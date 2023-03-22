Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8411   JP3885780001

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:56:45 2023-03-22 pm EDT
1848.50 JPY   -0.99%
03/22Mizuho Financial : Bank Invests in Indonesia's Digital Finance Company Kredivo
PU
03/20Nikkei ends at 2-month low as Credit Suisse buyout fails to calm market jitters
RE
03/19Japan's Nikkei drops as Credit Suisse buyout fails to calm market jitters
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mizuho Financial : Bank Invests in Indonesia's Digital Finance Company Kredivo

03/22/2023 | 09:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 23, 2023

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Mizuho Bank Invests in Indonesia's Digital Finance Company Kredivo

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (President & CEO: Masahiko Kato), a subsidiary of Mizuho Financial

Group, Inc. (President & Group CEO: Masahiro Kihara), has invested USD 125 million

(approximately JPY 17 billion) in Kredivo Holdings Ltd (CEO: Akshay Garg; hereinafter "Kredivo"), a provider of digital financial services under the Kredivo brand, mainly operating in the Republic of Indonesia.

Purpose and strategic significance of this investment

Although Asia is projected to see economic growth accompanying population growth, the financial infrastructure of the region is still nascent, and financial inclusion has become a social issue. Under our basic strategy of "Accelerating initiatives for digitalization and actively collaborating with external parties," Mizuho is continually exploring strategic investments in the region to contribute to financial inclusion through digital technology-focused financial services and to expand our business portfolio in Asia. Following prior investments in M- Service in Vietnam and Tonik Digital Bank in the Philippines, hawse have been considering further strategic investments in other digital financial providers in Asia.

While Indonesia is expected to have high economic growth in the future with the largest population and economic scale in ASEAN, the unbanked and underbanked population is still large, and, as a result, the credit card penetration rate is very low. Under these circumstances, digital financial services are growing rapidly, fueled by digitalization penetration such as smartphones and online purchases.

Kredivo, one of the top providers of Buy Now Pay Later (hereinafter "BNPL") which is linked to post-payment services through online purchases such as e-commerce in Indonesia, has been offering financial services to underserved people since 2016, and has established a representative position as a key digital financial services provider in Indonesia. In addition, Kredivo is continuously promoting financial inclusion in Indonesia by expanding the use of BNPL, including offline stores, as well as by developing digital banking services through its rebranded subsidiary bank, "Krom" (formerly known as Bank Bisnis Internasional, IDX: BBSI).

1

Mizuho will provide its experience and expertise to assist in the strengthening and development of Kredivo's financial service business. Together with our existing partners in the region, we are committed to further advancing financial inclusion and the retail finance industry in ASEAN.

About Kredivo

Company name: Kredivo Holdings Ltd.

Head office: Cayman Islands

Representative: Mr. Akshay Garg (Chief Executive Officer)

Established: 2022 (started business in Indonesia in 2016)

Business: Management of companies that operate digital financial services businesses, including BNPL

2

Investment in Kredivo Holdings Ltd

  • Investment in Kredivo Holdings, one of the largest players in Indonesia's digital finance
  • Capturing emerging Asia's economic growth through digital finance

Affiliate stores

Credit card

Company

Kredivo Holdings Ltd.

Purchases

Borrowers

Depositors

Large e-commercenetwork and other companies

Products

BNPL

Small amount

unsecured loans

Funding

Local banks

Deposits

name

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands

Business

BNPL, unsecured cash loans

Investment

USD 125 million (approx. JPY 17 billion, March 2023)

amount

Capital

CET1 Capital ratio 1 < -1bps

impact

Kredivo

• Rapid growth with BNPL penetration via Online

purchase

Features 2

No. 1 coverage of e-commerce in Indonesia

available at 9 out of 10 major e-com merchants)

• More than 6 million users as of now

Krom

• A local bank acquired and rebranded as a digital bank

Strategic

Enter into Indonesian retail finance market and

capture the market growth

rationale

• Provide expertise to strengthen their business

1. Basel III finalization basis, excluding Net Unrelalized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities. 2. Source: Kredivo presentation materials, various press materials.

1

Market environment in Indonesia

  • Indonesia has largest population & output among ASEAN countries
  • Financial inclusion & development indicators still lags behind ASEAN peers - implying massive growth potential through digitalization

Macro

environment

Key indicators in ASEAN countries (2021) 1

Bank account holding rate (2021) 2

Population

GDP

GDP per

Real growth

Singapore

98%

(M)

(USD B)

capita (USD)

rate

Thailand

Indonesia

272

1,187

13,099

5.2%

Malaysia

Philippines

110

394

9,190

5.9%

Vietnam

Vietnam

98

366

11,513

6.7%

Indonesia

52%

Thailand

70

506

19,203

3.3%

Myanmar

54

65

4,450

3.1%

Phillipines

Malaysia

33

373

29,702

4.6%

Myammar

Cambodia

16

26

5,009

6.2%

Laos

Laos

7

19

8,489

3.6%

Cambodia

33%

Singapore

5

397

116,486

2.6%

Credit card penetration rate 4

Household loan penetration rate (2020)4

Total amount transacted

through e-commerce(USD B) 3 95

59

25

2019

2021

2022

2025

Total household loan balance

USD B) 5

Retail finance

penetration

2016

2021

77%

Thailand

30

35

Malaysia

28

30

Vietnam

2

10

Philippines

8

6

10%

Indonesia

5

5

68

99

77

Indonesia

Thailand

Singapore

Malaysia

A

B

C

D

2016 2021 2026

  1. Source: IMF. Real growth rate is the average between 2021 and 2027. 2. Source: World Bank. 3. Source: Google, Bain, Temasek. Household loan penetration rate: Total aggregate of household debt/ GDP.
  1. Source: Kredivo presentation materials. 5. Source: Euromonitor.

2

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 01:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
03/22Mizuho Financial : Bank Invests in Indonesia's Digital Finance Company Kredivo
PU
03/20Nikkei ends at 2-month low as Credit Suisse buyout fails to calm market jitters
RE
03/19Japan's Nikkei drops as Credit Suisse buyout fails to calm market jitters
RE
03/14Japan Banks Sell-Off on SVB Collapse ‘Overdone,’ Jefferies Says
MT
03/13Japanese banks slide; mizuho financial, mitsubishi ufj financial…
RE
03/13Japan's Nikkei drops as SVB collapse weighs on bank stocks; autos slump
RE
03/12Japan's Nikkei drops as SVB collapse crushes bank stocks; autos slump
RE
03/10Mizuho Financial Down Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -..
DJ
03/10Japan's Biggest Banks See ADRs Fall as Central Bank Maintains Rate Policy
DJ
03/08Fitch Assigns Mizuho's GBP500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes 'A-' Rating
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 258 B 17 020 M 17 020 M
Net income 2023 587 B 4 425 M 4 425 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,05x
Yield 2023 4,56%
Capitalization 4 731 B 35 666 M 35 666 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 52 420
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 867,00 JPY
Average target price 2 243,85 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Kihara President, Group CEO & Director
Makoto Umemiya Executive Officer & Manager-Finance Planning
Yasuhiro Sato Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Izumi Kobayashi Co-Chairman
Seiji Imai Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-1.64%34 974
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.65%384 255
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.68%228 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%220 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.81%145 342
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer