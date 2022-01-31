Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8411   JP3885780001

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8411)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mizuho Financial : Material (PDF/1,234KB)

01/31/2022 | 02:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ESG Presentation for FY2021

January 2022

Table of contents

Executive summary

P. 2

Sustainability for Mizuho

P. 9

Addressing climate change (TCFD Recommendations)

P. 16

  • Strengthening response to

environmental and social risk in the value chain

P. 24

Strengthening sustainable business promotion

P. 29

Supporting growth and engagement on diverse employees

P. 35

Corporate governance

P. 43

Appendix

P. 55

Integrated Report

TCFD Report

ESG data book

SASB Index

Related

documents

1

Executive summary

Sustainability for Mizuho

Sustainability for

Mizuho

Environmental conservation through Mizuho's sustainable and steady growth, and the sustainable development and prosperity of the economy, industry, and society both in Japan and around the world

Corporate Identity

Basic Policy on Management

Capture and create business

Mizuho's group strategy

opportunities

"Increase positive impacts"

Sustainability

Strengthen risk management

"Decrease and avoid negative

impacts"

Contribution to environmental conservation and the sustainable development and prosperity of the economy, industry, and society both in Japan and around the world

Contribution to achieve the SDGs

FG website

"Sustainability"

3

Mizuho's journey

Establishment of Mizuho Financial Group

Commencement of Substantive One Bank

Commencement of One Mizuho strategy

Transition to a Company with Three Committees model of corporate governance

Introduction of in-house company system

2019

5-Year Business Plan

2021

2020

Strengthened commitment and response

towards aligning with the Paris agreement

Joined the PCAF *

FG appointed as a regional chair of

PCAF Japan coalition

Establishment of the Procurement Policy

2018

Establishment of the Environmental Policy

Publication of the first TCFD report

2016

Disclosure of data based on SASB Index

2014

2013

2012

2006

Signed the UNEP FI Principles for Responsible Banking Establishment of the new HR strategy

Establishment of the Basic Policy on Sustainability Initiatives

Establishment of the Human Rights Policy Establishment of policies for specific sectors

2003

Introduction of Fundamental reforms in Mizuho's HR management

Establishment of the D&I statement

Signed the United Nations Global Compact, UNEP FI, and PRI

Adoption of the Equator Principles

* Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
02:49aMIZUHO FINANCIAL : Material (PDF/1,234KB)
PU
01/27BofA Securities Downgrades Mizuho Financial Group to Neutral From Buy
MT
01/27MIZUHO FINANCIAL : recognized in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
PU
01/26MIZUHO FINANCIAL : recognized in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (PDF/113KB)
PU
01/24MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K/A)
PU
01/24MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Opening remarks (PDF/234KB)
PU
01/24MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Summary of Q&A (PDF/252KB)
PU
01/23MIZUHO FINANCIAL : (Updated) Submission of Business Improvement Plan
PU
01/21MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Speech Script (PDF/6,784KB)
PU
01/21MIZUHO FINANCIAL : Changes of Directors and Executive Officers(PDF/87KB)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 216 B 19 186 M 19 186 M
Net income 2022 586 B 5 075 M 5 075 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,79x
Yield 2022 5,12%
Capitalization 3 982 B 34 574 M 34 480 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 53 952
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 571,00 JPY
Average target price 1 884,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsufumi Sakai Executive President, Group ECO & Director
Makoto Umemiya Executive Officer & Manager-Finance Planning
Yasuhiro Sato Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Hiroko Ota Co-Chairman
Satoshi Ishii Director & Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.7.38%34 574
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-7.41%431 635
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.10%370 530
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.36%249 637
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.94%210 572
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 910