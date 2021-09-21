Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8411   JP3885780001

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mizuho Financial : In rare move, Japan regulator to oversee computer system at troubled Mizuho - source

09/21/2021 | 11:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian is reflected in a sign showing the logo of Mizuho Financial Group outside the bank's headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's banking regulator will oversee system management at Mizuho Financial Group, a rare punishment following a series of technical failures at the banking group, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Financial Services Agency's move is due to be part of administrative action against retail lender Mizuho Bank and its parent, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, according to the source familiar with the matter. The source declined to be named as the move, expected later this month, was not yet official.

A spokesperson for Mizuho declined to comment.

The action by the FSA - one of the most decisive in recent memory - will bring the computer system of the retail arm of the Japanese banking giant under effective government control.

It comes after a series of high-profile technical meltdowns this year, including widespread outages at ATMs, that had sparked frustration among customers and undermined confidence in the lender.

The technical problems are all the more notable given that Mizuho spent more than $3.6 billion to overhaul its systems in 2019. That revamp followed two large-scale breakdowns in 2002 and 2011.

Japan's chief cabinet secretary, Katsunobu Kato, declined to comment directly on reports of the action against Mizuho, but said banks themselves must be responsible for building systems to provide financial services.

Shares in Mizuho fell 0.8% by late morning, while the Nikkei average was flat.

A third-party report commissioned by the bank found its corporate culture was to blame for its long history of tech system failures, creating an atmosphere where managers are reluctant to express opinions and unable to respond well to crises.

The Nikkei newspaper, which first reported the FSA's planned move, said the regulator will jointly manage the system with the bank, and order that system updates and maintenance be carried out under its control.

The management structure of the system may also be reviewed if necessary, the Nikkei said.

The regulator will determine where management responsibility lies after clarifying the cause of Mizuho's recent technical problems, it said.

(Reporting by Yuki Nitta and David Dolan; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Yuki Nitta


© Reuters 2021
All news about MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
09/21MIZUHO FINANCIAL : In rare move, Japan regulator to oversee computer system at troubled Mi..
RE
09/21Japanese shares fall ahead of Fed outcome
RE
09/21MIZUHO FINANCIAL : In rare move, Japan regulator to oversee computer system at troubled Mi..
RE
09/21UPDATE1 : Japan gov't to issue order to Mizuho over bank system failures
AQ
09/21MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Japan gov't to issue order to Mizuho over bank system failures
AQ
09/16MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Deployment of Blockchain-based Supply Chain Finance Platform
AQ
09/16MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Presentation Material (PDF/2,080KB)
PU
09/13Mizuho Financial Closes Issuance of Bonds Due 2031 Worth $1 Billion
MT
09/09Clarus Therapeutics, Inc. completed the acquisition of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. fro..
CI
09/08UPDATE1 : Mizuho Bank suffers ATM system failure, 7th this year
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 151 B 19 682 M 19 682 M
Net income 2022 577 B 5 280 M 5 280 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,03x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 4 062 B 37 175 M 37 168 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 54 492
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 602,00 JPY
Average target price 1 945,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsufumi Sakai Executive President, Group ECO & Director
Makoto Umemiya Director & Group Chief Financial Officer
Yasuhiro Sato Co-Chairman
Hiroko Ota Co-Chairman
Satoshi Ishii Director & Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.22.52%37 657
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.09%457 068
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.03%329 107
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.30%242 901
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.61%197 407
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY51.79%188 115