Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. MiX Telematics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIX   ZAE000125316

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED

(MIX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MiX Telematics : Preparing Your Vehicle for Hot-weather Driving

05/11/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As temperatures increase during summer months, the demand placed on motor vehicles (and their engines in particular) increases significantly with the risk of engine failure elevating. Engines rely on mechanical tolerances to produce power, oil to keep the contact surfaces separated, and coolant flowing through the engine to the radiator for cooling. Should any one of these critical elements fail, then engine failure is imminent.

Mechanical tolerances

Signs of worn engine components can normally be heard in the form of knocking, grinding or squealing noises as a result of metal components colliding or rubbing. By design, no rotating metallic parts are designed to collide or rub together. Therefore, when sounds like these are present, it is time to have your engine checked by a mechanic.

Oil

There are many different types of engine oil. Choosing the correct oil will depend on the engine type and ambient temperatures.

Petrol or gasoline engines can subject the engine oil to temperatures of up to 320°F. Choosing the right oil depends on the cold start temperatures as the correct oil will be able to sufficiently lubricate the engine at an ambient temperature as well as when the engine reaches normal operating temperature. The method for selecting the correct oil is to refer to the viscosity rating on the packaging and ensure that the oil operating temperature range is within the ambient temperature range.

Diesel engines rely on the compression of diesel fuel and oxygen to a point where the pressure is so great that combustion occurs, leading to the engine oil being exposed to temperatures of up to 599°F. In addition to this, the diesel fuel is not as pure as petrol or gasoline and contains more contaminates. Diesel engine oil is designed to deal with the higher compression and generally contain more detergents to assist in removing impurities left behind from the diesel fuel.

Cooling system Coolant

Healthy coolant will be free from minerals, non-acidic, and contain anti-iodizing agents to prevent corrosion as well as other agents to lower the freezing temperature. Coolant degrades over time and may require replacement. Follow the owner's manual for recommendations on how frequently the coolant should be changed. Never mix different types of coolants as this can lead to chemical reactions and damage to the cooling system.

Cooling systems rely on pressure to increase the boiling temperature of the coolant. The higher the pressure, the higher the temperature before the coolant starts to boil. For this reason, the radiator or coolant reservoir should never be opened while the engine is hot, as the pressurized coolant can cause serious burns.

Should a leak develop in the cooling system, this presents two issues. The first is that the loss of coolant will introduce air in to the cooling system, which acts as an insulator and prevents heat from being transferred to the radiator. Secondly, the leak will lead to a loss in pressure, causing the boiling point to lower and further complications to develop.

Your mechanic can conduct a cooling system pressure test to ensure that there are no leaks and that the system can hold pressure.

Water pump

The water pump is vital for pumping the coolant around the engine and into the radiator for cooling. Water pumps are normally powered by a belt driven from the engine's crankshaft. For this reason, all belts should be checked for condition to ensure they are free of cracks and tight enough to not slip. Noisy or leaking water pumps should be checked by your mechanic asap.

Radiator

The radiator is critical for transferring heat from the coolant into the air. Radiators require good airflow across the fins for the heat transfer process to take place. The radiator needs to be cleaned regularly to eliminate build-up of dust and other foreign objects than prevent the air from flowing over the fins. Lastly the radiator may look clean from the outside but be partially blocked on the inside. Part of the vehicle's regular maintenance program should include a radiator flush to ensure the coolant can flow freely.

Cooling fan

The radiator is cooled by a fan, some vehicles use a fan driven by the engine, some use an electric thermo fan, and some use both. When the vehicle is stationary or travelling at low speed, the fan provides the necessary airflow over the radiator fins to provide cooling. Should the fan fail or the air flow ducts become blocked then the vehicle should be checked by a mechanic asap.

Thermostat

Often forgotten, the thermostat plays a critical part in the engine cooling system and engine performance. Since engines work more efficiently at normal operating temperature, the thermostat's job is to prevent the coolant from leaving the engine block until the operating temperature is reached. Once the temperature is reached, the hot coolant flows to the radiator and the cooler coolant flows into the engine block, providing cooling while the hot coolant cools in the radiator. This cycle continues at a steady pace while the engine is running to maintain a constant temperature and allow time for the coolant to cool in the radiator.

A thermostat may fail in the open position, which means the coolant continually flows through the engine clock, with radiation increasing the time for the engine to warm up and decreasing the time that the coolant has to cool in the radiator. This leads to a slow constant increase in temperature and, on hot days, will eventually lead to an overheating situation.

Alternatively, thermostats can fail in the closed position, which prevents the coolant from leaving the engine block, resulting in rapid overheating.

Battery life

Another common misconception among drivers is the effects of weather on batteries. Although cold weather does have adverse effects on them, it is heat that can be more destructive. Whereas the average car battery has a lifespan of three to three and half years, batteries in vehicles exposed to continuous high temperatures tend to not last as long.

Simple steps to help prolong your battery's life can include:
  • Cleaning the battery. Dirt can quickly build up, especially in rough desert terrains, and this will result in draining the power in the battery. Use a wire brush to clean the terminals, and baking soda dissolved in water to clean the battery itself.
  • For larger, heavier vehicles that require batteries to be refilled with water, check the levels regularly -- especially during the summer months -- and, where possible, refill with distilled water.

Disclaimer

MiX Telematics Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 21:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
05:36pMIX TELEMATICS  : Preparing Your Vehicle for Hot-weather Driving
PU
05/10MIX TELEMATICS  : launches next generation AI-powered video telematics solution ..
AQ
05/07MIX TELEMATICS  : joins National Road Safety Week 2021 as a Major Sponsor
PU
05/07MIX TELEMATICS LTD  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
05/07MIX TELEMATICS  : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Conferen..
BU
05/06MIX TELEMATICS  : Regulation FD Disclosure
PU
05/04MIX TELEMATICS  : 5 HVAC Fleet Management App Benefits
PU
04/27MIX TELEMATICS  : 8 Ways Fleet Tracking Boosts Landscaping Operations
PU
03/09MIX TELEMATICS  : Imperial enters strategic partnership with MiX Telematics
PU
03/08MIX TELEMATICS  : 5 Ways Telematics Reduces Fuel Costs
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 860 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2021 200 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net cash 2021 262 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 370x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 014 M 287 M 287 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 069
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MiX Telematics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Brian Joselowitz President, CEO & Executive Director
John R. Granara Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Robin A. Frew Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Lewis Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Technology
Charles William Rex Tasker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED2.86%291
ZSCALER, INC.-16.99%22 535
MATERIALISE NV-53.79%1 357
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-17.42%773
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED42.57%745
HANGZHOU HOPECHART IOT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.59%554