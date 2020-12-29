Mizuho Financial : Financial Statements for First Half of FY2020 (US GAAP) (PDF/314KB)

Log in
12/29/2020 | 03:15am EST
For Immediate Release:

Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Half of Fiscal 2020

(Six months ended September 30, 2020) (Under US GAAP)

Company Name:

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ("MHFG")

December 29, 2020

Stock Code Number (Japan):

8411

Stock Exchange Listings:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section), New York Stock Exchange

URL:

https://www.mizuhogroup.com/

Representative:

Tatsufumi Sakai

President & CEO

For Inquiry:

Tomomichi Fujita

General Manager of Accounting

Phone:

+81-3-6838-6101

Amounts less than one million yen are rounded.

Financial Highlights for the First Half of Fiscal 2020 (for the six months ended September 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

Total revenue

Income before income tax expense

Net income attributable to

MHFG shareholders

million

million

million

1H F2020

1,783,056

547,841

315,886

1H F2019

1,917,716

310,456

212,984

Basic net income attributable to

Diluted net income attributable to

MHFG shareholders per common share

MHFG shareholders per common share

1H F2020

124.50

124.49

1H F2019

83.96

83.95

Note:MHFG adopted the share consolidation of the shares of common stock on the basis of one post-consolidation share per ten pre-consolidation shares effective as of October 1, 2020. The impact from the share consolidation is reflected in Basic net income attributable to MHFG shareholders per common share and

Diluted net income attributable to MHFG shareholders per common share.

(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions

Total assets

MHFG shareholders' equity

million

million

1H F2020

217,594,620

8,749,976

Fiscal 2019

211,218,760

8,512,365

1-1

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

This immediate release contains a summary of our consolidated financial information under U.S. GAAP that was disclosed in our report on Form 6-K ("Form 6-K") furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on December 28, 2020. This immediate release does not contain all of the information regarding our consolidated financial information under U.S. GAAP that may be important to you. You should read carefully the entire Form 6-K, together with our most recent annual report on Form 20-F ("Form 20-F") filed with the SEC, including the financial statements and accompanying footnotes attached thereto, to obtain a comprehensive understanding of our business, U.S. GAAP financial information and related issues. The Form 6-K and Form 20-F are available in the Financial Information section of our web page at www.mizuhogroup.com and also at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.

This immediate release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward- looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance. We may not be successful in implementing our business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets, for a wide range of possible reasons, including, without limitation: impact of the corona virus pandemic; incurrence of significant credit-related costs; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; changes in interest rates; foreign currency fluctuations; decrease in the market liquidity of our assets; revised assumptions or other changes related to our pension plans; a decline in our deferred tax assets; impairment of the carrying value of our long-lived assets; problems related to our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber attacks; the effect of financial transactions entered into for hedging and other similar purposes; failure to maintain required capital adequacy ratio levels and meet other financial regulatory requirements; downgrades in our credit ratings; our ability to avoid reputational harm; our ability to implement our 5-Year Business Plan and implement other strategic initiatives and measures effectively; the effectiveness of our operational, legal and other risk management policies; the effect of changes in general economic conditions in Japan and elsewhere; and changes to applicable laws and regulations. Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in Form 6-K and "Item 3.D. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our Form 20-F. We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation, and disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1-2

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

COMPARISON OF CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (US GAAP)

In millions of yen

As of

As of

September 30,

March 31,

2020

2020

Assets:

Cash and due from banks

1,648,974

2,325,139

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

41,588,074

39,625,975

Call loans and funds sold

534,345

1,006,991

Receivables under resale agreements

12,666,088

18,580,919

Receivables under securities borrowing transactions

2,185,575

2,216,059

Trading account assets

29,467,045

28,092,871

Investments:

Available-for-sale securities

26,546,800

19,112,952

Held-to-maturity securities

789,978

862,031

Equity securities

3,501,678

3,256,717

Other investments

467,963

443,951

Loans

90,475,747

87,528,088

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(622,526)

(440,855)

Loans, net of allowance

89,853,221

87,087,233

Premises and equipment - net

1,800,234

1,856,248

Due from customers on acceptances

181,435

167,764

Accrued income

284,667

323,632

Goodwill

92,695

92,997

Intangible assets

60,377

64,689

Deferred tax assets

61,233

136,713

Other assets

5,864,238

5,965,879

Total assets

217,594,620

211,218,760

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Domestic:

Noninterest-bearing deposits

28,974,310

28,109,943

Interest-bearing deposits

90,386,518

86,651,036

Foreign:

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,960,284

2,186,203

Interest-bearing deposits

27,946,322

28,001,485

Due to trust accounts

563,543

249,737

Call money and funds purchased

1,903,686

2,263,076

Payables under repurchase agreements

19,326,143

17,970,662

Payables under securities lending transactions

1,475,850

1,423,638

Other short-term borrowings

7,526,025

4,914,485

Trading account liabilities

10,590,312

12,416,785

Bank acceptances outstanding

181,435

167,764

Income taxes payable

55,659

68,557

Deferred tax liabilities

36,967

25,874

Accrued expenses

178,849

249,344

Long-term debt

11,049,044

10,346,152

Other liabilities

6,299,620

6,998,395

Total liabilities

208,454,567

202,043,136

Equity:

MHFG shareholders' equity:

Common stock

5,826,427

5,827,500

Retained earnings

2,796,736

2,700,774

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

133,837

(9,494)

Less: Treasury stock, at cost

(7,024)

(6,415)

Total MHFG shareholders' equity

8,749,976

8,512,365

Noncontrolling interests

390,077

663,259

Total equity

9,140,053

9,175,624

Total liabilities and equity

217,594,620

211,218,760

2

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

COMPARISON OF CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (US GAAP)

In millions of yen

For the six months

For the six months

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2020

2019

Interest and dividend income:

Loans, including fees

541,675

719,443

Investments:

Interest

31,236

52,249

Dividends

24,875

36,109

Trading account assets

127,785

108,881

Call loans and funds sold

1,270

2,963

Receivables under resale agreements and

22,894

150,728

securities borrowing transactions

Deposits in other banks

22,111

56,981

Total interest and dividend income

771,846

1,127,354

Interest expense:

Deposits

110,839

335,290

Trading account liabilities

28,208

28,794

Call money and funds purchased

1,282

4,771

Payables under repurchase agreements and

33,267

197,410

securities lending transactions

Other short-term borrowings

11,988

15,855

Long-term debt

85,593

98,502

Total interest expense

271,177

680,622

Net interest income

500,669

446,732

Provision (credit) for credit losses

60,633

13,773

Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses

440,036

432,959

Noninterest income:

Fee and commission income

428,317

403,992

Foreign exchange gains (losses) - net

22,785

27,923

Trading account gains (losses) - net

257,591

395,405

Investment gains (losses) - net:

Debt securities

46

31,092

Equity securities

266,119

(126,648)

Equity in earnings (losses) of equity method investees - net

5,788

22,066

Gains on disposal of premises and equipment

6,849

1,693

Other noninterest income

23,715

34,839

Total noninterest income

1,011,210

790,362

Noninterest expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

346,150

334,041

General and administrative expenses

299,350

314,840

Occupancy expenses

93,314

103,693

Fee and commission expenses

93,016

101,175

Provision (credit) for credit losses

(7,391)

(8,248)

on off-balance-sheet instruments

Other noninterest expenses

78,966

67,364

Total noninterest expenses

903,405

912,865

Income before income tax expense

547,841

310,456

Income tax expense

137,761

83,120

Net Income

410,080

227,336

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

94,194

14,352

Net income attributable to MHFG shareholders

315,886

212,984

3

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Status of Loans and Allowance for loan losses (Unaudited) (US GAAP)

In millions of yen

As of

As of

September 30,

March 31,

2020

2020

Nonaccrual loans with an allowance

711,063

596,000

Nonaccrual loans without an allowance (Note)

140,886

120,204

Accrual loans

89,780,565

86,960,965

Total loans (a+b+c)

90,632,514

87,677,169

Less: Unearned income and deferred loan fees ― net

156,767

149,081

Total loans before allowance for credit losses

90,475,747

87,528,088

on loans (d-e)

Allowance for credit losses on loans

g

622,526

440,855

Note: These nonaccrual loans do not require an allowance for credit losses on loans because the MHFG Group has sufficient collateral to cover probable loan losses.

4

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 08:14:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
