Mizuho Financial : Presentation Material (PDF/503KB)

Overview of the business improvement plan 2

Making a company-wide effort to implement business improvement plans and ensuring stable operation of systems and business to transition to the next generation of financial services

Stable systems and business operations are the first priority, and all Mizuho employees, including executives, share the same purpose of structural reforms to continuously meet the expectations and needs of customers and society, and promote the reforms appropriately.

Transforming Mizuho into an organization that continues to deliver value that is unique to Mizuho under the Mizuho Values, which aid us in addressing the various issues and situations presented by customers and society

Positioning this initiative as the most important aspect of management, executives will change their own behavior and implement specific and continuous changes in business operations .

Enhancement of multilayered system failure response capabilities:

Preventing system failures and minimizing impacts on customers in the event a system failure occurs