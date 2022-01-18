Mizuho Financial : Presentation Material (PDF/503KB)

Log in
Presentation material

01/18/2022 | 04:35am EST
Presentation material

-Business improvement plan

January 17, 2022

Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Bank

Overview of the business improvement plan

2

Making a company-wide effort to implement business improvement plans and ensuring stable operation of systems and business to transition to the next generation of financial services

  • Stable systems and business operations are the first priority, and all Mizuho employees, including executives, share the same purpose of structural reforms to continuously meet the expectations and needs of customers and society, and promote the reforms appropriately.
  • Transforming Mizuho into an organization that continues to deliver value that is unique to Mizuho under the Mizuho Values, which aid us in addressing the various issues and situations presented by customers and society
  • Positioning this initiative as the most important aspect of management, executives will change their own behavior and implement specific and continuous changes in business operations.

Enhancement of multilayered system failure response capabilities:

Preventing system failures and minimizing impacts on customers in the event a system failure occurs

Preventing system

failures

Minimizing impacts on

customers in the event

a system failure occurs

IT system

Response to customers /

Crisis management

Enhancing frameworks suited to the

Reviewing customer service based on

maintenance and operation phase

feedback from customers and frontline

Deep inspection with wide scope for both

offices

of application and infrastructure platform

  • Capturing total process to response failures, and enhancing capability and framework to response failures
  • Keeping to enhance response during the normal times and in emergency by such as continuous drills with system and user

Customers

perspective /

feedback from

frontline offices

External knowledge

(expertise)

Establishing proper

process (continuity)

Enhanced business management response:

Reforming corporate culture:

Strengthening governance functions, compliance framework, and IT system

Continuous enhancement of our personnel and organization

risk management structure

Enhancing governance functions to

Collaboration and unity among

Management commitment

ensure stable systems and business

organizations based on

Specific initiatives

operations supporting strategy

common values

Balance between

Management policy to commit to

Understanding actual frontline

customers and society

"strategy" and "execution

conditions through multifaceted

Work environment and

Open communication

information channels

atmosphere to promote open

and internal control to

Sophistication of business strategy

Framework that encourages

discussion and initiatives

support strategy"

proposals and resource allocation

proactive action

processes

Working group based on employee

Continuing and solidifying

Multilayered and specialized

participation

initiatives to reform our

examinations by both of supervision

and execution side

corporate culture

Ongoing initiatives

Enhancement of multilayered system failure response capabilities

3

  • Ensure that customers can trust Mizuho's services, preventing system failures with a significant impact on customers
  • Building strong structure that will help minimize impacts on customers in the event of a failure, and continually implementing initiatives in the ever-changing environment

Preventative measures based on reverification

Details next page

Reverification

1) Customers/frontline offices; 2) Utilizing external viewpoints and expert insights; and 3) Process to

Perspective

sustain and firmly establish the measures

IT systems

Response to customers / Crisis management

Enhancing frameworks suited to the maintenance

Preventing

and operation phase

Reviewing customer service based on feedback

system failures

Deep inspection with wide scope for both the

from customers and frontline offices

application and infrastructure platform

Minimizing impacts

Capturing total process of failure response, and enhancing capability and framework to respond to

on customers in event

failures

Continually enhance responses during normal times and in emergencies by frequent drills for IT

of failure

systems staff and users, etc.

  • To date, preventative measures have been implemented, including changing ATM specifications; checking systems that experienced failures, replacing equipment, and inspecting similar potential issues; and an enhanced checking framework for development projects.
  • Additional measures are being carried out one by one, including inspections of important systems. All measures that include addressing human resources and frameworks will be implemented by the end of September 2022. We will subsequently implement initiatives to ensure the measures become well established and monitor their progress.

Enhancement of multilayered system failure response capabilities

4

Detail; Preventative measures based on reverification

* Updates to the measures to prevent further system failures announced on June 15 are in blue. For the status of each measure, please refer to the press release "Submission of Business Improvement Plan."

IT systems

Response to customers / Crisis management

  • Enhancing frameworks suited to the maintenance and

Preventing

operation phase

Reviewing customer service based on feedback from

system failures

Deep inspection with wide scope for both the

customers and frontline offices

application and infrastructure platform

Reassess MINORI services that have not yet been put into use

Confirming feedback from customers and frontline offices,

Checking system behavior leading to serious failures,

and computer system failures over the past three years, as

well as assessing if there are system specifications that could

assessing maintenance

Application

lead to serious problems and addressing in a proper manner

Checking and confirming system specifications and the

Changed ATM specifications to prevent bankbooks and

occurrence status of events of risk concern (limit

cards from becoming stuck

management, etc.)

Multifaceted communication including gathering feedback

Inspection

Inspecting/replacing equipment (firmware/disk device) from

from customers and frontline offices

and

time of system failures, as well as inspecting similar

Establishing positions in charge of communication between

maintenance

potential issues

frontline offices and Head Office and adopting a system for

Infrastruc-

Reviewing controlling items such as maintenance terms

gathering comments from employees prior to launching

new initiatives

ture

and IT system-related bugs

Special log check of important system/equipment and

Establishing a framework for multifaceted checks on the

platform

adequacy and effectiveness of customer service quality

preventative maintenance (in cooperation with vendors)

Checking if infrastructure platform, such as redundant

configurations, works as required (redundant configuration,

etc.)

Confirmation of the impact on customers when implementing

Development

Strengthening check and monitoring systems in the

a release, and development of response framework

project /

development process

assuming maximum impact

IT system modification

• Modification of system specifications based on inspection

• Enhancement of users' system ownership and exchange of

personnel

Enhancement of multilayered system failure response capabilities

5

Detail; Preventative measures based on reverification

* Updates to the measures to prevent further system failures announced on June 15 are in blue. For the status of each measure, please refer to the press release "Submission of Business Improvement Plan."

IT systems

Response to customers / Crisis management

Minimizing impacts on

Capturing total process of failure response, and enhancing capability and framework to respond to failures

customers in event of

Continually enhance responses during normal times and in emergencies by frequent drills for IT systems staff

failure

and users, etc.

Improving monitoring system and establishing communication

Deliberate on response within one hour of a failure being

system after detection

detected

Initial response

Enhancing monitoring tools such as dashboards

Establish a system that clarifies experts for each business

and enables immediate identification of business impact

Reviewing and improving effectiveness of SCP

Refining BCP (adoption of tools to improve BCP processing

Adding scenarios based on system configuration, etc.,

capabilities, etc.)

and early identification of business impact

Hold walkthroughs and trainings with IT systems staff,

Introducing tools to utilize SCP documentation, and

users and crisis management, risk, and compliance

departments in order to confirm SCP and BCP

establishing education and awareness of SCP

implementation during normal times

Practical drills using real hardware

Hands-on training focused on impacts on customers, and

IT system recovery /

• Improving ability to analyze system failures, and enhancing

training to ensure the measures don't weaken over time

Response to

early warning indicator management (expanding

Quicker external notification (settlement channel) and

customers

scope/content)

diversified communication methods at ATMs

Strengthening of recovery response systems and recovery

Expanded collaboration with frontline offices (expanded

management (infrastructure/system development and

communication tools)

collaboration with external vendors)

Enhancing IT system risk management and quality control

Strengthening risk control functions by Crisis Management

Office during normal times and in times of emergency

framework through external knowledge

* SCP: System Contingency Plan, BCP: Business Contingency Plan





Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
