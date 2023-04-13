Advanced search
    8411   JP3885780001

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-13 am EDT
1933.50 JPY   -0.34%
04:27aJapan's regulator warns Mizuho Securities over IPO price setting
RE
04/11Mizuho Americas Announces Girls Inc. as Charitable Partner for the LPGA Mizuho Americas Open
AQ
04/10Japan's three megabanks to face votes on climate change - sources
RE
Japan's regulator warns Mizuho Securities over IPO price setting

04/13/2023 | 04:27am EDT
Mizuho Financial Group's logo is seen next to an electronic board showing stock prices indexes at a branch of Mizuho Securities in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's antitrust regulator on Thursday said it had admonished the brokerage unit of Mizuho Financial Group for pushing startups to accept underpriced initial public offerings (IPO).

The warning comes as Japan's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has been targeting price-setting procedures to address concern that IPOs can be underpriced to increase the chance of share prices jumping on trading debuts to the benefit of brokerage clients but at the cost of startups.

The regulator said a statement that Mizuho Securities "could have been abusing its superior bargaining position" as lead underwriter in persuading two startups to accept IPO prices deemed low by third parties.

Mizuho has already taken improvement measures, according to the regulator.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Shimizu; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 258 B 16 958 M 16 958 M
Net income 2023 587 B 4 409 M 4 409 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,37x
Yield 2023 4,39%
Capitalization 4 916 B 36 926 M 36 926 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 52 420
Free-Float 96,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 940,00 JPY
Average target price 2 208,46 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Kihara President, Group CEO & Director
Makoto Umemiya Executive Officer & Manager-Finance Planning
Yasuhiro Sato Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Izumi Kobayashi Co-Chairman
Seiji Imai Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.4.53%36 926
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.18%376 693
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.01%227 820
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%227 549
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 385
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.09%148 024
