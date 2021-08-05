Log in
    MIX   ZAE000125316

MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED

(MIX)
  Report
MiX Telematics : to Present at the Canaccord Growth Conference

08/05/2021 | 06:06am EDT
MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider of connected fleet management solutions, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Joselowitz, and Chief Financial Officer, John Granara will present at the Canaccord Growth Conference.

MiX Telematics’ presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. South Africa Time) and will be webcast live. An archive of the presentation will be available for a limited time on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website (www.mixtelematics.com).

About MiX Telematics Limited

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset solutions delivered as SaaS to three-quarters of a million subscribers in over 120 countries. The Company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Romania, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and MiX Telematics American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 076 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2022 177 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net cash 2022 780 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 374 M 304 M 304 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 989
Free-Float 61,9%
Managers and Directors
Stefan Brian Joselowitz President, CEO & Executive Director
John R. Granara Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Robin A. Frew Non-Executive Chairman
Catherine Lewis Executive Vice President-Technology
Charles William Rex Tasker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
