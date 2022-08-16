Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8411   JP3885780001

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-16 am EDT
1578.50 JPY   -0.25%
05:07aJapan's Mizuho Securities looking at opportunities for U.S. growth
RE
08/12Fitch Assigns 'F1' Rating to Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's Guaranteed Senior Notes
AQ
08/12MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Announcement regarding Capital Ratio as of June 30, 2022
PU
Japan's Mizuho Securities looking at opportunities for U.S. growth

08/16/2022 | 05:07am EDT
Mizuho Financial Group's logo is seen next to an electronic board showing stock prices indexes at a branch of Mizuho Securities in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mizuho Securities Co, the brokerage arm of Mizuho Financial Group, "has room for further growth" in the United States and acquisitions are one option it is exploring, CEO Yoshiro Hamamoto told Reuters.

Its U.S. business, which is mainly investment banking and trading, accounts for roughly a third of the Japanese brokerage's profit.

It was also the highest ranked Asian firm in U.S. investment banking league tables for the first half of this year, coming 12th for both equity and debt underwriting and 18th for merger-and-acquisition advisory, according to Refinitiv data.

Hamamoto said in an interview that target firms or potential partners could be research companies, asset managers or boutique investment banks with strengths in specific sectors.

In some industry sectors such as healthcare, Mizuho wants to extend coverage with more bankers, he said.

"It doesn't have to be a merger, it could be a business alliance," Hamamoto added.

This year, the Mizuho group acquired Capstone Partners, a Dallas, Texas-based private equity placement agent that helps private equity firms find limited partners to invest in their funds.

Hamamoto also said the brokerage plans to bolster its business of connecting global investors with Japanese startups, which have drawn interest in recent years.

Despite global market headwinds, funds raised by Japanese startups in the first six months of the year jumped 11% from a year earlier to more than 400 billion yen ($3 billion), according to data provider INITIAL.

"The Japanese startup segment used to be small with just some certain domestic investors involved, but that's changing," Hamamoto said.

($1 = 132.98 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Shimizu


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 2 252 B 16 926 M 16 926 M
Net income 2023 559 B 4 204 M 4 204 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,19x
Yield 2023 5,28%
Capitalization 4 009 B 30 130 M 30 130 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,78x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 52 420
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 582,50 JPY
Average target price 1 923,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Kihara Managing Executive Officer
Makoto Umemiya Executive Officer & Manager-Finance Planning
Yasuhiro Sato Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Izumi Kobayashi Co-Chairman
Seiji Imai Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.8.17%30 130
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.67%359 123
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.52%291 277
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%218 052
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.65%173 532
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.52%159 287