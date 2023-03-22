Mizuho Financial : Bank Invests in Indonesia's Digital Finance Company Kredivo
March 23, 2023
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Mizuho Bank Invests in Indonesia's Digital Finance Company Kredivo
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (President & CEO: Masahiko Kato), a subsidiary of Mizuho Financial
Group, Inc. (President & Group CEO: Masahiro Kihara), has invested USD 125 million
(approximately JPY 17 billion) in Kredivo Holdings Ltd (CEO: Akshay Garg; hereinafter "Kredivo"), a provider of digital financial services under the Kredivo brand, mainly operating in the Republic of Indonesia.
Purpose and strategic significance of this investment
Although Asia is projected to see economic growth accompanying population growth, the financial infrastructure of the region is still nascent, and financial inclusion has become a social issue. Under our basic strategy of "Accelerating initiatives for digitalization and actively collaborating with external parties," Mizuho is continually exploring strategic investments in the region to contribute to financial inclusion through digital technology-focused financial services and to expand our business portfolio in Asia. Following prior investments in M- Service in Vietnam and Tonik Digital Bank in the Philippines, hawse have been considering further strategic investments in other digital financial providers in Asia.
While Indonesia is expected to have high economic growth in the future with the largest population and economic scale in ASEAN, the unbanked and underbanked population is still large, and, as a result, the credit card penetration rate is very low. Under these circumstances, digital financial services are growing rapidly, fueled by digitalization penetration such as smartphones and online purchases.
Kredivo, one of the top providers of Buy Now Pay Later (hereinafter "BNPL") which is linked to post-payment services through online purchases such as e-commerce in Indonesia, has been offering financial services to underserved people since 2016, and has established a representative position as a key digital financial services provider in Indonesia. In addition, Kredivo is continuously promoting financial inclusion in Indonesia by expanding the use of BNPL, including offline stores, as well as by developing digital banking services through its rebranded subsidiary bank, "Krom" (formerly known as Bank Bisnis Internasional, IDX: BBSI).
Mizuho will provide its experience and expertise to assist in the strengthening and development of Kredivo's financial service business. Together with our existing partners in the region, we are committed to further advancing financial inclusion and the retail finance industry in ASEAN.
About Kredivo
Company name: Kredivo Holdings Ltd.
Head office: Cayman Islands
Representative: Mr. Akshay Garg (Chief Executive Officer)
Established: 2022 (started business in Indonesia in 2016)
Business: Management of companies that operate digital financial services businesses, including BNPL
Investment in Kredivo Holdings Ltd
Investment in Kredivo Holdings, one of the largest players in Indonesia's digital finance
Capturing emerging Asia's economic growth through digital finance
Affiliate stores
Credit card
Company
Kredivo Holdings Ltd.
Purchases
Borrowers
Depositors
Large e-commercenetwork and other companies
Products
BNPL
Small amount
unsecured loans
Funding
Local banks
Deposits
name
(Incorporated in Cayman Islands）
Business
BNPL, unsecured cash loans
Investment
USD 125 million (approx. JPY 17 billion, March 2023)
amount
Capital
CET1 Capital ratio 1 < -1bps
impact
Kredivo
• Rapid growth with BNPL penetration via Online
purchase
Features 2
No. 1 coverage of e-commerce in Indonesia
（available at 9 out of 10 major e-com merchants)
• More than 6 million users as of now
Krom
• A local bank acquired and rebranded as a digital bank
Strategic
•
Enter into Indonesian retail finance market and
capture the market growth
rationale
• Provide expertise to strengthen their business
1. Basel III finalization basis, excluding Net Unrelalized Gains (Losses) on Other Securities. 2. Source: Kredivo presentation materials, various press materials.
Market environment in Indonesia
Indonesia has largest population & output among ASEAN countries
Financial inclusion & development indicators still lags behind ASEAN peers - implying massive growth potential through digitalization
Macro
environment
Key indicators in ASEAN countries (2021) 1
Bank account holding rate (2021) 2
Population
GDP
GDP per
Real growth
Singapore
98%
(M)
(USD B)
capita (USD)
rate
Thailand
Indonesia
272
1,187
13,099
5.2%
Malaysia
Philippines
110
394
9,190
5.9%
Vietnam
Vietnam
98
366
11,513
6.7%
Indonesia
52%
Thailand
70
506
19,203
3.3%
Myanmar
54
65
4,450
3.1%
Phillipines
Malaysia
33
373
29,702
4.6%
Myammar
Cambodia
16
26
5,009
6.2%
Laos
Laos
7
19
8,489
3.6%
Cambodia
33%
Singapore
5
397
116,486
2.6%
Credit card penetration rate 4
Household loan penetration rate (2020)4
Total amount transacted
throughe-commerce(USD B) 3 95
59
25
2019
2021
2022
2025
Total household loan balance
（USD B) 5
Retail finance
penetration
2016
2021
77%
Thailand
30％
35％
Malaysia
28％
30％
Vietnam
2％
10％
Philippines
8％
6％
10%
Indonesia
5％
5％
68
99
77
Indonesia
Thailand
Singapore
Malaysia
A
B
C
D
2016 2021 2026
Source: IMF. Real growth rate is the average between 2021 and 2027. 2. Source: World Bank. 3. Source: Google, Bain, Temasek. Household loan penetration rate: Total aggregate of household debt/ GDP.
