Mizuho Financial Down Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Mizuho Financial Group Inc Sponsored ADR (MFG) is currently at $3.04, down $0.19 or 5.88%
--Would be lowest close since Jan. 11, 2023, when it closed at $2.90
--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 6.11%
--Currently down three of the past four days
--Currently down two consecutive days; down 6.46% over this period
--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending March 31, 2022, when it fell 6.88%
--Down 3.49% month-to-date
--Up 7.04% year-to-date
--Down 79.87% from its all-time closing high of $15.10 on Jan. 22, 2007
--Up 16.92% from 52 weeks ago (March 11, 2022), when it closed at $2.60
--Down 7.6% from its 52-week closing high of $3.29 on Jan. 13, 2023
--Up 43.4% from its 52-week closing low of $2.12 on Nov. 3, 2022
--Traded as low as $2.99; lowest intraday level since Jan. 11, 2023, when it hit $2.90
--Down 7.43% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Dec. 8, 2021, when it fell as much as 10.38%
All data as of 2:45:47 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
