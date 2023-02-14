Advanced search
Mizuho Financial : Announcement regarding Capital Ratio as of December 31, 2022
PU
02/02Mizuho Financial Clocks Over 13% Growth in Fiscal Nine-Month Attributable Profit
MT
02/02Mizuho Financial Group Posts Higher Fiscal 9-Month Profit
MT
Mizuho Financial : Announcement regarding Capital Ratio as of December 31, 2022

02/14/2023 | 02:20am EST
February 14, 2023

To whom it may concern:

Company Name:

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Representative:

Masahiro Kihara, President & CEO

Head Office:

1-5-5 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Stock Code Number: 8411

(Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market))

Announcement regarding Capital Ratio as of December 31, 2022

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces Capital Ratio as of December 31, 2022, as shown in the appendix.

Capital Ratio

Consolidated

(%, Billions of yen)

As of

As of

As of

Mizuho Financial Group

December 31,

September 30,

Change

March 31, 2022

International Standard

2022

2022

(1)

Total Capital Ratio

16.01

(1.52)

17.53

15.72

(2)

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.80

(1.20)

15.00

13.64

(3)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

11.71

(0.75)

12.46

11.35

(4)

Total Capital

11,355.6

3.9

11,351.6

11,216.5

(5)

Tier 1 Capital

9,786.0

72.7

9,713.2

9,733.1

(6)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

8,305.8

238.5

8,067.2

8,097.7

(7)

Risk-weighted Assets

70,892.4

6,161.9

64,730.4

71,336.8

(8)

Total Required Capital (7)x8%

5,671.3

492.9

5,178.4

5,706.9

ConsolidatedNon-Consolidated

As of

As of

Mizuho Bank

December 31,

Change

March 31, 2022

International Standard

2022

(1)

Total Capital Ratio

15.58

(1.44)

17.02

(2)

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.32

(1.10)

14.42

(3)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

11.08

(0.60)

11.68

(4)

Total Capital

10,266.2

115.6

10,150.6

(5)

Tier 1 Capital

8,780.4

175.9

8,604.5

(6)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

7,304.7

336.0

6,968.7

(7)

Risk-weighted Assets

65,892.5

6,253.8

59,638.6

(8)

Total Required Capital (7)x8%

5,271.4

500.3

4,771.0

Consolidated

As of

As of

Mizuho Trust & Banking

December 31,

Change

March 31, 2022

International Standard

2022

(1)

Total Capital Ratio

28.06

2.88

25.18

(2)

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

28.05

2.87

25.18

(3)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

28.05

2.87

25.18

(4)

Total Capital

464.9

22.4

442.5

(5)

Tier 1 Capital

464.8

22.4

442.4

(6)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

464.8

22.4

442.4

(7)

Risk-weighted Assets

1,656.8

(100.1)

1,756.9

(8)

Total Required Capital (7)x8%

132.5

(8.0)

140.5

As of

September 30,

2022

15.26

13.15

10.68

10,110.7

8,714.9

7,082.0

66,253.9

5,300.3

As of

September 30,

2022

26.62

26.62

26.62

453.4

453.3

453.3

1,702.8

136.2

As of

December 31,

2022

15.14

12.73

10.34

9,299.6

7,816.7

6,351.3

61,394.8

4,911.5

Non-Consolidated

As of

December 31,

2022

27.24

27.24

27.24

446.8

446.7

446.7

1,640.1

131.2

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 07:19:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
