For Immediate Release:

Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company Name:

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ("MHFG")

July 31, 2023

Stock Code Number (Japan):

8411

Stock Exchange Listings:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market), New York Stock Exchange

URL:

https://www.mizuhogroup.com

Representative:

Masahiro Kihara

President & Group CEO

For Inquiry:

Yasutoshi Tanaka

General Manager of Accounting

Phone: +81-3-6838-6101

Filing of Shihanki Hokokusho (scheduled): August 14, 2023

Trading Accounts: Established

Commencement of Dividend Payment (scheduled): -

Supplementary Materials on Quarterly Results: Attached

IR Conference on Quarterly Results: Not Scheduled

Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down.

1. Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 (for the three months ended June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(%: Changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Ordinary Income

Ordinary Profits

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

1Q F2023

1,858,873

50.5

294,197

44.0

245,192

53.9

1Q F2022

1,235,090

67.5

204,237

(6.6)

159,294

(36.4)

Note: Comprehensive Income: 1Q F2023:

¥

467,256 million,

%;

1Q F2022:

¥ (66,832) million,

%

Net Income

Diluted Net Income

per Share of Common Stock

per Share of Common Stock

¥

¥

1Q F2023

96.75

96.74

1Q F2022

62.85

62.85

(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions

Total Assets

Total Net Assets

Own Capital Ratio

¥ million

¥ million

%

1Q F2023

266,137,612

9,563,352

3.5

Fiscal 2022

254,258,203

9,208,463

3.5

Reference: Own Capital:

As of June 30, 2023:

¥ 9,489,901

million;

As of March 31, 2023:

¥ 9,133,294 million

Note: Own Capital Ratio is calculated as follows: (Total Net Assets - Stock Acquisition Rights - Non-controlling Interests) / Total Assets × 100

Own Capital Ratio stated above is not calculated based on the public notice of Own Capital Ratio.

2. Cash Dividends for Shareholders of Common Stock

Annual Cash Dividends per Share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

Fiscal 2022

42.50

42.50

85.00

Fiscal 2023

Fiscal 2023 (estimate)

47.50

47.50

95.00

Note: Revision of the latest announced estimates for cash dividends for shareholders of common stock : No

3. Consolidated Earnings Estimates for Fiscal 2023 (for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024)

(%: Changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Profit Attributable to Owners

Net Income

of Parent

per Share of Common Stock

¥ million

%

¥

Fiscal 2023 H1

Fiscal 2023

610,000

9.8

240.58

Notes: 1. Revision of the latest announced earnings estimates for fiscal 2023: No

2. The number of shares of common stock used in the above per share information is based on the weighted average of the average number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock) during 1Q and the number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock) as of June 30, 2023 (which is used as a proxy for the average number of outstanding shares during 2Q-4Q).

Notes

  1. Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation):No
  2. Adoption of Specified Accounting Methods for the Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements:No
  3. Changes in Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates / Restatements
  • Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: Yes
  • Changes in accounting policies other than ⅰ above: No ⅲ Changes in accounting estimates: No
    ⅳ Restatements: No

Note: For more information, please refer to "1.(1) Changes in Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates / Restatements" on page 1-2 of the attachment.

  1. Issued Shares of Common Stock
  • Period-endissued shares (including treasury stock): ⅱ Period-end treasury stock:

ⅲ Average outstanding shares (first quarter):

As of June 30, 2023

2,539,249,894

shares

As of March 31, 2023

2,539,249,894

shares

As of June 30, 2023

4,457,406

shares

As of March 31, 2023

5,027,306

shares

1Q Fiscal 2023

2,534,288,787

shares

1Q Fiscal 2022

2,534,214,481

shares

This immediate release is outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.

This immediate release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance.

In many cases, but not all, we use such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "probability," "project," "risk," "seek," "should," "strive," "target" and similar expressions in relation to us or our management to identify forward- looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

We may not be successful in implementing our business strategies, and management may fail to achieve its targets, for a wide range of possible reasons, including, without limitation: impact of geopolitical disruptions and the corona virus pandemic; intensification of competition in the market for financial services; incurrence of significant credit-related costs; declines in the value of our securities portfolio; changes in interest rates; foreign currency fluctuations; decrease in the market liquidity of our assets; revised assumptions or other changes related to our pension plans; a decline in our deferred tax assets; impairment of the carrying value of our long-lived assets; problems related to our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber attacks; the effect of financial transactions entered into for hedging and other similar purposes; failure to maintain required capital adequacy ratio levels and meet other financial regulatory requirements; downgrades in our credit ratings; our ability to avoid reputational harm; our ability to implement our medium- term business plan and implement other strategic initiatives and measures effectively; the effectiveness of our operational, legal and other risk management policies; the effect of changes in general economic conditions in Japan and elsewhere; and changes to applicable laws and regulations.

Further information regarding factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in "Item 3.D. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which is available in the Financial Information section of our web page at www.mizuhogroup.com and also at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.

We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation, and disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

○Contents of Attachment

1. Matters Related to Summary Information (Notes) ……………………………………………………

p. 1-2

(1) Changes in Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates / Restatements ………………………

p. 1-2

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Others ……………………………………………

p. 1-3

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheets ……………………………………………………………………… p. 1-3
  2. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of
    Comprehensive Income …………………………………………………………………………… p. 1-5
  3. Note for Assumption of Going Concern …………………………………………………………… p. 1-7

(4) Note for Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity …………………………… p. 1-7

※SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Note to XBRL

Please note that the names of the English accounts contained in XBRL data, which are available through EDINET and TDNet, may be different from those of the English accounts in our financial statements.

1-1

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

1. Matters Related to Summary Information (Notes)

(1) Changes in Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates / Restatements

(Implementation of ASU2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments")

Some overseas subsidiaries which apply U.S. GAAP and are considered non-public business entities have adopted ASU2016-13, "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. This update has replaced the incurred loss impairment methodology in previous U.S. GAAP with a methodology that reflects expected credit losses with respect to financial instruments in the amortized cost category, and full lifetime expected credit losses have been estimated upon initial recognition and reserve has been recognized. In adopting the accounting standard, Retained Earnings were adjusted for the cumulative effect at the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 in accordance with transitional treatment set out in the accounting standard.

As a result, at the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans increased by ¥1,188 million, Reserves for Contingencies increased by ¥1,485 million and Retained Earnings decreased by ¥1,883 million.

1-2

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Others

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

Millions of yen

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Cash and Due from Banks

¥

67,152,100

¥

61,332,175

Call Loans and Bills Purchased

1,386,895

1,086,934

Receivables under Resale Agreements

11,693,419

14,195,893

Guarantee Deposits Paid under Securities Borrowing Transactions

1,897,429

1,714,426

Other Debt Purchased

3,836,735

3,904,318

Trading Assets

17,404,494

21,268,265

Money Held in Trust

514,607

568,865

Securities

37,363,140

44,086,569

Loans and Bills Discounted

88,687,155

91,463,813

Foreign Exchange Assets

2,408,587

2,417,603

Derivatives other than for Trading Assets

2,184,875

3,368,259

Other Assets

8,689,547

9,288,004

Tangible Fixed Assets

1,105,851

1,099,825

Intangible Fixed Assets

572,719

584,742

Net Defined Benefit Asset

859,271

820,729

Deferred Tax Assets

316,168

294,050

Customers' Liabilities for Acceptances and Guarantees

8,905,643

9,312,235

Reserves for Possible Losses on Loans

(720,437)

(669,098)

Reserve for Possible Losses on Investments

(1)

(1)

Total Assets

¥

254,258,203

¥

266,137,612

1-3

