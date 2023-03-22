Mizuho Financial : Bank Invests in Indonesia's Digital Finance Company Kredivo

March 23, 2023

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Mizuho Bank Invests in Indonesia's Digital Finance Company Kredivo

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (President & CEO: Masahiko Kato), a subsidiary of Mizuho Financial

Group, Inc. (President & Group CEO: Masahiro Kihara), has invested USD 125 million

(approximately JPY 17 billion) in Kredivo Holdings Ltd (CEO: Akshay Garg; hereinafter "Kredivo"), a provider of digital financial services under the Kredivo brand, mainly operating in the Republic of Indonesia.

Purpose and strategic significance of this investment

Although Asia is projected to see economic growth accompanying population growth, the financial infrastructure of the region is still nascent, and financial inclusion has become a social issue. Under our basic strategy of "Accelerating initiatives for digitalization and actively collaborating with external parties," Mizuho is continually exploring strategic investments in the region to contribute to financial inclusion through digital technology-focused financial services and to expand our business portfolio in Asia. Following prior investments in M- Service in Vietnam and Tonik Digital Bank in the Philippines, hawse have been considering further strategic investments in other digital financial providers in Asia.

While Indonesia is expected to have high economic growth in the future with the largest population and economic scale in ASEAN, the unbanked and underbanked population is still large, and, as a result, the credit card penetration rate is very low. Under these circumstances, digital financial services are growing rapidly, fueled by digitalization penetration such as smartphones and online purchases.

Kredivo, one of the top providers of Buy Now Pay Later (hereinafter "BNPL") which is linked to post-payment services through online purchases such as e-commerce in Indonesia, has been offering financial services to underserved people since 2016, and has established a representative position as a key digital financial services provider in Indonesia. In addition, Kredivo is continuously promoting financial inclusion in Indonesia by expanding the use of BNPL, including offline stores, as well as by developing digital banking services through its rebranded subsidiary bank, "Krom" (formerly known as Bank Bisnis Internasional, IDX: BBSI).

