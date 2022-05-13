Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8411   JP3885780001

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/13 02:00:00 am EDT
1531.00 JPY   +0.29%
03:12aJapan's Mizuho reports 55.6% drop in Q4 net profit on Russia provision
RE
05/12Toshiba says it received interest from 10 potential partners
RE
04/25Japan's Mizuho plans to bulk up U.S. M&A advisory, equity underwriting
RE
Japan's Mizuho reports 55.6% drop in Q4 net profit on Russia provision

05/13/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Mizuho Financial Group logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc , Japan's third-largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a 55.6% drop in fourth-quarter net profit, as it took more than $700 million in provisions for its Russian exposure.

Mizuho said profit for the January-March quarter was 51.8 billion yen ($402.5 million). That compared with an average profit estimate of 78.61 billion yen from three analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Mizuho added 96.9 billion yen to its reserves in the quarter to prepare for losses from direct exposures in Russia, a reversal from early last year, when it freed up loss reserves built up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The banking group expects 540 billion yen in net income for the current business year, up 1.7% from the previous year. The outlook compared with the average 574.60 billion yen forecast by 13 analysts.

Mizuho forecasts a drop in credit-related costs this year on expectations the economy will gradually recover as the impact of the pandemic wanes.

Corporate bankruptcies in Japan have remained low thanks to government subsidies and zero-interest loans to small businesses to cushion them from the economic effect of the pandemic.

But analysts say there will be a limit to how much such subsidies can continue to suppress bankruptcies, since the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen are pushing up fuel and raw material costs.

($1 = 128.6900 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 241 B 17 477 M 17 477 M
Net income 2022 555 B 4 330 M 4 330 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,97x
Yield 2022 5,27%
Capitalization 3 869 B 30 180 M 30 180 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 54 492
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 526,50 JPY
Average target price 1 908,46 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Kihara Managing Executive Officer
Makoto Umemiya Executive Officer & Manager-Finance Planning
Yasuhiro Sato Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Izumi Kobayashi Co-Chairman
Seiji Imai Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.4.34%30 180
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.39%346 689
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.17%282 555
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.59%234 195
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.19%173 504
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.86%158 475