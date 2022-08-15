Log in
    MZTF   IL0006954379

MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK LTD.

(MZTF)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-13
130.00 ILS   +0.85%
04:33aMIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK : Presentation-Financial statements 30.6.22
PU
03:23aMIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK : 15-08-2022Financial Reports 2ndQuarter 2022
PU
05/26Safe-T Group Subsidiary Secures Up to $2 Million Credit Facility From United Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank
MT
Mizrahi Tefahot Bank : Presentation-Financial statements 30.6.22

08/15/2022
Q2/22 Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Ltd (UMTB) solely for use at the company's presentation. The information contained in this document constitutes information from the bank's 2022 quarterly reports and/ or immediate reports, as well as the periodic, quarterly and annual reports and/or immediate reports published by the bank in previous years.

  • Accordingly, the information contained in this document is only partial, is not exhaustive and does not include the full details regarding the bank and its operations or regarding the risk factors involved in its activity and certainly does not replace the information included in the periodic, quarterly, annual or immediate reports published by the bank. In order to receive the full picture regarding the bank's 2022 quarterly reports, the aforesaid reports should be perused fully, as published to the public.
  • None of the company, or any of their employees or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document.
  • The bank's results in practice may be significantly different from those included in the forecasting information, as a result of a large number of factors, including, inter alia, changes in the domestic and global equity markets, macro-economic changes, geo-political changes, legislation and regulation changes, and other changes that are not under the bank's control, which may lead to the estimations not realizing and/or to changes in the business plans.
  • The forecasting information may change subject to risks and uncertainty, due to being based on the management's estimations regarding future events, which include, inter alia: global and local economic development forecasts, particularly regarding the economic situation in the market, including the effect of macro-economic and geo-political conditions; expectations for changes and developments in the currency and equity markets; forecasts related to other various factors affecting exposure to financial risks; forecasts with respect to changes to borrowers' financial strength, public preferences, changes in legislation and the provisions of regulators, competitors' behavior, the status of the bank's perception, technological developments and human resources developments.
  • This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any kind regarding any security or any interest in security.

1

Q2/22 Macro environment

Unemployment rate)1()2(

GDP growth)1(

Bank of Israel interest rate and inflation

Known CPI - monthly change

0.1%

1.3%

0.8%

0.2%

1.2%

2.0%

0.4%

1 year OTC inflation

expectation 2.7% )4(

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q1

Q2

2021

Q3

Q4

2022

1)

2022F according to BoI forecast from July 2022

2)

From March 2020 onwards - Broad Unemployment Rate, including unemployed persons, temporarily absent from work for reasons related to Coronavirus and not participating in the

2

labor force who stopped working due to dismissal. Original data, excluding seasonality.

3)

Unemployment Rate. 4) As of Aug 11, 2022.

Q2/22 Overview of Mizrahi-Tefahot

Leading Israeli Bank

NIS 417bn

NIS 298bn

NIS 328bn

Total Assets1

Net Loans to the public1

Deposits from the public1

NIS 4.6bn

NIS 6.4bn

NIS 2.2bn

Net Interest Revenue2

Total Revenue2

Net Profit2

NIS 32.7bn

>7,600

225

Market Cap3

Employees5

Branches4,5

Significant Market Shares6

Mizrahi-Tefahot

Other

36.5%

32.4%

21.4%

17.7%

17.7%

#1

#1

Mortgages

Retail Segment

7

Loans

Assets

Deposits

(1) As of June 30, 2022. (2) For H1 2022. (3) Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (as of Aug 11, 2022)

(4) The Bank is in the process of merging some of Union Bank's branches with UMTB's branches, towards 205 branches in total by the end of the process. As of reporting date, due to the

3

merger, most of Union Bank's branches have been closed. (5) As of December 31, 2021. (6) As of March 31, 2022. (7) Market share in credit to Households and Private Banking segments

(supervisory operating segments).

Q2/22

Financial Highlights

Total Assets (NISbn)

Net Loans to the Public (NISbn)

Deposits from the Public (NISbn)

6.3%

417

6.5%

328

Balance Sheet

392

308

9.9%

298

271

Growth

Dec-21

Jun-22

Dec-21

Jun-22

Dec-21

Jun-22

Cost/Income Ratio

Return on Equity

52.8%

44.1%

46.8%

50.4%

1

45.0%

17.0%

20.6%

18.0%

19.8%

21.9%

19.4%

Profitability

48.8%

16.6%1

43.2%

H1/21

H1/22

H1/221

Q2/21

Q1/22

Q2/22

H1/21

H1/22

H1/22 1

Q2/21

Q1/22

Q2/22

Asset Quality,

Liquidity and

Capitalisation

NPL Ratio2,3Loan-Deposit RatioCET1 Ratio

1.1%

91.0%

10.04%

10.00%

0.5%

4

88.1%

Dec-21

Jun-22

Dec-21

Jun-22

Dec-21

Jun-22

(1) Excluding effect of capital gain in the first quarter of 2022. (2) NPL Ratio is calculated as Impaired Credit not Accruing Interest Income, divided by

Gross Loans to the Public. (3) As from the first quarter of 2022, due to application of CECL and other directives, residential mortgages in arrears or under re-structuring, which according to the

new directives do not accrue interest revenues on the financial statements, previously presented under "Accruing problematic credit risk - housing" are now presented under "Non-accruing

4

credit". Moreover, "Accruing problematic loans to the public - housing" includes loans accruing interest, which are classified as problematic due to lack of qualitative indications. (4) 1.0%

Applying CECL definitions to December 2021 figures.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
