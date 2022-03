TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - A group of Japanese, British and U.S. banks is considering jointly extending $1 billion in loans to Kuwait Petroleum Corp to help boost oil production and ease tight supplies, the Nikkei business daily said on Saturday.

Participating banks include Mizuho Bank, which is the main banking unit of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group, British lender HSBC and JPMorgan of the United States, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Alexander Smith)