  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:43 2022-10-17 am EDT
1626.50 JPY   -0.70%
Japan's Mizuho says services restored for corporate clients
RE
Mizuho suffers another system glitch, online banking partly disrupted
AQ
Mizuho Bank suffers system glitch, online banking partly disrupted
AQ
Japan's Mizuho says services restored for corporate clients

10/17/2022 | 12:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Financial Group logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mizuho Financial Group restored services to corporate customers by around noon on Monday, a spokesperson said, a few hours after clients were unable to access some online services.

The issue, which started at around 9:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) and impacted some corporate services of Mizuho Bank -- the group's main lending unit, comes as the bank has been plagued by widespread system troubles and failures in recent years.

A report commissioned by the lender last year found that its corporate culture was to blame for its history of tech failures, as it created an atmosphere where managers were reluctant to express opinions and unable to respond to crises.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu, Writing by David Dolan; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
