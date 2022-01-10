Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8411   JP3885780001

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Mizuho to acquire U.S. private equity agent Capstone, source says

01/10/2022 | 11:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Man passes a logo of Mizuho Financial Group outside Mizuho Bank headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group plans to acquire U.S. private equity placement agent Capstone Partners, a person familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese lender looks to beef up its investment banking business.

Dallas, Texas-based Capstone helps private equity firms find limited partners to invest in their funds, helping raise capital for global private equity, credit, and infrastructure firms.

Following the acquisition, Capstone will come under Mizuho's holding company in the United States, where it is expected to help build out the Japanese bank's investment banking business, the person said, declining to be identified because the information has not been made public.

Mizuho does not plan to disclose the cost of the acquisition, the person added.

No one was immediately available for comment at Capstone's Dallas office outside normal working hours.

Mizuho, which has struggled at home to overcome a long-running series of system errors, is set to appoint senior executive officer Masahiro Kihara as its next chief executive to tackle the issue.

The Capstone purchase is in line with efforts by Japan's biggest banks to acquire more businesses overseas, particularly in faster-growing markets.

Of the three megabanks, Mizuho has, however, been slower to move than bigger rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

The news was earlier reported by the Nikkei business daily.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC 1.69% 697.7 Delayed Quote.9.75%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 2.53% 1580.5 Delayed Quote.5.30%
NIKKEI 225 -0.03% 28478.56 Real-time Quote.-1.09%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 2.19% 4241 Delayed Quote.5.25%
All news about MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
01/10Japan's Mizuho to acquire U.S. private equity agent Capstone, source says
RE
01/10Japan's No. 3 lender Mizuho to appoint senior executive Kihara as new CEO -source
RE
01/10Mizuho Financial Group to Tap Masahiro Kihara as New President, Nikkei Reports
DJ
01/10Mizuho hit by issues with online business banking services
AQ
01/10Mizuho Financial taps executive Kihara as new president
AQ
2021Mizuho hit by system failure despite pledge to improve operations
AQ
2021Japanese bank Mizuho reports another system failure despite regulatory reprimand
RE
2021Mizuho Financial Group's Fiscal H1 Net Income Dwindles on Lower Revenue
MT
2021MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Half of Fiscal 2021 (Si..
PU
2021MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Bank invests in Vietnamese digital payment services company M-Service
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 190 B 18 973 M 18 973 M
Net income 2022 585 B 5 073 M 5 073 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,66x
Yield 2022 5,23%
Capitalization 3 905 B 33 909 M 33 834 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 53 952
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 540,50 JPY
Average target price 1 871,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsufumi Sakai Executive President, Group ECO & Director
Makoto Umemiya Director & Group Chief Financial Officer
Yasuhiro Sato Co-Chairman
Hiroko Ota Co-Chairman
Satoshi Ishii Director & Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.5.30%33 754
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.56%494 002
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.54%402 493
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%251 252
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.15%218 381
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.07%195 779