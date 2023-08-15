Net profit in the second quarter of 2023: NIS 1,398 million
Compared to NIS 1,053 million in the corresponding period last year
Increase of 32.8%
Net profit in the first half of 2023: NIS 2,765 million
Compared to NIS 2,207 million in the corresponding period last year
Increase of 25.3%
Financing revenues from current operations In the second quarter: NIS 2,962 million
increase of 41.3%
from the corresponding period in 2022 In the first half: NIS 5,904 million
increase of 50.2% from the corresponding period last year
Return on equity in the second quarter: 22.0%
Return on equity in the first half: 22.2%
Cost-Income Ratio in the second quarter: 38.1%
Cost-Income Ratio in the first half: 37.8%
Dividend distribution of NIS 489 million - 35% of the profit in the second quarterFurther Information
Press Release (PDF)
Financial Reports (PDF)
Risk Management Report (PDF)
Key Features of Equity Instruments (PDF)
Analyst Presentation (PDF)
