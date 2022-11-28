Mizrahi Tefahot Bank : Investor Relations-Financial statement September 30,2022
11/28/2022 | 07:15am EST
Q3/22 Disclaimer
• This document has been prepared by Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Ltd (UMTB) solely for use at the company's presentation. The information contained in this document constitutes information from the bank's 2022 quarterly reports and/ or immediate reports, as well as the periodic, quarterly and annual reports and/or immediate reports published by the bank in previous years.
Accordingly, the information contained in this document is only partial, is not exhaustive and does not include the full details regarding the bank and its operations or regarding the risk factors involved in its activity and certainly does not replace the information included in the periodic, quarterly, annual or immediate reports published by the bank. In order to receive the full picture regarding thebank's 2022 quarterly reports, the aforesaid reports should be perused fully, as published to the public.
None of the company, or any of their employees or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document.
The bank's results in practice may be significantly different from those included in the forecasting information, as a result of a large number of factors, including, inter alia, changes in the domestic and global equity markets, macro-economic changes, geo-political changes, legislation and regulation changes, and other changes that are not under the bank's control, which may lead to the estimations not realizing and/or to changes in the business plans.
The forecasting information may change subject to risks and uncertainty, due to being based on the management's estimations regarding future events, which include, inter alia: global and local economic development forecasts, particularly regarding the economic situation in the market, including the effect of macro-economic and geo-political conditions; expectations for changes and developments in the currency and equity markets; forecasts related to other various factors affecting exposure to financial risks; forecasts with respect to changes to borrowers' financial strength, public preferences, changes in legislation and the provisions of regulators, competitors' behavior, the status of the bank's perception, technological developments and human resources developments.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any kind regarding any security or any interest in security.
1
Q3/22 Macro environment
Unemployment rate)1()2(
GDP growth)1(
(3)
Bank of Israel interest rate and inflation
Known CPI - monthly change
0.1%
1.3%
0.8%
0.2%
1.2%
2.0%
1.2%
0.8%
1 year OTC inflation
expectation 2.87% )4(
Q1
Q2
2021
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2022
Q3
Q4
1)
2022F-2023F according to BoI forecast from Oct 2022
2)
From March 2020 onwards - Broad Unemployment Rate, including unemployed persons, temporarily absent from work for reasons related to Coronavirus and not participating in the
2
labor force who stopped working due to dismissal. Original data, excluding seasonality.
3)
BoI forecast refers to Narrow Unemployment rate that was 3.1% in Sep 2022. 4) As of November 24, 2022.
Q3/22 Overview of Mizrahi-Tefahot
Leading Israeli Bank
NIS 430bn
NIS 304bn
NIS 345bn
Total Assets1
Net Loans to the public1
Deposits from the public1
NIS 7.3bn
NIS 9.9bn
NIS 3.4bn
Net Interest Revenue2
Total Revenue2
Net Profit2
NIS 33.9bn
>7,600
225
Market Cap3
Employees5
Branches4,5
Significant Market Shares6
Mizrahi-Tefahot
Other
36.5%
32.4%
21.6%
18.2%
17.8%
#1
#1
Mortgages
Retail Segment
7
Loans
Assets
Deposits
(1) As of September 30, 2022. (2) For 1-9/2022. (3) Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (as of Nov 23, 2022)
(4) The Bank is in the process of merging some of Union Bank's branches with UMTB's branches, towards 205 branches in total by the end of the process. As of reporting date, due to the
3
merger, most of Union Bank's branches have been closed. (5) As of December 31, 2021. (6) As of June 30, 2022. (7) Market share in credit to Households and Private Banking segments
(supervisory operating segments).
Q3/22 Financial Highlights
Balance Sheet
Growth
Total Assets (NISbn)
12.7% 1
392
417 12.3% 1430
Dec-21
Jun-22
Sep-22
Net Loans to the Public (NISbn)
16.1% 1
271
298
7.9% 1
304
Dec-21
Jun-22
Sep-22
Deposits from the Public (NISbn)
16.2%1
21.3% 1
308
328
345
Dec-21
Jun-22
Sep-22
Cost/Income Ratio
52.2%
54.0%
45.5% 2
43.8%
1-9/21
FY/21
1-9/22
Profitability
Cost/Income Ratio
52.2%
43.3%
Return on Equity
16.8%
15.8%
20.6%
2
18.9%
1-9/21
FY/21
1-9/22
Return on Equity
20.8%
16.2%
Q3/21
Q3/22
Q3/21
Q3/22
(1) In annual terms. (2) Excluding effect of capital gain in the first quarter of 2022.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 12:14:02 UTC.