Mizuho Financial : Announcement of Changes in Representative Executive Officer (PDF/284KB)

01/18/2022 | 04:35am EST
January 17, 2022

Company Name

: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Representative

: Tatsufumi Sakai, President & Group CEO

Address

:

1-5-5 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Security Code

:

8411 (Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)

Announcement of Changes in Representative Executive Officer

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces the following changes in Representative Executive Officer as follows:

1. Changes in Representative Executive Officer

(Effective as of January 17, 2022)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Masahiro Kihara

Senior Executive Officer

Senior Executive Officer

(Representative Executive Officer)

(Effective as of February 1, 2022)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Masahiro Kihara

President & Group CEO

(as stated above)

(Representative Executive Officer)

Member of the Board of Directors,

Tatsufumi Sakai

Member of the Board of Directors

President & Group CEO

(Representative Executive Officer)

(Note) As announced on November 26, 2021, the resignation of Mr. Tatsufumi Sakai as Member of the Board of Directors is scheduled for April 1, 2022. The date of resignation of President & Group CEO (Representative Executive Officer) has been changed to February 1, 2022.

(Effective as of April 1, 2022)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Member of the Board of Directors,

Seiji Imai

Member of the Board of Directors,

Deputy President

Chairman (Kaicho)

& Senior Executive Officer

(Representative Executive Officer)

(Note) Chairman (Kaicho) engages in the company's external activities, but does not chair the Board meetings. The Board meetings are chaired by the independent director chair Izumi Kobayashi.

1

(Effective in late June 2022)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Member of the Board of Directors,

President & Group CEO

Masahiro Kihara

President & Group CEO

(Representative Executive Officer)

(Representative Executive Officer)

(Note) The appointment of Mr. Masahiro Kihara as Member of the Board of Directors is subject to approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of MHFG in late June 2022.

2. Reason for Changes

To change the executive leadership team.

2

3. Brief Personal Record of New President & Group CEO (Representative Executive Officer)

Name

Business Experience

Education

Date of Birth

Masahiro Kihara

Apr. 2021

Managing Executive Officer*

Head of Global Products Unit

Deputy Head of Corporate & Institutional Company

Deputy Head of Global Corporate Company

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (current)

* Senior Executive Officer from Jul. 2021

(Due to the integration of executive titles)

Managing Executive Officer

Head of Global Corporate Division

Head of Global Products Unit

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (current)

Apr. 2020

Managing Executive Officer

Deputy Head of Strategic Planning Group

Deputy Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Managing Executive Officer

Head of Strategic Planning Group

Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group (Head of Global Finance)

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2019

Executive Officer

Joint Head of Financial Control & Accounting Group

Joint Head of Global Finance

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2018

Executive Officer

General Manager of Financial Planning Department

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2017

Executive Officer

General Manager of Risk Management Department

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Jan. 2014

Project Manager

Risk Governance Enhancement Project Team

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Apr. 2011

General Manager of Americas Department Risk Management Division

Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd.

Apr. 1989

Joined our group

Jun. 1995

LLM, Duke University School of Law

Mar. 1989

Graduated from Bachelor of Law, Hitotsubashi University

Aug. 21, 1965

Number of shares of our common stock owned (as of September 30, 2021): 4,095

3

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 09:34:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
