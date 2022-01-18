Mizuho Financial : Presentation Material (PDF/503KB)
01/18/2022 | 04:35am EST
Presentation material
-Business improvement plan
January 17, 2022
Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Bank
Overview of the business improvement plan
2
Making a company-wide effort to implement business improvement plans and ensuring stable operation of systems and business to transition to the next generation of financial services
Stable systems and business operations are the first priority, and all Mizuho employees, including executives, share the same purpose of structural reforms to continuously meet the expectations and needs of customers and society, and promote the reforms appropriately.
Transforming Mizuho into an organization that continues to deliver value that is unique to Mizuho under the Mizuho Values, which aid us in addressing the various issues and situations presented by customers and society
Positioning this initiative as the most important aspect of management, executives will change their own behavior and implement specific and continuous changes in business operations.
Enhancement of multilayered system failure response capabilities:
Preventing system failures and minimizing impacts on customers in the event a system failure occurs
Preventing system
failures
Minimizing impacts on
customers in the event
a system failure occurs
IT system
Response to customers /
Crisis management
Enhancing frameworks suited to the
Reviewing customer service based on
maintenance and operation phase
feedback from customers and frontline
Deep inspection with wide scope for both
offices
of application and infrastructure platform
Capturing total process to response failures, and enhancing capability and framework to response failures
Keeping to enhance response during the normal times and in emergency by such as continuous drills with system and user
•
Customers
perspective /
feedback from
frontline offices
•
External knowledge
(expertise)
•
Establishing proper
process (continuity)
Enhanced business management response:
Reforming corporate culture:
Strengthening governance functions, compliance framework, and IT system
Continuous enhancement of our personnel and organization
risk management structure
Enhancing governance functions to
Collaboration and unity among
Management commitment
ensure stable systems and business
organizations based on
Specific initiatives
operations supporting strategy
common values
Balance between
•
Management policy to commit to
•
Understanding actual frontline
customers and society
"strategy" and "execution
conditions through multifaceted
Work environment and
•
Open communication
information channels
atmosphere to promote open
and internal control to
•
Sophistication of business strategy
•
Framework that encourages
discussion and initiatives
support strategy"
proposals and resource allocation
proactive action
processes
•
Working group based on employee
Continuing and solidifying
•
Multilayered and specialized
participation
initiatives to reform our
examinations by both of supervision
and execution side
corporate culture
Ongoing initiatives
Enhancement of multilayered system failure response capabilities
3
Ensure that customers can trust Mizuho's services, preventing system failures with a significant impact on customers
Building strong structure that will help minimize impacts on customers in the event of a failure, and continually implementing initiatives in the ever-changing environment
Preventative measures based on reverification
☞ Details next page
Reverification
1) Customers/frontline offices; 2) Utilizing external viewpoints and expert insights; and 3) Process to
Perspective
sustain and firmly establish the measures
IT systems
Response to customers / Crisis management
Enhancing frameworks suited to the maintenance
Preventing
and operation phase
Reviewing customer service based on feedback
system failures
Deep inspection with wide scope for both the
from customers and frontline offices
application and infrastructure platform
Minimizing impacts
Capturing total process of failure response, and enhancing capability and framework to respond to
on customers in event
failures
Continually enhance responses during normal times and in emergencies by frequent drills for IT
of failure
systems staff and users, etc.
To date, preventative measures have been implemented, including changing ATM specifications; checking systems that experienced failures, replacing equipment, and inspecting similar potential issues; and an enhanced checking framework for development projects.
Additional measures are being carried out one by one, including inspections of important systems. All measures that include addressing human resources and frameworks will be implemented by the end of September 2022. We will subsequently implement initiatives to ensure the measures become well established and monitor their progress.
Enhancement of multilayered system failure response capabilities
4
Detail; Preventative measures based on reverification
* Updates to the measures to prevent further system failures announced on June 15 are in blue. For the status of each measure, please refer to the press release "Submission of Business Improvement Plan."
IT systems
Response to customers / Crisis management
Enhancing frameworks suited to the maintenance and
Preventing
operation phase
Reviewing customer service based on feedback from
system failures
Deep inspection with wide scope for both the
customers and frontline offices
application and infrastructure platform
•
Reassess MINORI services that have not yet been put into use
•
Confirming feedback from customers and frontline offices,
•
Checking system behavior leading to serious failures,
and computer system failures over the past three years, as
well as assessing if there are system specifications that could
assessing maintenance
Application
lead to serious problems and addressing in a proper manner
•
Checking and confirming system specifications and the
⁻ Changed ATM specifications to prevent bankbooks and
occurrence status of events of risk concern (limit
cards from becoming stuck
management, etc.)
•
Multifaceted communication including gathering feedback
Inspection
•
Inspecting/replacing equipment (firmware/disk device) from
from customers and frontline offices
and
time of system failures, as well as inspecting similar
⁻ Establishing positions in charge of communication between
maintenance
potential issues
frontline offices and Head Office and adopting a system for
Infrastruc-
•
Reviewing controlling items such as maintenance terms
gathering comments from employees prior to launching
new initiatives
ture
and IT system-related bugs
•
Special log check of important system/equipment and
•
Establishing a framework for multifaceted checks on the
platform
adequacy and effectiveness of customer service quality
preventative maintenance (in cooperation with vendors)
•
Checking if infrastructure platform, such as redundant
configurations, works as required (redundant configuration,
etc.)
•
Confirmation of the impact on customers when implementing
Development
•
Strengthening check and monitoring systems in the
a release, and development of response framework
project /
development process
assuming maximum impact
IT system modification
• Modification of system specifications based on inspection
• Enhancement of users' system ownership and exchange of
personnel
Enhancement of multilayered system failure response capabilities
5
Detail; Preventative measures based on reverification
* Updates to the measures to prevent further system failures announced on June 15 are in blue. For the status of each measure, please refer to the press release "Submission of Business Improvement Plan."
IT systems
Response to customers / Crisis management
Minimizing impacts on
Capturing total process of failure response, and enhancing capability and framework to respond to failures
customers in event of
Continually enhance responses during normal times and in emergencies by frequent drills for IT systems staff
failure
and users, etc.
•
Improving monitoring system and establishing communication
•
Deliberate on response within one hour of a failure being
system after detection
detected
Initial response
•
Enhancing monitoring tools such as dashboards
•
Establish a system that clarifies experts for each business
and enables immediate identification of business impact
•
Reviewing and improving effectiveness of SCP
•
Refining BCP (adoption of tools to improve BCP processing
⁻ Adding scenarios based on system configuration, etc.,
capabilities, etc.)
and early identification of business impact
•
Hold walkthroughs and trainings with IT systems staff,
⁻ Introducing tools to utilize SCP documentation, and
users and crisis management, risk, and compliance
departments in order to confirm SCP and BCP
establishing education and awareness of SCP
implementation during normal times
•
Practical drills using real hardware
•
Hands-on training focused on impacts on customers, and
IT system recovery /
• Improving ability to analyze system failures, and enhancing
training to ensure the measures don't weaken over time
Response to
early warning indicator management (expanding
•
Quicker external notification (settlement channel) and
customers
scope/content)
diversified communication methods at ATMs
•
Strengthening of recovery response systems and recovery
•
Expanded collaboration with frontline offices (expanded
management (infrastructure/system development and
communication tools)
collaboration with external vendors)
•
Enhancing IT system risk management and quality control
•
Strengthening risk control functions by Crisis Management
Office during normal times and in times of emergency
framework through external knowledge
* SCP: System Contingency Plan, BCP: Business Contingency Plan
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Mizuho Financial Group Inc. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 09:34:14 UTC.