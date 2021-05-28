MiX Telematics : to Present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), a leading SaaS global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Joselowitz, and Chief Financial Officer, John Granara will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference.

MiX Telematics’ presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time (4:20 p.m. South Africa Time) and will be webcast live. An archive of the presentation will be available for a limited time on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website (www.mixtelematics.com).

About MiX Telematics Limited

MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 750,000 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information visit www.mixtelematics.com.

