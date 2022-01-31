Mizuho Financial : Material (PDF/1,234KB)

ESG Presentation for FY2021
January 2022
Executive summary
Sustainability for Mizuho
Sustainability for
Mizuho
Environmental conservation through Mizuho's sustainable and steady growth, and the sustainable development and prosperity of the economy, industry, and society both in Japan and around the world
Corporate Identity
Basic Policy on Management
Capture and create business
Mizuho's group strategy
opportunities
"Increase positive impacts"
Sustainability
Strengthen risk management
"Decrease and avoid negative
impacts"
Contribution to environmental conservation and the sustainable development and prosperity of the economy, industry, and society both in Japan and around the world
Contribution to achieve the SDGs
FG website
"Sustainability"
Mizuho's journey
▍Establishment of Mizuho Financial Group
▍Commencement of Substantive One Bank
▍Commencement of One Mizuho strategy
▍Transition to a Company with Three Committees model of corporate governance
▍Introduction of in-house company system
2019
▍5-Year Business Plan
2021
2020
▍Strengthened commitment and response
towards aligning with the Paris agreement
▍Joined the PCAF *
FG appointed as a regional chair of
PCAF Japan coalition
▍Establishment of the Procurement Policy
2018
▍Establishment of the Environmental Policy
▍Publication of the first TCFD report
2016
▍Disclosure of data based on SASB Index
2014
2013
2012
2006
▍Signed the UNEP FI Principles for Responsible Banking ▍Establishment of the new HR strategy
▍Establishment of the Basic Policy on Sustainability Initiatives
▍Establishment of the Human Rights Policy ▍Establishment of policies for specific sectors
2003
▍Introduction of Fundamental reforms in Mizuho's HR management
▍Establishment of the D&I statement
▍Signed the United Nations Global Compact, UNEP FI, and PRI
▍Adoption of the Equator Principles
* Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials
