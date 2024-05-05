Various Rating Actions On Israeli Banks On Increased Geopolitical Risks; All Outlooks Negative

uncertainty. While we expect growth will rebound in 2025 by 5%, it remains uncertain whether there could be longer-term scarring for the Israeli economy. An escalation of the conflicts could present additional security and social risks for Israel, having a deeper impact on the domestic economy. We therefore see higher economic risk for the Israeli banking sector, and we have revised down the anchor we use as a starting point for rating financial institutions operating primarily in Israel to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'.

Economic slowdown, coupled with higher debt service, will impact asset quality. The increase in nonperforming loans was limited in the final quarter of 2023, but recourse to payment deferrals, affecting about 3.7% of loans at the system level as of end March 2024, has increased significantly. This reflects banks accommodating weaker borrowers' requests to help them cushion the impact of the war, and providing customers with additional liquidity buffers. We think tourism-focusedbusinesses, small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), unsecured lending, and real estate and construction are the most vulnerable to direct and indirect impact from the conflict. Construction, representing about 12% of the banking sector loans and 5% of GDP, has been directly affected by the war. This is also because construction companies used to rely significantly on Palestinian workers commuting daily from Gaza and the West Bank, but now this is no longer possible due to severe restrictions introduced by Israeli authorities. The government has taken a number of measures to fill the gap with foreign workers, but these possible solutions are unlikely to fully offset the lack of workers in the near future. A prolonged low volume of sales, and pressure on commercial real estate valuation could weigh on developers and construction companies and erode their financial standing. We consequently expect asset quality to deteriorate in this sector as well as in some of the others more affected in this environment. We forecast credit losses will remain elevated after having reached about 50 basis points (bps) in 2023.

Strong profitability and good capitalization help banks cushion the impact of the more negative

environment. Despite banks recording large collective provisions in the last two quarters of 2023, pushing cost-of-risk in 2023 to 45-60 bps, average return on equity stood at a strong 15% in 2023, thanks to still high interest rates and past cost-containment efforts. We anticipate resilient profitability will help the banks cushion the overall negative impact from the weaker economic environment ahead, and will continue to support their overall solvency and capital position, including as measured by our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio. While we estimate the change in our sovereign rating and our economic risk score will affect banks' RAC ratio by between 95 bps and 135 bps, depending on the composition of banks' assets, we expect organic capital generation to partially offset the negative impact.

Nevertheless we expect the sector's buffer to be eroded if the geopolitical scenario further

deteriorates. Escalation of the war could have severe negative implications for the banking sector as it could lead to meaningful asset quality deterioration, particularly in the real estate sector, considerable decline in profitability, or materially higher exposure to financial and nonfinancial risks.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (Hapoalim)

Primary credit analyst: Regina Argenio

The lowering of the issuer credit ratings (ICRs) reflects our sovereign downgrade and our view of the higher economic risk that Israeli banks face. The ratings now reflect the uncertain