share in this press release because it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business by excluding net foreign exchange gains/losses, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs, strategic costs, non-recurring transitional service agreement costs and contingent consideration remeasurement, net of tax and associated tax consequences, from earnings. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted net income per share provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.
The following tables (unaudited) reconcile diluted net income per ordinary share or ADS to diluted adjusted net income per ordinary share or ADS for the periods shown:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Six Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2023
2022
2023
Net (loss)/income per ordinary share – diluted
$
(0.002
)
#
$
(0.001
)
$
0.003
Effect of net foreign exchange (gains)/losses to net income
(0.001
)
#
(0.003
)
0.002
Income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains/(losses)
0.004
#
0.008
0.001
Restructuring costs
—
#
—
#
Income tax effect of restructuring costs
—
#
—
#
Acquisition-related costs
0.001
—
0.001
—
Income tax effect of acquisition-related costs
#
—
#
—
Strategic costs (1)
—
0.002
—
0.002
Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs (2)
—
#
—
#
Contingent consideration remeasurement
—
#
—
(0.001
)
Income tax effect of contingent consideration remeasurement
—
#
—
—
Adjusted net income per ordinary share – diluted
$
0.001
$
0.002
$
0.005
$
0.007
|1.
Strategic costs relate to costs incurred in relation to the Powerfleet Transaction discussed in the “Recent Developments” section above.
|2.
Certain non-recurring costs related to the extension of the transitional service agreement in respect of the FSM business acquired from Trimble in September 2022 will be incurred on a temporary basis from September 2023 to December 2023 and have been excluded from adjusted net income per diluted ordinary share.
#
Amount less than $0.001
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Six Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2023
2022
2023
Net (loss)/income per ADS – diluted
$
(0.05
)
$
0.01
$
(0.02
)
$
0.08
Effect of net foreign exchange (gains)/losses to net income
(0.03
)
0.01
(0.07
)
0.04
Income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains/(losses)
0.08
*
0.18
0.02
Restructuring costs
—
*
—
*
Income tax effect of restructuring costs
—
*
—
*
Acquisition-related costs
0.04
—
0.04
—
Income tax effect of acquisition-related costs
(0.01
)
—
(0.01
)
—
Strategic costs (1)
—
0.04
—
0.04
Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs (2)
—
*
—
*
Contingent consideration remeasurement
—
(0.02
)
—
(0.02
)
Income tax effect of contingent consideration remeasurement
—
*
—
—
Adjusted net income per ADS – diluted
$
0.03
$
0.04
$
0.12
$
0.16
|1.
Strategic costs relate to costs incurred in relation to the Powerfleet Transaction discussed in the “Recent Developments” section above.
2.
Certain non-recurring costs related to the extension of the transitional service agreement in respect of the FSM business acquired from Trimble in September 2022 will be incurred on a temporary basis from September 2023 to December 2023 and have been excluded from adjusted net income per diluted ADS.
*
Amount less than $0.01
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate
The adjusted effective tax rate is defined as income tax expense excluding the income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains/losses, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs, strategic costs, non-recurring transitional service agreement costs and contingent consideration remeasurement divided by income before income tax expense excluding net foreign exchange gains/losses, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs, strategic costs, non-recurring transitional service agreement costs and contingent consideration remeasurement.
A reconciliation of the effective tax rate (the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP) to the adjusted effective tax rate for the periods shown is presented below (in thousands and unaudited):
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Six Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2023
2022
2023
Income before income tax expense
$
1,962
$
2,545
$
5,774
$
5,995
Net foreign exchange (gains)/losses
(653
)
123
(1,498
)
853
Restructuring costs
—
7
—
30
Acquisition-related costs
784
—
784
—
Strategic costs (1)
—
796
—
796
Non-recurring transitional service agreement costs (2)
—
121
—
121
Contingent consideration remeasurement
—
(514
)
—
(538
)
Income before income tax expense excluding net foreign exchange (gains)/losses, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs, strategic costs, non-recurring transitional service agreement costs and contingent consideration remeasurement
$
2,093
$
3,078
$
5,060
$
7,257
Income tax expense
$
(3,168
)
$
(2,296
)
$
(6,302
)
$
(4,138
)
Income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains/(losses)
2,023
109
4,059
534
Income tax effect of restructuring costs
—
(2
)
—
(7
)
Income tax effect of acquisition-related costs
(182
)
—
(182
)
—
Income tax effect of contingent consideration remeasurement
—
(5
)
—
—
Income tax expense excluding income tax effect of net foreign exchange gains/(losses), restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and contingent consideration remeasurement
$
(1,327
)
$
(2,194
)
$
(2,425
)
$
(3,611
)
Effective tax rate
161.5
%
90.2
%
109.1
%
69.0
%
Adjusted effective tax rate
63.4
%
71.3
%
47.9
%
49.8
%
|1.
Strategic costs relate to costs incurred in relation to the Powerfleet Transaction discussed in the “Recent Developments” section above.
|2.
Certain non-recurring costs related to the extension of the transitional service agreement in respect of the FSM business acquired from Trimble in September 2022 will be incurred on a temporary basis from September 2023 to December 2023 and have been excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow is determined as net cash used in/provided by operating activities less capital expenditure for investing activities. We believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s cash flows as it provides detail of the amount of cash the Company generates or utilizes after accounting for all capital expenditures including investments in in-vehicle devices.
The following table (in thousands and unaudited) reconciles net cash used in/provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the periods shown:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Six Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2023
2022
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
2,267
$
8,459
$
1,582
$
13,438
Less: Capital expenditure payments
(7,376
)
(6,397
)
(14,060
)
(11,368
)
Free cash flow
$
(5,109
)
$
2,062
$
(12,478
)
$
2,070
Constant Currency
Constant currency information has been presented to illustrate the impact of changes in currency rates on the Company’s results. The constant currency information has been determined by adjusting the current financial reporting period results to the prior period average exchange rates, determined as the average of the monthly exchange rates applicable to the period. The measurement has been performed for each of the Company’s currencies, including the South African Rand and British Pound. The constant currency growth percentage has been calculated by utilizing the constant currency results compared to the prior period results.
The constant currency information represents non-GAAP information. We believe this provides a useful basis to measure the performance of our business as it removes distortion from the effects of foreign currency movements during the period.
Due to the significant portion of our customers who are invoiced in non-U.S. Dollar denominated currencies, we also calculate our subscription revenue growth rate on a constant currency basis, thereby removing the effect of currency fluctuation on our results of operations.
The following tables (in thousands, except year over year change) provide the unaudited constant currency reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods shown:
Subscription Revenue:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Year Over Year
Change
2022
2023
Subscription revenue as reported
$
30,700
$
32,437
5.7
%
Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar/other currencies
—
1,454
4.7
%
Subscription revenue on a constant currency basis
$
30,700
$
33,891
10.4
%
Hardware and Other Revenue:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Year Over Year
Change
2022
2023
Hardware and other revenue as reported
$
4,562
$
5,325
16.7
%
Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar/other currencies
—
100
2.2
%
Hardware and other revenue on a constant currency basis
$
4,562
$
5,425
18.9
%
Total Revenue:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Year Over Year
Change
2022
2023
Total revenue as reported
$
35,262
$
37,762
7.1
%
Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar/other currencies
—
1,554
4.4
%
Total revenue on a constant currency basis
$
35,262
$
39,316
11.5
%
Subscription Revenue:
Six Months Ended
September 30,
Year Over Year
Change
2022
2023
Subscription revenue as reported
$
61,663
$
64,648
4.8
%
Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar/other currencies
—
5,030
8.2
%
Subscription revenue on a constant currency basis
$
61,663
$
69,678
13.0
%
Hardware and Other Revenue:
Six Months Ended
September 30,
Year Over Year
Change
2022
2023
Hardware and other revenue as reported
$
8,658
$
9,465
9.3
%
Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar/other currencies
—
390
4.5
%
Hardware and other revenue on a constant currency basis
$
8,658
$
9,855
13.8
%
Total Revenue:
Six Months Ended
September 30,
Year Over Year
Change
2022
2023
Total revenue as reported
$
70,321
$
74,113
5.4
%
Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar/other currencies
—
5,420
7.7
%
Total revenue on a constant currency basis
$
70,321
$
79,533
13.1
%
Key Business Metrics
Annual Recurring Revenue
We believe that ARR is a key indicator of the trajectory of our business performance and serves as an indicator of future subscription revenue growth. We define ARR as the annualized value of subscription contracts that have commenced revenue recognition as of the measurement date. ARR is calculated by taking the subscription revenue for the last month of the period, multiplied by 12. It provides a 12-month forward view of revenue, assuming unit numbers, pricing and foreign exchange rates (the average monthly exchange rates applicable to the last month of the period) remain unchanged during the year. Constant currency ARR growth has been determined by adjusting the prior financial reporting period results to the last month of the current period average exchange rates, determined as the average monthly exchange rates applicable to the last month of the period.
ARR does not have a standardized meaning and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace it. ARR is not a forecast and the active contracts at the date used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed.
ARR is included in the following table (in thousands and unaudited):
September 30,
2022
2023
Annual Recurring Revenue
$
128,447
$
129,416
