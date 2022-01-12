Log in
    MFG   US60687Y1091

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(MFG)
Mizuho Americas Hires Graig C. Suvannavejh, PhD, as Senior Biopharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Analyst

01/12/2022 | 09:32am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Graig Suvannavejh, PhD, as Managing Director, Senior Biopharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Equity Research Analyst. Suvannavejh joins an experienced, global healthcare equity research team that includes US based Biotechnology Senior Analysts Mara Goldstein and Salim Syed, Biopharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Senior Analyst Vamil Divan and Analyst Uy Ear, Healthcare Services Senior Analyst Ann Hynes, with Barron Willard, Healthcare trader based in NY. The Japan based team includes Pharmaceuticals Analyst Hiroshi Tanaka, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology analyst Shinya Tsuzuki, and Medical Technologies and Services Analysts Takahiro Mori and Kazuki Furuyama.

Dr. Suvannavejh will be based in New York and report to Managing Director and Head of US Equity Research, Susan Gilbertson.

Dr. Suvannavejh has over 20 years of experience in healthcare which includes research roles at both bulge bracket and healthcare-dedicated boutique investment banks and corporate experience with operating roles in business development and strategy at top-tier global biopharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie and Biogen. He joins Mizuho from Goldman Sachs, where he successfully built out and led the European biotechnology research franchise there, and was a key player in the firm’s US biopharmaceuticals research efforts.

“Graig has a wealth of sell-side research analyst experience covering all verticals within the biopharma industry, which combined with his academic and industry operational expertise, allows him a unique and comprehensive perspective on the ever evolving biotech industry,” said Gilbertson. “He has the sensibilities of a scientist and the insights of an industry veteran. His expertise should advance Mizuho’s prominence in providing comprehensive financial services to healthcare issuers and investors.”

Dr. Suvannavejh holds a B.S. in Biology and an M.S. in Physiology & Biophysics from Georgetown University, and received his Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Northwestern University.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of a broad range of financial services, including corporate and investment banking, lending, custody, treasury services, research and capital markets solutions. With professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin and South America, Mizuho Americas supports corporate clients, institutional investors, and public sector organizations by connecting local markets to a vast global network. To learn more about Mizuho Americas' business, values, and ethical commitments, and the entities it comprises, visit www.mizuhogroup.com/americas. ​

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services through its subsidiaries. The group has approximately 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of December 31, 2020, its total assets were $2.1 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuhogroup.com​.

For inquiries, please contact:
Jim Gorman
Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-3867
jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com

Laura London
Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-4446
laura.london@mizuhogroup.com


Financials
Sales 2022 2 190 B 18 964 M 18 964 M
Net income 2022 585 B 5 070 M 5 070 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,87x
Yield 2022 5,07%
Capitalization 4 028 B 34 905 M 34 883 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 53 952
Free-Float 96,1%
