Consistent multi-year growth in Bank operations

Despite the considerable challenges faced by the Israeli economy throughout this year, and in particular in the fourth quarter, given the Iron Swords War and its implications in various aspects of life around the country even to this day - over five months since the outbreak of the war, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank presented record results in 2023, headlined by revenues of NIS 14,780 million, net profit of NIS 4,910 million and return on equity of 19.1%. The results reflect a continued growth of Bank operations and key balance sheet items, compared to 2022 and previous years.

Thus, for example, at year end total loans to the public amounted to NIS 325.3 billion, compared to NIS 307.5 billion at end of 2022, an increase of 6%; deposits from the public amounted to NIS

358.5 billion on December 31, 2023, compared to NIS 344.5 billion on December 31, 2022, an increase of 4%; and shareholders' equity increased to NIS 27.5 billion, compared to NIS 23.8 billion at end of 2022, an increase of 15.5%.

Expansion of Bank operations is also evident in multi-annual data. From 2019 to 2023, the Bank recorded average annual growth of 11.0% in loans to the public, 12.5% in deposits from the public and 13.5% in shareholders' equity.

Higher expenses with respect to credit losses due to the war and higher risk in the market

Expenses with respect to credit losses of the Bank amounted to NIS 1,463 million in 2023, compared to expenses with respect to credit losses amounting to NIS 532 million in the corresponding period last year.

The increase in provisions in 2023, and in particular in the third quarter of this year, is mostly due to a group-based provision recognized in order to reflect the increased risk in the market, in view of the Iron Swords War which broke out early in the fourth quarter. It is worth noting that, to date, no material indications of this increased risk have been observed at the Bank.

The increase in expenses with respect to credit losses in 2023 was also due to growth in Bank's loan portfolio and to higher risk in the market, primarily due to the higher interest rates.

Extensive banking benefits, charitable donations and volunteer activities

Since the October 7 attack, the Bank has been leading an extensive effort to support and to provide assistance to wide circles of customers, residents in conflict areas and military personnel. In this regard, banking benefits worth tens of millions of NIS were granted relating to mortgages and current accounts, and as response to businesses in the South and in the North, further tens of millions of NIS were allocated to charitable donations and adoption of Sderot and Kfar Aza, and hundreds of Bank employees took part in volunteer activities and in supporting population - mostly from evacuated towns, military reserve soldiers and wounded military personnel.