Mizuho Americas Hires Graig C. Suvannavejh, PhD, as Senior Biopharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Analyst

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Graig Suvannavejh, PhD, as Managing Director, Senior Biopharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Equity Research Analyst. Suvannavejh joins an experienced, global healthcare equity research team that includes US based Biotechnology Senior Analysts Mara Goldstein and Salim Syed, Biopharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Senior Analyst Vamil Divan and Analyst Uy Ear, Healthcare Services Senior Analyst Ann Hynes, with Barron Willard, Healthcare trader based in NY. The Japan based team includes Pharmaceuticals Analyst Hiroshi Tanaka, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology analyst Shinya Tsuzuki, and Medical Technologies and Services Analysts Takahiro Mori and Kazuki Furuyama.



Dr. Suvannavejh will be based in New York and report to Managing Director and Head of US Equity Research, Susan Gilbertson.

Dr. Suvannavejh has over 20 years of experience in healthcare which includes research roles at both bulge bracket and healthcare-dedicated boutique investment banks and corporate experience with operating roles in business development and strategy at top-tier global biopharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie and Biogen. He joins Mizuho from Goldman Sachs, where he successfully built out and led the European biotechnology research franchise there, and was a key player in the firm’s US biopharmaceuticals research efforts.

“Graig has a wealth of sell-side research analyst experience covering all verticals within the biopharma industry, which combined with his academic and industry operational expertise, allows him a unique and comprehensive perspective on the ever evolving biotech industry,” said Gilbertson. “He has the sensibilities of a scientist and the insights of an industry veteran. His expertise should advance Mizuho’s prominence in providing comprehensive financial services to healthcare issuers and investors.”

Dr. Suvannavejh holds a B.S. in Biology and an M.S. in Physiology & Biophysics from Georgetown University, and received his Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Northwestern University.

