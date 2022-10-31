Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFG   US60687Y1091

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(MFG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
2.180 USD   +0.46%
07:46aMizuho Americas Hires Nitin Kumar, CFA as Senior Energy Equity Research Analyst
GL
07:45aMizuho Americas Hires Nitin Kumar, CFA as Senior Energy Equity Research Analyst
AQ
10/20Insource Receives Aid from Mizuho Bank for Period Poverty Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mizuho Americas Hires Nitin Kumar, CFA as Senior Energy Equity Research Analyst

10/31/2022 | 07:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Nitin Kumar, CFA, as Managing Director and Senior Energy Equity Research Analyst. He will lead the U.S. Oil and Gas equity research team which includes Silvio Micheloto, Director and Vincent Lovaglio, Vice President, to cover U.S. Integrateds, Exploration and Production, Refining and Services. Kumar joins an experienced, global energy and power research team, which includes Utilities Senior Analysts Paul Fremont and Anthony Crowdell, Midstream & MLP Senior Analyst Gabe Moreen and analyst Robert Mosca, with energy trader Andrew Hooker in the U.S., and Energy Senior Analyst Norimasa Shinya in Japan. Kumar will report to Managing Director and Head of U.S. Equity Research, Susan Gilbertson.

“Nitin joins us at a pivotal time for the energy market, characterized by tight inventory balances, unprecedented disruptions in global energy supply chains, heightened commodity price volatility, increased focus from investors on the sector given record cash generation/returns, and a renewed debate around the path forward in the transition to sustainable energy alternatives,” said Gilbertson. “His insights and experience as an analyst will enhance our expertise in a focus area for our firm.”

Kumar joins Mizuho from Wells Fargo, as part of a U.S. E&P team ranked as a Runner Up in the 2021 Institutional Investor All America Research Poll. He previously served in similar roles at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Millennium Partners, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Kumar holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Economics from Franklin & Marshall College and an MBA from Columbia University.

About Mizuho Americas
Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of a broad range of financial services, including investment and corporate banking, lending, custody, treasury services, research and capital markets solutions. With professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, Mizuho Americas supports corporate clients, institutional investors and public sector organizations by connecting local markets to a vast global network. To learn more about Mizuho Americas' business, values, and ethical commitments, and the entities it comprises, visit www.mizuhogroup.com/americas.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services through its subsidiaries. The group has approximately 800 offices and 55,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, its total assets were approximately $2 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuhogroup.com.

For inquiries, please contact:
Jim Gorman
Executive Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-3867
jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com

Laura London
Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-4446
laura.london@mizuhogroup.com


All news about MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
07:46aMizuho Americas Hires Nitin Kumar, CFA as Senior Energy Equity Research Analyst
GL
07:45aMizuho Americas Hires Nitin Kumar, CFA as Senior Energy Equity Research Analyst
AQ
10/20Insource Receives Aid from Mizuho Bank for Period Poverty Project
MT
10/18Japan Index Rallies on Strong Earnings Projections, Global Cues; Toshiba's Preferred Bi..
MT
10/17Japan's Mizuho says services restored for corporate clients
RE
10/17Update1 : Mizuho suffers another system glitch, online banking partly disrupted
AQ
10/16Urgent : Mizuho Bank suffers system glitch, online banking partly disrupted
AQ
10/14European Shares Close Higher on Partial Reversal of UK Mini Budget
MT
10/14Mizuho Financial, Others Reportedly Show Interest in Credit Suisse Securitized Products..
MT
10/14Credit Suisse's Securitized Products Business Attracts Japan's Mizuho Financial
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 242 B 15 197 M 15 197 M
Net income 2023 561 B 3 801 M 3 801 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,22x
Yield 2023 5,28%
Capitalization 4 022 B 27 265 M 27 265 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 52 420
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 587,50 JPY
Average target price 1 940,83 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Kihara President, Group CEO & Director
Makoto Umemiya Executive Officer & Manager-Finance Planning
Yasuhiro Sato Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Izumi Kobayashi Co-Chairman
Seiji Imai Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-14.51%27 265
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.38%369 818
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.68%290 252
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%197 798
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.40%175 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%141 015