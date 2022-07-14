Mizuho Financial : Changes of Executive Officer(PDF/54KB)

July 14, 2022
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Changes of Executive Officer
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces changes of Executive Officer of the following entities within the Group:
【Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG)】
|
|
(Effective as of September 1, 2022)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
New Position
|
|
Current Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yasuhiko
|
|
Head of Research & Consulting
|
|
|
|
|
Senior Executive
|
Senior Executive
|
Head of Research & Consulting
|
|
|
|
|
Ushikubo
|
|
Unit / Group Chief Sustainability
|
Officer
|
Unit
|
|
|
Officer
|
|
|
|
Officer (Group CSuO)
|
|
【Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHBK)】
(Effective as of September 1, 2022)
|
|
Name
|
New Position
|
|
Current Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yasuhiko
|
Head of Research & Consulting
|
|
|
|
Managing
|
Managing
|
Head of Research & Consulting
|
|
Ushikubo
|
Unit / Chief Sustainability
|
Executive Officer
|
Unit
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
Officer (CSuO)
|
|