  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  MiX Telematics Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    MIX   ZAE000125316

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED

(MIX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MiX Telematics : to Present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

05/28/2021 | 06:06am EDT
MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), a leading SaaS global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Joselowitz, and Chief Financial Officer, John Granara will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference.

MiX Telematics’ presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time (4:20 p.m. South Africa Time) and will be webcast live. An archive of the presentation will be available for a limited time on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website (www.mixtelematics.com).

About MiX Telematics Limited
MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 750,000 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information visit www.mixtelematics.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 860 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2021 200 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net cash 2021 262 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 390x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 302 M 312 M 311 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 069
Free-Float 61,5%
MiX Telematics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Brian Joselowitz President, CEO & Executive Director
John R. Granara Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Robin A. Frew Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Lewis Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Technology
Charles William Rex Tasker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED11.43%312
ZSCALER, INC.-2.73%26 408
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED64.75%866
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.46%786
HANGZHOU HOPECHART IOT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.53%567
BROADLEAF CO., LTD.-23.02%420