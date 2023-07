Miza II Resources Inc. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company's principal business is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the LeMare property, consisting of about 12 mineral claims, located on Port Alice in the Nanaimo Mining Division of British Columbia. The Company is engaged in the field program on its flagship Le Mare copper-gold property located in northwest Vancouver Island.

Sector Diversified Mining