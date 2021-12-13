Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Auditor's Comments of Accounts

MIYOSHI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration Number: 198703979K

QUALIFIED OPINION BY INDEPENDENT AUDITORS ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2021; AND

VARIANCES BETWEEN THE UNAUDITED FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2021

QUALIFIED OPINION

Pursuant to Rule 704(4) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules"), the Board of Directors of Miyoshi Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") would like to announce that its independent auditors, BDO LLP (the "Auditors"), have included a qualified opinion (the "Qualified Opinion") on the audited financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 August 2021 ("FY2021") (the "Audited FY2021 Financial Statements").

An extract of the nature and contents of the qualification contained in the Independent Auditor's Report is annexed to this announcement. The Independent Auditor's Report and the Audited FY2021 Financial Statements will form part of the Company's Annual Report for FY2021 (the "FY2021 Annual Report") which will be published on SGXNET and the Company's website by 15 December 2021. Please refer to the FY2021 Annual Report for further information.

Background

The investment in Core Power (Fujian) New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. ("Core Power") was classified as a financial asset at Fair Value through Profit or Loss ("FVTPL") as announced in the previous financial year ended 31 August 2020 ("FY2020"). The fair value of the financial asset at FVTPL as at 31 August 2020 and 31 August 2021 is Nil. However, in accordance with SFRS(I) 9 Financial Instruments, the Company is required to perform an annual fair value assessment and adjustment to the fair value to be recognised in profit or loss. Due to the uncertain business conditions in the industry of Core Power and the financial difficulties faced which led to a lack of resources in Core Power, the management of the Group were unable to obtain any relevant information to enable them to perform an annual fair value assessment. As such, management has determined that the fair value of the financial asset at FTVPL as at 31 August 2021 remains as Nil.

Qualified Opinion

The qualified opinion has been issued on the valuation of financial asset at FVTPL as at 31 August 2021. The auditors were unable to obtain sufficient evidence on the management's fair value assessment. Consequently, the auditors were unable to determine whether any adjustments to the Group's and the Company's on financial asset at FVTPL were necessary. The opinion on the Group's audited consolidated financial statements for FY2020 was modified on the Group's and Company's financial asset at FVTPL as at 31 August 2020 on a similar basis.

For further information on the basis of qualified opinion, please refer to the Independent Auditor's Report accompanying this announcement.

Core Power's Operations

As announced in FY2020, the investment in Core Power was impacted by both the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in government rulings in China for the industry in which Core Power operates. As a result, the operations of Core Power remained inactive as at today.