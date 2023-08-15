Net profit in the second quarter of 2023: NIS 1,398 million

Compared to NIS 1,053 million in the corresponding period last year

Increase of 32.8%

Net profit in the first half of 2023: NIS 2,765 million

Compared to NIS 2,207 million in the corresponding period last year

Increase of 25.3%

Financing revenues from current operations In the second quarter: NIS 2,962 million

increase of 41.3%

from the corresponding period in 2022 In the first half: NIS 5,904 million

increase of 50.2% from the corresponding period last year

Return on equity in the second quarter: 22.0%

Return on equity in the first half: 22.2%

Cost-Income Ratio in the second quarter: 38.1%

Cost-Income Ratio in the first half: 37.8%

Dividend distribution of NIS 489 million - 35% of the profit in the second quarter

​​Press Release (PDF)

Financial Reports​ (PDF)

Risk Management Report​​​​​​​​ (PDF)

Key Features of Equity Instruments​​​​​ ​(PDF)

Analyst Presentation​​​​​​​ (PDF)