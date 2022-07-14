Log in
MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Enhancing Mizuho's Sustainability Promotion Structure(PDF/115KB)
PU
MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Changes of Executive Officer(PDF/54KB)
PU
MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Corporate Governance Report
PU
Mizuho Financial : Changes of Executive Officer(PDF/54KB)

07/14/2022 | 04:14am EDT
July 14, 2022

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Changes of Executive Officer

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces changes of Executive Officer of the following entities within the Group:

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG)

(Effective as of September 1, 2022)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Yasuhiko

Head of Research & Consulting

Senior Executive

Senior Executive

Head of Research & Consulting

Ushikubo

Unit / Group Chief Sustainability

Officer

Unit

Officer

Officer (Group CSuO)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHBK)

(Effective as of September 1, 2022)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Yasuhiko

Head of Research & Consulting

Managing

Managing

Head of Research & Consulting

Ushikubo

Unit / Chief Sustainability

Executive Officer

Unit

Executive Officer

Officer (CSuO)

1

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
