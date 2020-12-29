Mizuho Financial : Financial Statements for First Half of FY2020 (US GAAP) (PDF/314KB)

Financial Highlights for the First Half of Fiscal 2020 (for the six months ended September 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations
Total revenue
Income before income tax expense
Net income attributable to
MHFG shareholders
million
million
million
1H F2020
1,783,056
547,841
315,886
1H F2019
1,917,716
310,456
212,984
Basic net income attributable to
Diluted net income attributable to
MHFG shareholders per common share
MHFG shareholders per common share
￥
￥
1H F2020
124.50
124.49
1H F2019
83.96
83.95
Note:MHFG adopted the share consolidation of the shares of common stock on the basis of one post-consolidation share per ten pre-consolidation shares effective as of October 1, 2020. The impact from the share consolidation is reflected in Basic net income attributable to MHFG shareholders per common share and
Diluted net income attributable to MHFG shareholders per common share.
(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions
Total assets
MHFG shareholders' equity
million
million
1H F2020
217,594,620
8,749,976
Fiscal 2019
211,218,760
8,512,365
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
This immediate release contains a summary of our consolidated financial information under U.S. GAAP that was disclosed in our report on Form 6-K ("Form 6-K") furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on December 28, 2020. This immediate release does not contain all of the information regarding our consolidated financial information under U.S. GAAP that may be important to you. You should read carefully the entire Form 6-K, together with our most recent annual report on Form 20-F ("Form 20-F") filed with the SEC, including the financial statements and accompanying footnotes attached thereto, to obtain a comprehensive understanding of our business, U.S. GAAP financial information and related issues. The Form 6-K and Form 20-F are available in the Financial Information section of our web page at www.mizuhogroup.com and also at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.
This immediate release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward- looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance. We may not be successful in implementing our business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets, for a wide range of possible reasons, including, without limitation: impact of the corona virus pandemic; incurrence of significant credit-related costs; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; changes in interest rates; foreign currency fluctuations; decrease in the market liquidity of our assets; revised assumptions or other changes related to our pension plans; a decline in our deferred tax assets; impairment of the carrying value of our long-lived assets; problems related to our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber attacks; the effect of financial transactions entered into for hedging and other similar purposes; failure to maintain required capital adequacy ratio levels and meet other financial regulatory requirements; downgrades in our credit ratings; our ability to avoid reputational harm; our ability to implement our 5-Year Business Plan and implement other strategic initiatives and measures effectively; the effectiveness of our operational, legal and other risk management policies; the effect of changes in general economic conditions in Japan and elsewhere; and changes to applicable laws and regulations. Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in Form 6-K and "Item 3.D. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our Form 20-F. We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation, and disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
COMPARISON OF CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (US GAAP)
In millions of yen
As of
As of
September 30,
March 31,
2020
2020
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
1,648,974
2,325,139
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
41,588,074
39,625,975
Call loans and funds sold
534,345
1,006,991
Receivables under resale agreements
12,666,088
18,580,919
Receivables under securities borrowing transactions
2,185,575
2,216,059
Trading account assets
29,467,045
28,092,871
Investments:
Available-for-sale securities
26,546,800
19,112,952
Held-to-maturity securities
789,978
862,031
Equity securities
3,501,678
3,256,717
Other investments
467,963
443,951
Loans
90,475,747
87,528,088
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(622,526)
(440,855)
Loans, net of allowance
89,853,221
87,087,233
Premises and equipment - net
1,800,234
1,856,248
Due from customers on acceptances
181,435
167,764
Accrued income
284,667
323,632
Goodwill
92,695
92,997
Intangible assets
60,377
64,689
Deferred tax assets
61,233
136,713
Other assets
5,864,238
5,965,879
Total assets
217,594,620
211,218,760
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Domestic:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
28,974,310
28,109,943
Interest-bearing deposits
90,386,518
86,651,036
Foreign:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,960,284
2,186,203
Interest-bearing deposits
27,946,322
28,001,485
Due to trust accounts
563,543
249,737
Call money and funds purchased
1,903,686
2,263,076
Payables under repurchase agreements
19,326,143
17,970,662
Payables under securities lending transactions
1,475,850
1,423,638
Other short-term borrowings
7,526,025
4,914,485
Trading account liabilities
10,590,312
12,416,785
Bank acceptances outstanding
181,435
167,764
Income taxes payable
55,659
68,557
Deferred tax liabilities
36,967
25,874
Accrued expenses
178,849
249,344
Long-term debt
11,049,044
10,346,152
Other liabilities
6,299,620
6,998,395
Total liabilities
208,454,567
202,043,136
Equity:
MHFG shareholders' equity:
Common stock
5,826,427
5,827,500
Retained earnings
2,796,736
2,700,774
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
133,837
(9,494)
Less: Treasury stock, at cost
(7,024)
(6,415)
Total MHFG shareholders' equity
8,749,976
8,512,365
Noncontrolling interests
390,077
663,259
Total equity
9,140,053
9,175,624
Total liabilities and equity
217,594,620
211,218,760
COMPARISON OF CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (US GAAP)
In millions of yen
For the six months
For the six months
ended September 30,
ended September 30,
2020
2019
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees
541,675
719,443
Investments:
Interest
31,236
52,249
Dividends
24,875
36,109
Trading account assets
127,785
108,881
Call loans and funds sold
1,270
2,963
Receivables under resale agreements and
22,894
150,728
securities borrowing transactions
Deposits in other banks
22,111
56,981
Total interest and dividend income
771,846
1,127,354
Interest expense:
Deposits
110,839
335,290
Trading account liabilities
28,208
28,794
Call money and funds purchased
1,282
4,771
Payables under repurchase agreements and
33,267
197,410
securities lending transactions
Other short-term borrowings
11,988
15,855
Long-term debt
85,593
98,502
Total interest expense
271,177
680,622
Net interest income
500,669
446,732
Provision (credit) for credit losses
60,633
13,773
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses
440,036
432,959
Noninterest income:
Fee and commission income
428,317
403,992
Foreign exchange gains (losses) - net
22,785
27,923
Trading account gains (losses) - net
257,591
395,405
Investment gains (losses) - net:
Debt securities
46
31,092
Equity securities
266,119
(126,648)
Equity in earnings (losses) of equity method investees - net
5,788
22,066
Gains on disposal of premises and equipment
6,849
1,693
Other noninterest income
23,715
34,839
Total noninterest income
1,011,210
790,362
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
346,150
334,041
General and administrative expenses
299,350
314,840
Occupancy expenses
93,314
103,693
Fee and commission expenses
93,016
101,175
Provision (credit) for credit losses
(7,391)
(8,248)
on off-balance-sheet instruments
Other noninterest expenses
78,966
67,364
Total noninterest expenses
903,405
912,865
Income before income tax expense
547,841
310,456
Income tax expense
137,761
83,120
Net Income
410,080
227,336
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
94,194
14,352
Net income attributable to MHFG shareholders
315,886
212,984
Status of Loans and Allowance for loan losses (Unaudited) (US GAAP)
In millions of yen
As of
As of
September 30,
March 31,
2020
2020
Nonaccrual loans with an allowance
ａ
711,063
596,000
Nonaccrual loans without an allowance (Note)
ｂ
140,886
120,204
Accrual loans
ｃ
89,780,565
86,960,965
Total loans (a+b+c)
ｄ
90,632,514
87,677,169
Less: Unearned income and deferred loan fees ― net
ｅ
156,767
149,081
Total loans before allowance for credit losses
ｆ
90,475,747
87,528,088
on loans (d-e)
Allowance for credit losses on loans
g
622,526
440,855
Note: These nonaccrual loans do not require an allowance for credit losses on loans because the MHFG Group has sufficient collateral to cover probable loan losses.
