Mizuho Financial : Announcement regarding Capital Ratio as of December 31, 2022
February 14, 2023
To whom it may concern:
Company Name:
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Representative:
Masahiro Kihara, President & CEO
Head Office:
1-5-5 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Stock Code Number: 8411
(Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market))
Announcement regarding Capital Ratio as of December 31, 2022
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces Capital Ratio as of December 31, 2022, as shown in the appendix.
Capital Ratio
Consolidated
(%, Billions of yen)
As of
As of
As of
Mizuho Financial Group
December 31,
September 30,
Change
March 31, 2022
International Standard
2022
2022
(1)
Total Capital Ratio
16.01
(1.52)
17.53
15.72
(2)
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.80
(1.20)
15.00
13.64
(3)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.71
(0.75)
12.46
11.35
(4)
Total Capital
11,355.6
3.9
11,351.6
11,216.5
(5)
Tier 1 Capital
9,786.0
72.7
9,713.2
9,733.1
(6)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
8,305.8
238.5
8,067.2
8,097.7
(7)
Risk-weighted Assets
70,892.4
6,161.9
64,730.4
71,336.8
(8)
Total Required Capital (7)x8%
5,671.3
492.9
5,178.4
5,706.9
Consolidated
Non-Consolidated
As of
As of
Mizuho Bank
December 31,
Change
March 31, 2022
International Standard
2022
(1)
Total Capital Ratio
15.58
(1.44)
17.02
(2)
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.32
(1.10)
14.42
(3)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.08
(0.60)
11.68
(4)
Total Capital
10,266.2
115.6
10,150.6
(5)
Tier 1 Capital
8,780.4
175.9
8,604.5
(6)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
7,304.7
336.0
6,968.7
(7)
Risk-weighted Assets
65,892.5
6,253.8
59,638.6
(8)
Total Required Capital (7)x8%
5,271.4
500.3
4,771.0
Consolidated
As of
As of
Mizuho Trust & Banking
December 31,
Change
March 31, 2022
International Standard
2022
(1)
Total Capital Ratio
28.06
2.88
25.18
(2)
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
28.05
2.87
25.18
(3)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
28.05
2.87
25.18
(4)
Total Capital
464.9
22.4
442.5
(5)
Tier 1 Capital
464.8
22.4
442.4
(6)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
464.8
22.4
442.4
(7)
Risk-weighted Assets
1,656.8
(100.1)
1,756.9
(8)
Total Required Capital (7)x8%
132.5
(8.0)
140.5
As of
September 30,
2022
15.26
13.15
10.68
10,110.7
8,714.9
7,082.0
66,253.9
5,300.3
As of
September 30,
2022
26.62
26.62
26.62
453.4
453.3
453.3
1,702.8
136.2
As of
December 31,
2022
15.14
12.73
10.34
9,299.6
7,816.7
6,351.3
61,394.8
4,911.5
Non-Consolidated
As of
December 31,
2022
27.24
27.24
27.24
446.8
446.7
446.7
1,640.1
131.2
Disclaimer
Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 07:19:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
