Mizuho Financial : Announcement of Changes in Representative Executive Officer (PDF/284KB)
01/18/2022 | 04:35am EST
January 17, 2022
Company Name
: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Representative
: Tatsufumi Sakai, President & Group CEO
Address
:
1-5-5 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Security Code
:
8411 (Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)
Announcement of Changes in Representative Executive Officer
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces the following changes in Representative Executive Officer as follows:
1. Changes in Representative Executive Officer
(Effective as of January 17, 2022)
Name
New Position
Current Position
Masahiro Kihara
Senior Executive Officer
Senior Executive Officer
(Representative Executive Officer)
(Effective as of February 1, 2022)
Name
New Position
Current Position
Masahiro Kihara
President & Group CEO
(as stated above)
(Representative Executive Officer)
Member of the Board of Directors,
Tatsufumi Sakai
Member of the Board of Directors
President & Group CEO
(Representative Executive Officer)
(Note) As announced on November 26, 2021, the resignation of Mr. Tatsufumi Sakai as Member of the Board of Directors is scheduled for April 1, 2022. The date of resignation of President & Group CEO (Representative Executive Officer) has been changed to February 1, 2022.
(Effective as of April 1, 2022)
Name
New Position
Current Position
Member of the Board of Directors,
Seiji Imai
Member of the Board of Directors,
Deputy President
Chairman (Kaicho)
& Senior Executive Officer
(Representative Executive Officer)
(Note) Chairman (Kaicho) engages in the company's external activities, but does not chair the Board meetings. The Board meetings are chaired by the independent director chair Izumi Kobayashi.
1
(Effective in late June 2022)
Name
New Position
Current Position
Member of the Board of Directors,
President & Group CEO
Masahiro Kihara
President & Group CEO
(Representative Executive Officer)
(Representative Executive Officer)
(Note) The appointment of Mr. Masahiro Kihara as Member of the Board of Directors is subject to approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of MHFG in late June 2022.
2. Reason for Changes
To change the executive leadership team.
2
3. Brief Personal Record of New President & Group CEO (Representative Executive Officer)
Name
Business Experience
Education
Date of Birth
Masahiro Kihara
Apr. 2021
Managing Executive Officer*
Head of Global Products Unit
Deputy Head of Corporate & Institutional Company
Deputy Head of Global Corporate Company
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (current)
* Senior Executive Officer from Jul. 2021
(Due to the integration of executive titles)
Managing Executive Officer
Head of Global Corporate Division
Head of Global Products Unit
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (current)
Apr. 2020
Managing Executive Officer
Deputy Head of Strategic Planning Group
Deputy Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Managing Executive Officer
Head of Strategic Planning Group
Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group (Head of Global Finance)
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2019
Executive Officer
Joint Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group
Joint Head of Global Finance
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2018
Executive Officer
General Manager of Financial Planning Department
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2017
Executive Officer
General Manager of Risk Management Department
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Jan. 2014
Project Manager
Risk Governance Enhancement Project Team
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Apr. 2011
General Manager of Americas Department Risk Management Division
Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd.
Apr. 1989
Joined our group
Jun. 1995
LLM, Duke University School of Law
Mar. 1989
Graduated from Bachelor of Law, Hitotsubashi University
Aug. 21, 1965
Number of shares of our common stock owned (as of September 30, 2021): 4,095
