Mizuho Financial : Announcement regarding Capital Ratio as of December 31, 2022

February 14, 2023

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Representative: Masahiro Kihara, President & CEO Head Office: 1-5-5 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Stock Code Number: 8411

(Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market))

Announcement regarding Capital Ratio as of December 31, 2022

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces Capital Ratio as of December 31, 2022, as shown in the appendix.