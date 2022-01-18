Mizuho Financial : Announcement of Changes in Representative Executive Officer (PDF/284KB)

January 17, 2022 Company Name : Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Representative : Tatsufumi Sakai, President & Group CEO Address : 1-5-5 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Security Code : 8411 (Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)

Announcement of Changes in Representative Executive Officer

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces the following changes in Representative Executive Officer as follows:

1. Changes in Representative Executive Officer

(Effective as of January 17, 2022)

Name New Position Current Position Masahiro Kihara Senior Executive Officer Senior Executive Officer (Representative Executive Officer) (Effective as of February 1, 2022) Name New Position Current Position Masahiro Kihara President & Group CEO (as stated above) (Representative Executive Officer) Member of the Board of Directors, Tatsufumi Sakai Member of the Board of Directors President & Group CEO (Representative Executive Officer)

(Note) As announced on November 26, 2021, the resignation of Mr. Tatsufumi Sakai as Member of the Board of Directors is scheduled for April 1, 2022. The date of resignation of President & Group CEO (Representative Executive Officer) has been changed to February 1, 2022.

(Effective as of April 1, 2022)

Name New Position Current Position Member of the Board of Directors, Seiji Imai Member of the Board of Directors, Deputy President Chairman (Kaicho) & Senior Executive Officer (Representative Executive Officer)

(Note) Chairman (Kaicho) engages in the company's external activities, but does not chair the Board meetings. The Board meetings are chaired by the independent director chair Izumi Kobayashi.