Mizuho Americas Named 2021 Recipient of Markets Choice Award for Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging

04/23/2021 | 08:00am EDT
NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced it received the Markets Choice 2021 Positive Change Award for Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging, one of four awards noting landmark achievement in societal change from Markets Media, a pre-eminent provider of financial services news and information. The award, whose nominees and finalists are selected by the judging staff, was presented in a virtual ceremony last night.

“At Mizuho, there’s a spirit of grassroots passion that comes from our employees and proactive leadership engagement that creates a supportive and progressive community,” said Ronald Taylor, Managing Director and Head of Diversity & Inclusion in accepting the award on behalf of Mizuho Americas. “We encourage employees to bring their full selves to work and are committed to promoting a culture that advocates the benefits of diverse life experiences, viewpoints, and expertise.”

The Instinet Positive Change Award recognizes those who go above and beyond to advance the cause of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging in our industry.

“We are honored that our work on diversity and inclusion is making an impression,” said Jerry Rizzieri, President & CEO of Mizuho Securities USA LLC. “It is a testament to the dedication of the whole firm to continuously strengthen a culture of acceptance in our workplace. There is still much to do, but we are pleased to make notable progress in a year when it has been especially important to stand against intolerance in any form.”

In winning the award, Mizuho Americas was selected among finalists Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Cboe Global Markets, and Amundi Asset Management.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of a broad range of financial services, including corporate and investment banking, lending, custody, treasury services, research and capital markets solutions. With professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin and South America, Mizuho Americas supports corporate clients, institutional investors, and public sector organizations by connecting local markets to a vast global network. To learn more about Mizuho Americas' business, values, and ethical commitments, and the entities it comprises, visit to www.mizuhogroup.com/americas.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services through its subsidiaries. The group has approximately 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of December 31, 2020, its total assets were $2.1 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuhogroup.com​.​​

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman
Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-3867
jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com

Laura London
Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-4446
laura.london@mizuhogroup.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
