  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8411   JP3885780001

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's biggest bank MUFG doubles quarterly profit as credit costs drop

08/02/2021 | 03:35am EDT
* Q1 net profit at 383.1 bln yen vs 183.5 bln year earlier

* Credit costs at 5.1 bln yen vs 145 bln yen year earlier

* Keeps full-year net profit forecast at 850 bln yen

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG), Japan's largest lender by assets, on Monday reported that first-quarter net profit doubled year on year as credit-related costs dropped sharply.

MUFG, which owns about 20% of Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley, reported profit of 383.1 billion yen ($3.49 billion) for the three months to June 30, against 183.5 billion yen a year earlier.

The bank retained its full-year profit forecast of 850 billion yen. That compared with an average forecast of 859 billion yen from nine analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Japanese banks have been struggling with years of ultra-low interest rates and a shrinking population. In the past financial year, three major lenders including MUFG collectively booked 1.1 trillion yen in credit-related costs, which nearly doubled year on year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MUFG's credit-related costs in the first quarter came in at 5.1 billion yen, versus 145 billion yen in the same period last year.

The lender had estimated 350 billion yen of credit-related costs for the current financial year which runs through March.

In contrast, net interest income - mainly derived from its traditional lending business - came in at 496.9 billion yen for the quarter, marking a 5.9% on-year rise, as corporate clients rushed to borrow to overcome the pandemic fallout.

Peers Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc and Mizuho Financial Group Inc last week both reported their net profit for the quarter more than doubled as credit-related costs dropped. ($1 = 109.6400 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by David Goodman and Sonali Paul)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -1.06% 578.5 End-of-day quote.26.84%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.35% 1565.5 End-of-day quote.19.73%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.67% 3695 End-of-day quote.15.90%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 121 B 19 338 M 19 338 M
Net income 2022 516 B 4 702 M 4 702 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,55x
Yield 2022 4,95%
Capitalization 3 969 B 36 162 M 36 182 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 54 492
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 565,50 JPY
Average target price 2 002,73 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsufumi Sakai Executive President, Group ECO & Director
Makoto Umemiya Director & Group Chief Financial Officer
Yasuhiro Sato Co-Chairman
Hiroko Ota Co-Chairman
Satoshi Ishii Director & Group Chief Operating Officer
